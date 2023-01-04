Read full article on original website
Related
Ja Morant totally embarrasses Hornets by walking dog for 28 seconds in Grizzlies win
The Memphis Grizzlies are fresh off a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets. Ja Morant led the way with 23 points and eight assignments in the 131-107 victory. He also provided one of the more akward and peculiar highlights of the night. After a triple from LaMelo Ball near the...
'I Married an NBA Legend. My Life Looked Perfect on the Outside'
Achea Redd's life with her husband Michael Redd looked like a fairytale, but behind closed doors she was struggling.
Ja Morant Burned 19 Seconds Of The Game Clock By Just Standing Over The Ball Because Hornets Players Didn't Want To Defend Him
Ja Morant's third-quarter manoeuvre saw some massive brickbats come his way.
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today
Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Inside the brutal murders of former NFL star Antonio Armstrong & wife Dawn including chilling note left behind by killer
THE brutal killing of a former NFL player and his wife has remained unsolved for years. Antonio and Dawn Armstrong were killed in their Houston-area home in a murder that sent shockwaves through their community. Shots rang out in the family's two-story home on July 29, 2016, shocking their children...
Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win
Don’t look now, but Russell Westbrook has gotten his swagger back. The Los Angeles Lakers guard Westbrook had one of his best games of the year on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Playing without both Anthony Davis (who remains out indefinitely with a foot injury) and LeBron James (who was away from the team with... The post Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis rolls in armored truck, focused on fight after arrest
Pay Per View star Gervonta Davis made a stunning entrance into fight week after putting an arrest over the holiday period behind him. “Tank” literally rolled up in a vehicle almost as solid when driving to and from the public workout in an armored truck. Davis faces Hector Luis...
The Lakers Reportedly Worked Out A Former Mavericks Player On Thursday
According to Krysten Peek of Yahoo! Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers brought former Dallas Mavericks player Tyler Dorsey in for a workout on Thursday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Finesse2Tymes Reacts To Concert Shooting That Left 3 Injured
The rapper’s crew is accused of being responsible for the shooting and robbing the venue. Celebrities across the globe were enjoying their New Year’s Eve festivities, but Finesse2Tymes found his concert at the center of controversy. The rapper reportedly performed at an event in Knoxville, Tennessee, when gunfire rang out. According to reports, three fans were hurt during the fray, but thankfully, their injuries were non-life-threatening.
Star NBA Player's Mom Dies Suddenly
According to TMZ, NBA star Tristan Thompson's mother passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack in Toronto on Thursday, January 5. Tristan Thompson's mother, Andrea Thompson, apparently suffered a heart attack in her home and was rushed to a hospital, but she did not make it.
Los Angeles Lakers Wanted To 'Recreate' Legendary Big 3 When They Traded For Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers had big plans for their Big 3, but things haven't worked out for them.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green Responds To Ja Morant's Comments On Western Conference Teams
Ja Morant made a lot of noise in recent weeks after he claimed the Memphis Grizzlies would be comfortable playing in the Western Conference playoffs this year. The talented point guard has always boasted huge confidence, but sometimes he takes things a little too far. Love him or hate him,...
Son of six-time NBA All-Star likes Blue Devils
There's no indication yet that the Duke basketball staff is interested in Dynamic Prep (Texas) small forward Jermaine O'Neal Jr., an emerging 2025 talent who is the namesake of former six-time NBA All-Star big man Jermaine O'Neal. However, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound four-star seems familiar with the ...
“You can ask my wife, Ernestine, Friday nights, or date nights, I don't miss LeBron” - Skip Bayless finally reveals he’s a LeBron James fan
Skip Bayless recently revealed he has watched every single LeBron James game since the Los Angeles Lakers star debuted in 2003
SB Nation
Ja Morant ran 20 seconds off the clock by not touching the ball with an NBA loophole
The Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets are two young teams on opposite ends of the NBA’s contention hierarchy. Memphis has a real shot to go to the 2023 NBA Finals with young co-stars and legitimate depth around the supernova that is Ja Morant. Charlotte is currently tied for the fewest wins in basketball, and will spend the rest of this season psyching itself up for the Victor Wembanyama derby in the lottery.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yaya Mayweather Shares NBA YoungBoy Quote In Photo Series
Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy share a 1-year-old son. Yaya Mayweather is celebrating the new year by dropping a photo series on Instagram. Posing in a pink crop top and jeans, the 22-year-old captioned it, “Too many people watching me bye.”. NBA Youngboy, who shares a son with Mayweather,...
LeBron James Changes Stance On Teaming Up With Bronny In NBA
LeBron James has stated in the past that he would like to team up with his son, Bronny. During an exclusive interview with ESPN, the future Hall of Famer slightly tweaked his stance. James made it clear that he would like to share an NBA hardwood with his son, telling...
LeBron James Clarifies Plans to Play With Son Bronny in NBA
He made an interesting addendum to his longstanding hope to play with his eldest son in the NBA.
Shaq reveals what’s holding back his Atlanta Krispy Kreme franchise reopening
The return of Shaquille O’Neal‘s Krispy Kreme in Atlanta has been halted by one thing, he recently revealed on national television. On TNT’s “Inside The NBA” on Jan. 5, the crew watched highlights of the Denver Nuggets’ 122-91 blowout over the Los Angeles Clippers. After the highlights played, show co-host Charles Barkley referenced the sweets shop and asked O’Neal when he was re-opening his.
Draymond Green throws shade at Memphis Grizzlies over Ja Morant's 'fine in the West' remark
The feud between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies has been quiet since the Warriors won the Christmas Day showdown. Leave it to Draymond Green to re-ignite things. On his podcast with Volume Sports this week, Green talked about Ja Morant's remark that "we fine in the West", referring...
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
116K+
Followers
9K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0