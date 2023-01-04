Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Man faces attempted murder charges for firing at Auburn officers in standoff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Auburn man faces two counts of attempted murder after reportedly firing gunshots at officers and initiating a four-hour standoff, according to the Auburn Police Department (APD). At approximately 10:44 p.m. Thursday, the APD responded to the 1900 block of South Wayne Street in...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne Arrested In Connection To Suttenfield Avenue Stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been arrested in connection to a recent stabbing incident. Shortly before 5 P.M. Thursday, Fort Wayne Police arrested Christopher Moore on a traffic stop at the intersection of Oxford Street and Wayne Trace. Moore had active warrants in connection to the stabbing incident that happened back on December 29th in the 600 block of East Suttenfield Avenue. Moore was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Allen County Jail for the charge of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery. An initial trial date is still pending.
WANE-TV
Police arrest suspect in late December stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, police announced a suspect had been arrested in connection to a late December stabbing in southeast Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Police Department arrested 36-year-old Christopher Moore at approximately 4:42 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop at the intersection of Oxford Street and Wayne Trace.
WOWO News
FWPD investigating after woman found in life-threatening condition in apartment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a woman was found in life-threatening condition in an apartment Saturday morning. Police were called at 8:13 a.m. on a report of an unknown problem to the 7900 block of Winston Lane. That’s in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartment complex on the west side of Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police seek info on incident that left woman in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking the public for information related to an incident that left a woman in life-threatening condition Saturday morning. Just before 8:15 a.m., officers responded to Preston Pointe at Inverness off Illinois Road. A release from FWPD said an “unknown problem” had been reported at an apartment in the 7900 block of Winston Lane, and officers at the scene found a woman in life-threatening condition.
WANE-TV
Jury finds man guilty in 2019 killing outside Broadway bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury in Allen Superior Court on Friday found a man guilty of murder and using a firearm in the commission of a crime in connection to a 2019 killing outside a bar near downtown. Michael O. Anderson, Jr., 25, had been accused of...
WANE-TV
Driver arrested on OWI charges after hit-and-run at Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a man who crashed into a front porch and drove away from the scene early Saturday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to the scene of a reported crash at a house in the 3700 block of Webster Street, near the intersection of West Rudisill Boulevard and Calhoun Street.
Court docs: Man charged in fake gun deal that led to November shooting death
A Fort Wayne man is facing murder and robbery charges in connection to a fake gun deal that turned into a shooting death this past November.
WANE-TV
Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
WANE-TV
Police arrest 3 in connection with Tuesday shooting in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested three people on various charges in connection with a shooting Tuesday evening that left a woman dead, and a man in life-threatening condition southeast of downtown Fort Wayne. The shooting took place just after 7 p.m. and police found the two...
1039waynefm.com
Coroner identifies 18-year-old victim in South Anthony shooting
UPDATE (January 5, 2023):. The Allen County Coroner says an 18-year-old was the victim in a deadly South Anthony Boulevard shooting. She and another person were shot on Tuesday. Police say three people are now facing charges. The other victim, an adult male, was initially listed. in critical condition. His...
‘Baby mama drama’: Three accused in shooting that left man injured, woman dead
New details have been released in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman, who was apparently ambushed after spending time at a music studio.
WOWO News
Mother sentenced to 20 years in son’s beating death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The mother who was connected with the death of a 9-year-old boy in December 2021 has now been sentenced. Our partners in news at 21Alive report that on Friday, Jenna M. Miller, 37, has been sentenced to 20 years after she pleaded guilty to three neglect charges in November.
Plea deal offered, trial scheduled on assault, kidnapping charges
LIMA — A plea deal was offered on Wednesday to a Lima man charged with felonious assault, kidnapping, marijuana cultivation and cocaine possession. The state offered to dismiss all but the second-degree felonious assault charge with a three-year firearm specification for Jacquavious Cartwright, 35, and said it would not make a sentencing recommendation should he accept the deal. He has until a final pretrial at 8 a.m. Jan. 17 to accept the offer.
WILX-TV
Police seek man in Hillsdale County theft investigation
JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jonesville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with a larceny complaint. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be seen above. Anyone who recognizes the...
Suspect sought in Lima shooting death
LIMA — Police have identified a suspect in the Dec. 29 shooting death of Lima resident Kobe Bryant. The Lima Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Takal L. Austin, 18, of Lima, who has an active felony warrant for homicide in reference to the shooting.
Strict sanctions ordered for man who injured hospital cop
LIMA — A Harrod man who admitted he attacked members of the Memorial Health System police department during a drug-induced rage earlier this year escaped prison time during his sentencing Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Jase Schlesselman, 23, pleaded guilty in November to a second-degree felony charge...
wfft.com
One dead, one critically injured in Southeast Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman is dead and a man is critically injured after a Tuesday night shooting in Southeast Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police responded to S Anthony Blvd and Simons St just after 7:00 p.m. Police say several people called 911 about shots fired in the...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne man arrested in connection to 2017 murders
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Dustin M. Neal, age 35, was arrested Tuesday and connected to the 2017 murders of Noele Trice and Bryan Lash. According to Fort Wayne Police, he is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, and two counts of robbery. The murders took place in the victim’s Weisser Park Ave home on June 10, 2017.
Hoax calls allege juror no-shows, others will be arrested
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judges Terri Kohlrieser and Jeffrey Reed on Wednesday reported an apparent hoax that is making the rounds whereby residents are receiving telephone calls claiming they will be arrested for a variety of alleged offenses. Kohlrieser said several people have called the court...
