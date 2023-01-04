ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 3

jablome
2d ago

I love how the betas of CNN manage to find the one old pro hall of famer that is anti football. The most common occurrence of Damar Hamlin’s extraordinarily rare injury is in youth baseball, followed by martial arts. Should we ban little league, close karate schools, and put an end to youth soccer???? Maybe we can take our kids to drag shows and let them sit in front of iPhones all day. Oh, we’re already doing that. 🖕🏼liberals. You don’t hate football because it’s violent. You hate it because it doesn’t care about race or class. You hate it because it brings people together who don’t know each other’s politics. You tried killing it a few years back with your flag kneeling crap, but you failed. Damar Hamlin is loved. He’s loved by people of all colors, old and young, liberal and conservative. And that kills your miserable, false narrative.

Reply
2
♉ Taurus
3d ago

Football is a contact sport. If you can't take the pain then don't take the money. People play football from pee wee league to high school and college but don't care until something bad happens. If you're going to chase the money don't cry if something happens .

Reply
2
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed

Zac Taylor on Wednesday spoke with the media for the first time since his Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended after Damar Hamlin collapsed. Taylor shared what Bills head coach Sean McDermott told him after Hamlin suffered his medical emergency. The NFL resumes games even after serious... The post Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Complex

Former NFL Player Peyton Hillis Reportedly in ICU After Saving His Kids From Drowning

Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly in critical condition in intensive care after saving his kids in the ocean, according to the News-Herald. Twitter user @SSN_Arkansas shared the news of Hillis’ rumored hospitalization on Thursday, which was later followed up by a screenshot of what appeared to be a Facebook post from his uncle Greg.
CLEVELAND, OH
qcnews.com

Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf Says League Should Postpone Week 18 Games

The former Chargers and Cowboys quarterback floated pushing the end of the season back slightly. Since Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against the Bengals Monday night, current and former NFL players have offered distinct and often poignant perspectives on the catastrophic injury as well as the risks inherent to football.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Patriots Suspended 2 Players On Friday Afternoon

The New England Patriots have a must-win game against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday but will now have to head into that game down two players. According to ESPN's Field Yates via Mike Reiss, cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey have been moved from the reserve/injured list to the reserve/suspended list by the team. Reiss noted that the move suggests that the reserve status is no longer just about their injuries.
Athlon Sports

Ryan Leaf Calls On The NFL To Make Controversial Decision

Damar Hamlin's terrifying medical emergency on Monday night has the NFL world in shock.  It's unprecedented, at least in this day and age.  As a result, former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf is calling on the League to postpone all Week 18 games.  Leaf believes it's the only acceptable ...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy