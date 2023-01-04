ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

2 Democrats, 1 Republican picked to lead Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The newly sworn in Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners selected new leaders at its first meeting and created a vice chair pro tempore position. The board voted to set a one-year term for the chair position at the Tuesday, Jan. 3 commission meeting. District Five Democrat John Taylor was selected as chair in a 7 to 2 vote, with Democrats Monteze Morales and Jen Strebs dissenting.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
go955.com

Calhoun Commissioners sworn in, Kathy-Sue Vette chosen as chairperson

MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The seven Calhoun County Board of Commissioners were sworn in for their new terms on Thursday night. Among those taking their oaths were new commissioners Monique French from District 2 and Diane Thompson from District 6. The Commissioners selected Kathy-Sue Vette as the chairperson for...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Former police chief of Vicksburg passes away at 75

VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A former Vicksburg police chief has passed away. Fox 17 reported on Thursday, January 5 that 75-year-old Michael Descheneau battled Lewy body Dementia and Parkinsonism until his passing on Tuesday, January 3. Descheneau was born in Manchester, New Hampshire in 1947 and is a...
VICKSBURG, MI
WNDU

New Benton Harbor housing development now accepting tenant applications

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - New housing is coming to Benton Harbor, and Whirlpool has announced that it’s ready for potential residents to apply!. The Emma Jean Hull Flats, an 80-unit multifamily housing development, is being constructed on Riverview Drive. The development costs $23 million and is slated to open this Spring.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
MLive

Body found in Southwest Michigan field

CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
DOWAGIAC, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 010323

Elevated thunderstorms are traveling through the area. Some places could get some small pea-sized hail. (Jan. 03, 2023) Elevated thunderstorms are traveling through the area. Some places could get some small pea-sized hail. (Jan. 03, 2023) Testimony outlines murder suspect’s attempts to flee. A man accused of murdering a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo County man wins $500,000 lottery prize

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man turned a $10 prize into a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s 5X Multiplier instant game. the Michigan Lottery announced Wednesday that the 50-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy