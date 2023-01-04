Read full article on original website
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
Holiday Basketball Tourneys
The East Lincoln Mustangs led 41-23 at halftime and continued the onslaught in the second half as they defeated the Spartans by a score of 79-49 in the first round of the East Lincoln Winter Jam Wednesday night in Denver. Senior Mason Simmons had a double-double with 14 points and...
Mooresville teen heads to Chili Bowl Nationals with slight edge over competition
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Chili Bowl Nationals are set to start next week. Despite the name, the event has nothing to do with chefs and spice and everything to do with fast cars and talented drivers. The race is held every January in Tulsa, Oklahoma featuring drivers from across the nation. There […]
Author seeks info on Margaret Morris Cox - Morris Cox Cemetery, Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON – A published author wrote Times-News asking for help investigating a family history mystery that involves a woman allegedly born in Liverpool, England who came with her husband from either New Jersey or Pennsylvania to Lincoln County in the late 1700s where she lived until her death. The...
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, months after $1M win
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Shelby woman doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan told lottery officials. “But it did.” The 41-year-old bought her winning Diamond […]
Wingate University Graduate Comepeting On This Season Of ‘The Bachelor’
A new season of, The Bachelor, is premiering soon, and their is a Charlotte native on this season. Wingate University graduate, Kylee Russell will be one of the woman looking for love on the new season of The Bachelor. She will be one of 30 women, trying to make a...
Cleveland County woman wins lottery again, following $1M win months earlier
SHELBY, N.C. — A Cleveland County woman is counting her blessings and dollars after winning $2 million from a scratch-off months after another scratch-off sent her home with $1 million. Kenya Sloan, 41, of Shelby bought her second lucky ticket from Esha Food Mart in October. Sloan said this...
Hickory cop honored for saving two girls from fire
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For most, it’s a hypothetical question: “Would you run into a burning building?” “Everybody says they’ll do it,” said Hickory Police Officer Dylan Cornett. “But, you don’t know even in yourself if you’ll do it.” But there’s a reason so many people got together on Thursday to honor Cornett, […]
Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman
Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
Rock Hill 10-year-old spends winter break cleaning up his school
ROCK HILL, S.C. — If you ask most kids how they spent their winter break, they might tell you they went to the mall or played video games or went skating with some friends. If you ask 10-year-old Kolton Dunn, he'll tell you he spent his winter break cleaning up his school campus.
Lincoln County gets their own community kiln
LINCOLNTON – Known locally for his wood-fired pizzas sold at Good Wood Pizza in Lincolnton, Brian Rollins has a passion for dough, brick, and pottery. They are indeed related, at least as far as Rollins is concerned. It all started while on a trip to Tahiti. Rollins saw a...
Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight
There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
CMS band director to be presented with singer Barry Manilow’s music teacher award
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local band teacher is set to be presented with an award from music icon Barry Manilow when he performs in Charlotte later this month. On Wednesday, it was announced that Phillip O. Berry’s Walter Suggs will receive ‘The Manilow Music Project’ music teacher award.
Down For Doughnuts | Mooresville doughnut shop employs people with intellectual disabilities
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — David Cooper and his wife Lisa opened their doughnut shop for their son Zach in March 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Down For Doughnuts, a walk-up doughnut shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, hires individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Right now, they have ten employees on the payroll.
CMS student kicked off school bus for overcrowding
Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed landfill in their neighborhood. Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday. Zoning board approves plan to make Cotswold Chick-Fil-A drive-thru only. Updated:...
CMS students, some nonverbal, dropped off by school bus more than three hours after pickup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents of students at Highland Renaissance Academy in northeast Charlotte are concerned for the safety of their children after a negative school bus experience. “We don’t feel safe sending our kids to school it’s terrible,” CMS parent Natalie Johnson said. Johnson said her...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $940 million, even as someone in NC won $10K in last drawing. Was it you?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone in North Carolina earned a big prize in the latest Mega Millions drawing. But not THE big prize. Picking the right numbers Friday night could land you one of the biggest lottery jackpots in history — $940 million. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that there was a $10,000 […]
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Records sealed as search continues for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl
Dog breeder afraid of backyard after neighbor sets up gun range near property. A dog breeder in Cleveland County says she's afraid to go out into her own backyard after neighbors set up a shooting range near her property line. Damar Hamlin collapse sheds light on importance of CPR, AED...
Dog surrendered by owner at Charlotte Douglas airport; rescue tries to find home
CHARLOTTE — An airline worker, animal rescue and foster family stepped up to help after a dog was surrendered by its owner at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. “We’ve taken her to the vet and she’s really friendly with everybody,” said Robin King, who is fostering the dog, Baby Girl.
Charlotte police asking for public's help to find missing man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 21-year-old man. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 4:23 p.m. along Tipton Drive, not far from Statesville Avenue, in north Charlotte, according to police. McLaughlin's family is...
