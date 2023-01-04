ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lincolntimesnews.com

Holiday Basketball Tourneys

The East Lincoln Mustangs led 41-23 at halftime and continued the onslaught in the second half as they defeated the Spartans by a score of 79-49 in the first round of the East Lincoln Winter Jam Wednesday night in Denver. Senior Mason Simmons had a double-double with 14 points and...
DENVER, NC
Queen City News

North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, months after $1M win

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Shelby woman doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan told lottery officials. “But it did.” The 41-year-old bought her winning Diamond […]
SHELBY, NC
WNCT

Hickory cop honored for saving two girls from fire

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For most, it’s a hypothetical question: “Would you run into a burning building?” “Everybody says they’ll do it,” said Hickory Police Officer Dylan Cornett. “But, you don’t know even in yourself if you’ll do it.” But there’s a reason so many people got together on Thursday to honor Cornett, […]
HICKORY, NC
country1037fm.com

Mooresville Says ‘Not So Fast’ To A Huge Development on Lake Norman

Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
MOORESVILLE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Lincoln County gets their own community kiln

LINCOLNTON – Known locally for his wood-fired pizzas sold at Good Wood Pizza in Lincolnton, Brian Rollins has a passion for dough, brick, and pottery. They are indeed related, at least as far as Rollins is concerned. It all started while on a trip to Tahiti. Rollins saw a...
LINCOLNTON, NC
kiss951.com

Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight

There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMS student kicked off school bus for overcrowding

Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed landfill in their neighborhood. Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday. Zoning board approves plan to make Cotswold Chick-Fil-A drive-thru only. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte police asking for public's help to find missing man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 21-year-old man. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking on Tuesday, Jan. 3 around 4:23 p.m. along Tipton Drive, not far from Statesville Avenue, in north Charlotte, according to police. McLaughlin's family is...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy