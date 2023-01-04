ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Probiotic for Weight Loss, Probiotic Supplements to Lose Weight and Belly Fat

Do probiotic bacteria promote weight loss, and, if so, which probiotics work best to help you lose weight and burn belly fat?. If you are hoping to reduce your BMI, get in shape and stay slim by giving your gut regular top-ups of this type of "good bacteria," this article will help you to decide if doing so will be the best option.
Alyssa Milano says Nioxin shampoo 'helped tremendously' with hair loss — and it's on sale!

Whether, like Alyssa Milano, you think you're suffering from post-Covid hair loss, you're noticing thinning around your hairline or if you've been rocking a bald spot for years, it can feel like an uphill — and often discouraging —battle. You're certainly not alone, though. Hair loss affects millions of men and women alike — and you don't have to spend a fortune on in-office treatments, either. There are plenty of at-home regimens you can try before pulling out the big guns, and according to Amazon shoppers, one particular brand is so effective, they didn't even need to call in professional help — Nioxin shampoos, conditioners and recovery systems.
'I Combined The 80/20 Rule And Calorie Deficit While Doing Team Body Project Workouts To Lose 75 Pounds'

My name is Sarah Clanton (@bpdbodyandme), and I am 32 years old. I currently live in Nashville, Tennessee, I am a full-time middle school teacher. After years of struggling with my mental health and relationship with food, I decided to start making small changes to my diet and exercise. By staying in a calorie deficit and working out with Team Body Project videos, I lost 75 pounds.
NASHVILLE, TN
I’m a skincare expert – three anti-aging tips that are a must in the winter, including the tech you should sleep with

MOST of us don't wear the same clothes in the winter as we do in summer or fall — so why would our skincare routines stay the same across seasons?. Skincare expert and licensed esthetician Jennifer Adell (@jennifer_adell) says adjusting for the colder weather is important and shared her top anti-aging tips for winter with The U.S. Sun.
WESTPORT, CT
Gen Z deems skinny jeans out of style: Here’s what you can wear instead

Cancel culture is coming for millennials and you’ll want to get the skinny on this newly nixed fashion trend. According to Gen Z, skinny jeans are now officially over. The trend was called out on TikTok, with videos condemning the body-hugging pants and calling for their prompt removal from all closets in some very dramatic ways.
Best teeth whitening toothpaste

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Adding teeth whitening toothpaste to your daily brushing routine is an excellent way to address discoloration caused by popular culprits such as coffee, wine and smoking. While top formulas should be scientifically proven effective, they must also help you maintain the health of your teeth.
How to Get Great Six Pack Abs in 22 Days (2023 Ab Workout)

Kickstart your 2023 by learning how to get great six pack abs in 22 days. This intelligent and challenging program has been devised by Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X. “If you want to get six pack abs without any equipment and you’re not sure what ab workout to do, then this is the one for you. This six pack workout is designed to do two things in only 22 days. The first is to train your abs they way they should be in order to get stronger abs. Your upper abs, lower abs, and obliques will be trained through their functions to most effectively hit them.”
Ina Garten's Favorite Pasta Sauce Brand Now Has Alfredo Sauce at Costco

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If your New Year’s resolutions look anything like ours this year, then one thing you’re trying to work on is being better with money. And when we really look at our budget, one of the biggest expenses that could be shaved down is food we order out. Whether we’re popping in for a quick bite while running errands, or ordering a delivery feast from our favorite Chinese food take-away place, it’s a delicious way to spend money, but it definitely...
Nutritionists pick out the most effective intermittent fasting diets based on the latest science

This article was originally published on The Conversation. On top of kickstarting a new exercise regime, the new year is traditionally a period when many people reconsider their eating habits. In recent years, intermittent fasting has become a popular habit — and has been credited with some health benefits, be it to manage excess weight, chronic illnesses or flagging energy levels. But what exactly is intermittent fasting? And does all the hype around it stand up to scientific scrutiny?
Lululemon Belt Bag Restock: Shop Before They Sell Out... Again

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
What the Stars Have in Store For 2023: A Deep Dive With Astrology Experts Aliza Kelly and Dossé-Via Trenou

2023 has officially arrived! As you welcome all the possibilities the new year may bring, you're bound to have a few questions about what lies ahead. Good news: the answers are in the stars. Whether you're seeking insight into your love life or you're curious about the overall energy of the new year, we've got you covered with an astrological forecast for 2023: tune in on Friday, Jan. 6, at 4 p.m. ET to discover what the stars have in store for us as POPSUGAR Social Strategy Coordinator Tasha Dowbachuk and Senior Fitness Editor Lauren Mazzo cohost a Twitter Spaces discussion with astrologers Aliza Kelly and Dossé-Via Trenou.
