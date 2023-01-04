Read full article on original website
Adele Just Shared A Health Update After Stumbling Onstage, And Her Fans Had The Sweetest Responses
Adele just shared some news about a health issue that has been causing her pain after stumbling on stage. The singer, 34, said that she was "wobbling" because she suffers from sciatica. Sciatica is pain that travels down the sciatic nerve, from your lower back to your hips, butt, and...
Here's Everything Katy Perry Eats In A Day—And How She Puts Her Own Spin On Dry January
Katy Perry has been a pop star for a while. And now, she’s ready to step out into the wellness space to empower people. Last January, she launched the non-alcoholic apéritif brand, De Soi, which she co-founded with Morgan McLachlan. This year, the brand is partnering with non-alcoholic beverage retailer Boisson for Dry January, a time in which Katy enjoys participating.
'MAC have launched a Hyper Real skincare collection: Here are my honest thoughts'
Between the shiny, millennial-centric brands delivering fresh drops through your letter box, the more established, cult buys and the indie outfits selling a fine line in 'natural and organic' products, the beauty landscape has never felt more cluttered. To help you to navigate this brave new world of retinol, AHAs,...
Alice Liveing shares her favourite winter wellness activity - and it's free
Alice Liveing has been reaping the rewards of a very small change she’s made to her daily routine - and anyone can do it. During the bleak 31 days of January, many of us are looking for new inexpensive activities to try or ways to ease back into our fitness routines after the indulgences of the festive season - and Alice has found something that ticks both boxes.
20 Iconic Dolly Parton Quotes That Will Inspire You to Look At Life Differently
Who isn't a fan of Dolly Parton?! Her vibrant personality, witty humor, and refreshingly honest takes on life are hard not to love. During her decades-long career, the 76-year-old singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman has been serving up relatable “Dollyisms”—and she’s clearly not done yet. Here, we’ve rounded up her most inspiring quotes on life, love, health, and everything in between.
‘I Tried The Women’s Health 28-Day Workout Challenge And Got Stronger All Over’
I've never been one for New Year’s resolutions (too much pressure and January 1 feels like an arbitrary day to “restart”—but that's just my opinion!). However, I am always up for a new challenge. If that involves fitness and leveling-up my overall health and wellness, definitely count me in.
9 Best Salon-Quality Dip Powder Nail Kits And Brands, Per Manicurists
POV: You’ve been getting the same salon manicure every few weeks since freshman year of college and it’s getting mad pricey. Well, it doesn’t have to be that way—dip powder nails are long-lasting, inexpensive, and toootally DIY-able at home. A dip powder nail kit contains everything...
The GoPlus 2-In-1 Under-Desk Treadmill Is $150 Off On Amazon Post-New Year
If your fitness goals for the year include adding some cardio into your daily routine, ramping up your running speed, or simply getting more steps in, listen up. The GoPlus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill, Women's Health's pick for the best foldable treadmill for the value, is on sale on Amazon for $150 off right now.
