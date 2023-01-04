Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
RCPD: Missing man last heard from November 30
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 61-year-old Gary Baker of Rapid City was reported missing on January 5. The last known contact with Baker was on November 30.
kotatv.com
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
KEVN
More than half a million youths hitch a ride, courtesy of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since the beginning of Rapid City’s Youth Ride Free program, more students are using public transportation. Ride numbers from 2022 show that more than 35,000 youth passengers used the Rapid Ride program. That’s up 10 percent from 2021. The youth ride free program also reported increases in seven of the nine months students were in school during the 2022 calendar year.
KEVN
Emergency outdoor sirens will be paused for two months
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Pennington County has 34 outdoor sirens to alert people of an emergency. These sirens are tested twice a month on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays to ensure they are working. However, during January and February these will not be tested due to the colder weather. The...
KEVN
Pennington County’s Oyate Court expands to Tripp
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Tripp County state’s attorney wants to create a program like Pennington’s Oyate Court, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. “I’m very excited about the prospects in my jurisdiction for the kind of approach developed in Pennington...
newscenter1.tv
Native American Oyate Court is expanding to Tripp County
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that the Oyate Court system, a criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and local tribal communities in Pennington County, is spreading to Tripp County. Oyate Court is a diversion program in which state cases are handed to a tribal court...
KEVN
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals. It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey...
KEVN
Rapid City takes a step forward in helping individuals fight mental illness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With an increasing awareness of the importance of mental health, the Pivot Point Stabilization Unit opened its doors after breaking ground in 2021. The facility will help people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. Additionally, patients will have the option to stay at the facility for up to a week as they receive counseling or other services needed.
KEVN
Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday morning Robert Yellow Bird, who was accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City last August at a North Rapid apartment ,has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
KEVN
Spearfish offers free pet tags in January
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To get people to register their pets, the City of Spearfish is giving tags away in January 2023. Tags normally cost $5 for spayed or neutered pets; and $10 for others. Spearfish requires all pets within city limits to have a tag. Tags help identify...
KEVN
Rapid City Hope Center has some growing pains
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After 11 years the Hope Center is starting to feel some growing pains as a lack of space hinders its ability to fully serve the community. With a new location in the works, the Hope Center is looking to expand its horizons. “We have outgrown...
KEVN
Friday Night Frenzy, January 6, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Rush had a chance of getting over the .500 mark with a win on Friday against the Utah Grizzlies. Plus, the Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team took the court looking for their third win in a row against Sioux Falls Roosevelt. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break down those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
KEVN
Sheriff’s office seizes more than a dozen horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office seized 14 horses and two donkeys as they continue a criminal investigation into the deaths of other horses. Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in rural Rapid City. The animals were taken to a secure, undisclosed location where they will receive veterinary attention, according to a release from the PCSO.
drgnews.com
Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
KELOLAND TV
Wanblee man sentenced for assaulting a federal officer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)– A Wanblee man is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a federal officer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that in February 2020, an Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Officer was called to the home of 46-year-old Steven Quiver. Officials...
Black Hills Pioneer
Woman found dead in Spearfish
SPEARFISH — On Dec. 19, 2022, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased woman at 360 Hillsview Dr. in Spearfish — Ken’s Trailer Court.
newscenter1.tv
Fall River County fire agencies tackle Friday morning fire
FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls Friday morning about a structure fire at Maverick Junction. The Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Hot Springs V.A. Fire Department and the Oral Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to nearby residences.
KEVN
Investigation under way concerning horse deaths
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN.
KEVN
Death penalty yet to be decided in North Rapid double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Judge Craig Pfeifle issued a deadline for the state to see if they intend to seek the death penalty for the murder of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City, last August at a North Rapid apartment. Chase Quick Bear, Erin Provancial,...
