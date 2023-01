Nearly every loan originator is fixated on going after the purchase mortgage market in 2023 following a brutal 2022 — a year in which even some of the top producers saw their origination volume drop to 20%. That is also the case for Chris Gallo, senior loan officer at NJ Lenders Corp. and Scotsman Guide‘s fourth-ranked LO in the country.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO