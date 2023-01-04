I love how the betas of CNN manage to find the one old pro hall of famer that is anti football. The most common occurrence of Damar Hamlin’s extraordinarily rare injury is in youth baseball, followed by martial arts. Should we ban little league, close karate schools, and put an end to youth soccer???? Maybe we can take our kids to drag shows and let them sit in front of iPhones all day. Oh, we’re already doing that. 🖕🏼liberals. You don’t hate football because it’s violent. You hate it because it doesn’t care about race or class. You hate it because it brings people together who don’t know each other’s politics. You tried killing it a few years back with your flag kneeling crap, but you failed. Damar Hamlin is loved. He’s loved by people of all colors, old and young, liberal and conservative. And that kills your miserable, false narrative.
Football is a contact sport. If you can't take the pain then don't take the money. People play football from pee wee league to high school and college but don't care until something bad happens. If you're going to chase the money don't cry if something happens .
