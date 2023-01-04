Read full article on original website
Post Register
Dunn Law not to renew contract with City of Rigby
After nearly 30 years of serving as the Rigby City Attorneys, Dunn Law Offices and the City of Rigby have mutually agreed to not renew their contract for the upcoming year, according to Attorney Robin Dunn. “Where I’ve done it for so long,” Dunn stated, “I wanted to kind of,...
Bingham County reflects on accomplishments, looks ahead
As the county has grown and changed, Bingham County officials have worked over the past year to help the county adapt to those changes. As the population of the county increases, county officials have to work to accommodate that population as well as protect the people whose family have been living here for generations.
Two families in Clark County welcome December babies
DUBOIS — Christmas has come and gone. We are now beginning 2023. With the new year comes new babies; two families in Dubois have welcomed new sons into their homes.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Madison's team effort prevails in rivalry win over Rigby
REXBURG- Having a packed house at home is one of the most incredible things a team can have in their season. Especially when it is a conference rival that is looking to continue its winning ways. The Madison boys basketball team used the crowd and emotion to come up with big plays in a 62-52 victory over their rivals the Rigby Trojans.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office issues notice of a 16-year-old runaway from Monteview
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 16 year old runaway, Elintra Fischer, last seen on January 1st. Elintra left her residence in Monteview in her mother’s gray 2015 Honda Civic, bearing license plate 5C0463U. It is possible that she is en route to Utah. Elintra has been entered in the national database as a juvenile runaway. Thus far we have been unable to locate her or the vehicle with any family members. Elintra is described as 5’5”, 135 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see her or the vehicle, please contact your local law enforcement or Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 208-745-9210 extension 7.
Lori Vallow Daybell files a notice of alibi
Boise, ID (CBS2) — New records released from Jan. 5, 2023, in the Vallow Daybell case state that Lori Vallow Daybell had an alibi at the time of the murders. Lori Vallow is suspected in the 2019 deaths of her two kids Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow as well as the death of her husband Chad Daybell's former wife Tammy.
