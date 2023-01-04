Read full article on original website
2 Democrats, 1 Republican picked to lead Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The newly sworn in Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners selected new leaders at its first meeting and created a vice chair pro tempore position. The board voted to set a one-year term for the chair position at the Tuesday, Jan. 3 commission meeting. District Five Democrat John Taylor was selected as chair in a 7 to 2 vote, with Democrats Monteze Morales and Jen Strebs dissenting.
Calhoun Commissioners sworn in, Kathy-Sue Vette chosen as chairperson
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The seven Calhoun County Board of Commissioners were sworn in for their new terms on Thursday night. Among those taking their oaths were new commissioners Monique French from District 2 and Diane Thompson from District 6. The Commissioners selected Kathy-Sue Vette as the chairperson for...
Moderate GOP commissioner to residents amid Ottawa County shake-up: ‘Is this really what we want?’
GRAND HAVEN, MI – After the government shake-up this week by the newly seated Ottawa County commission, the sole non-Ottawa Impact Republican on the public body has one question for residents: “Is this really what we want for our county?”. “I would hope that through all of this...
Former Kalamazoo schools superintendent accused board of creating ‘hostile’ environment, emails show
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Former Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri said she was subjected to a “hostile” work environment in email communications between her and school board members prior to her abrupt resignation in December. School board members spoke of trying to address a lack of timely responses...
Ottawa County Board's swift changes costing taxpayers big bucks
FOX17 did some digging to see how much severance pay workers are getting after the board moved to terminate employees.
Boysen officially sworn in as chief of Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s Acting Chief David Boysen has officially been sworn in as the Public Safety Chief on Thursday, January 5. The swearing in ceremony took place just days after the City of Kalamazoo reached a separation agreement with the former...
‘I can’t trust you’: Citizens criticize Kalamazoo’s handling of police chief departure
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Community leaders shared criticisms of city leaders over the handling of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley’s retirement, which came after it was found he violated department policies while interacting with employees. Three women made four complaints about Coakley’s behavior, triggering an investigation by an outside firm,...
Former police chief of Vicksburg passes away at 75
VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A former Vicksburg police chief has passed away. Fox 17 reported on Thursday, January 5 that 75-year-old Michael Descheneau battled Lewy body Dementia and Parkinsonism until his passing on Tuesday, January 3. Descheneau was born in Manchester, New Hampshire in 1947 and is a...
New Benton Harbor housing development now accepting tenant applications
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - New housing is coming to Benton Harbor, and Whirlpool has announced that it’s ready for potential residents to apply!. The Emma Jean Hull Flats, an 80-unit multifamily housing development, is being constructed on Riverview Drive. The development costs $23 million and is slated to open this Spring.
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
Berrien Co. Health Department warns of increase in overdoses involving Xylazine
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Berrien County Health Officer Guy Miller explains their southwestern county is now being impacted by the drug called Xylazine. "In 2022, we've seen eight deaths related to it. That rate increase going from one to eight with our population and Berrien County, Michigan, we have seen the highest rate increase in the state," said Miller.
Family sues Ottawa County dispatchers over handling of 911 call before murder
The family of a man who was killed by his son has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Ottawa County dispatch authority and seven dispatchers, saying they were negligent when no deputies were rushed to the house after an initial 911 call the day of the murder.
Kalamazoo Metro looking to implement additional micro transit service by 2024
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A consultant’s report is expected to be presented in March that will give recommendations on how Kalamazoo area public transit operator Metro has can better serve passengers. Metro has already invested at least $500,000 to introduce a new service. Micro transit will operate...
Body found in Southwest Michigan field
CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
A once proposed roundabout, this skewed intersection in Grand Rapids area is getting updated
WALKER, MI – A busy intersection in the city of Walker that has encountered potential changes in the past is on track for upgrades this year to enhance safety for drivers and pedestrians alike. The benefit for motorists? The estimated $700,000 road construction project shouldn’t cause too many inconveniences...
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 010323
Elevated thunderstorms are traveling through the area. Some places could get some small pea-sized hail. (Jan. 03, 2023) Elevated thunderstorms are traveling through the area. Some places could get some small pea-sized hail. (Jan. 03, 2023) Testimony outlines murder suspect’s attempts to flee. A man accused of murdering a...
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
Branch County’s first baby of 2023 is a girl who arrived Monday afternoon
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County’s first baby of 2023 was born Monday afternoon at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. Justilynn Marie Carter arrived at 3:13 p.m. on January 2, 2023. She came into the world weighing five pounds, 12 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long. The baby’s...
Kalamazoo County man wins $500,000 lottery prize
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man turned a $10 prize into a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s 5X Multiplier instant game. the Michigan Lottery announced Wednesday that the 50-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.
