Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Kardashian slammed for video of dogs appearing to live in garage
The missing Kardashian pets have been found — in the garage. Kim Kardashian has come under fire after she posted and deleted a TikTok video appearing to show her two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, living in her garage. In an attempt to show off the pups’ Christmasy setup, which included stockings, mini Christmas trees and more, the Skims founder accidentally showed the pooches prancing around the garage in tiny coats next to their large pen and pee pads. The video prompted criticism, which only worsened once Kim, 42, deleted the video from her and daughter North West’s shared account. “This video was deleted from...
Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!
Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
Kim Kardashian says that she's 'holding on by a thread' to keep her kids from knowing what's going on 'in the outside world' with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian told Angie Martinez that she does her best to protect Kanye West in the eyes of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
I’m fed up of people comparing me to Kim Kardashian – people say I’m a wannabe but I’m not
MOST "civilians" would be flattered to have a celebrity doppelganger, but one Kardashian lookalike has gotten fed up with being compared to the family's most famous face. Sonya Sed, 34, bears a striking similarity to Kim Kardashian, and the constant onslaught of snarky comments she hears proves that beauty is pain.
Shanna Moakler Slams Khloe Kardashian On Social Media; Says “I Think Her Surgery Came Out Beautiful”
Time to take off your sunglasses gang, you won’t need them because we are fully in the shady grove. Shanna Moakler is a model, she’s a former Celebrity Big Brother contestant, and she is the ex-wife and mother of musician Travis Barker’s children. ‘Ol Travis got himself married to one Kourtney Kardashian, and it’s probably […] The post Shanna Moakler Slams Khloe Kardashian On Social Media; Says “I Think Her Surgery Came Out Beautiful” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Chihuahua Refuses to Go to Bed Unless Everyone Says Goodnight: 'Icon'
The viral TikTok video has been watched more than 18 million times, with one user writing: "Main character energy."
Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet
When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.
I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’
When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree
A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree. A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is. Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
The Hollywood Gossip
Tammy Slaton Reveals Stunning Weight Loss: Yes, This is Really Her!
As it turns out, marriage looks very good on Tammy Slaton. The long-time reality star exchanged vows in November with Caleb Willingham, a man she met while working on her various health issues in rehab. Just over a month later, Slaton dropped a TikTok video in which she lip-syncs to...
Khloe Kardashian Runs Errands In Gray Sweatpants & Controversial Yeezy Sneakers
Khloe Kardashian, 38, looked chic in grey sweatpants on Wednesday but was also wearing Yeezy sneakers amid Kanye West‘s antisemitic remarks controversy. The Kardashians star stepped out in the casual look while out running errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Koko’s ensemble featured a grey zip-up jacket, sweatpants, and a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 kicks. She wore her honey-blonde locks in a half-up-half-down style and completed the outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. The TV personality was also seen carrying a black Hermes Birkin, along with a Christian Dior tote bag for the afternoon outing.
I Don't Wanna Look, But I Also Can't Look Away From These 17 Bone-Chilling Photos
The neighbor with the vats of chemicals in his window needs to be questioned by the police.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Repulsed After Kody Brown Reduces 2 of His Wives to Panting Dogs Trying to Get His Attention
Fans of TLC's 'Sister Wives' were repulsed by Kody Brown's statement where he reduced wives Christine and Janelle to dogs panting for his attention during part one of season 17 tell-all.
90 Day Fiancé's Asuelu Posted A Video With His Kids, And Now I Have Questions About His Relationship With Kalani And More
The latest update on Kalani and Asuelu has fans questioning their relationship status.
Khloe Kardashian’s concerned fans say she looks unrecognizable & too thin with her impossibly long legs in new photos
KHLOE Kardashian's concerned fans have expressed that they think the star looks unrecognizable and too thin in new photos. The Hulu star shared the snapshots on her Instagram Monday to promote her feature story in Sorbet Magazine. Sorbet also posted photos of Khloe, 38, wearing "head-to-toe Prada" as The Power...
Heartbreaking clip shows dog being abandoned by its owner
Heartbreaking footage of a 13-year-old golden retriever left abandoned by his owner has been shared online. In the clip, a woman can be seen pulling up in her car on the roadside before opening the rear passenger door. Watch as the pooch hops out and the woman closes the door behind him:
pawtracks.com
Does your cat's tail constantly flick? Here's what they're telling you
Cats may not be able to speak our language, but that doesn’t mean they can’t communicate with us. From their playful chirps to their insistent early morning yowls, our cats are always telling us something. It’s up to us as pet parents to decipher what it is they’re trying to say.
Kid Falls Asleep In a Box So Mom Does the Most Logical (and Hilarious) Thing She Can
That’s one way to handle it!
Feline Who 'Hates the Cat Carrier' Photographed Relaxing in Car Seat
"Kitty passed the safety check," wrote one TikTok user, while another said this was "taking cat momming to the next level."
Comments / 16