Genetic Approaches to Comorbidities in Epilepsy, Dravet Syndrome: Danielle Andrade, MD, MSc, FRCPC

neurologylive.com
Results from the Subgroup Analysis of BECOME Caregiver Survey: Robert Iannone, MD, MSCE
The executive vice president of Global Head of Research and Development at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, spoke on the results from the BECOME study presented at the 2022 AES Conference. [WATCH TIME: 6 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 6 minutes. “Epilepsy in the context of the syndromes for which Epidiolex (cannabidiol) has been approved,...
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Scientists find a "single precise" factor in the body that indicates how long you will live
Research from Northwestern University has revealed a key principle about aging and how long a human being has to live barring any unnatural causes of death. According to scientist Thomas Stoeger of Northwestern University, the principle is really simple and it is a "single concise" phenomenon that determines life span.
verywellmind.com
What Is C-PTSD From Narcissistic Abuse?
The visibility of trauma as a widespread clinical ailment is gaining steam. The general public's increasing knowledge of trauma is due to how common traumatic experiences are. In a study conducted on general populations across 24 different countries, 70% of participants had experienced at least one traumatic event. In the same study, 30% of folks reported experiencing four or more traumatic events within their lifetime.
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Mystery Solved: “Angry” Immune Cells in Brain and Spinal Fluid Identified As Culprit
Immune cells in brain and spinal fluid become dysregulated and ‘a little angry’ as we age. Cerebrospinal fluid immune system is drastically altered in individuals with cognitive impairment. Discovery could potentially be used to treat inflammation of the brain. First thorough analysis of important brain immune system. The...
Medical News Today
What to know about Richter's syndrome
Richter’s syndrome, also known as Richter’s transformation, involves a rapid progression of chronic lymphocytic leukemia into a more aggressive form of lymphoma. Richter’s syndrome generally has links to negative survival rates. However, treatments may help a person achieve short-term remission. This article reviews what Richter’s syndrome is,...
Treatment Options for Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)
I breathed a literal sigh of relief when my doctor diagnosed me with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, more commonly known as PMDD. I felt my entire body relax as I waited for her to tell me how she was going to fix it. It didn’t take long for disappointment and overwhelm to set in.
MedicalXpress
Describing the genes associated with the sixth sense
To perform coordinated movements, we rely on special sensory neurons in our muscles and joints. Without them, the brain wouldn't know what the rest of our body was doing. A team led by Niccolò Zampieri has studied their molecular markers to better understand how they work and describes the results in Nature Communications.
Healthline
In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Healthline
What Is Paradoxical Insomnia?
Your partner says that you sleep soundly, but you feel like you’re awake for the entire night. Could it be paradoxical insomnia?. If you’ve ever been tired but unable to fall asleep, then you’re probably familiar with insomnia. But paradoxical insomnia is something different. Also called subjective...
hcplive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss
FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
psychologytoday.com
How to Know if Someone Is Emotionally Unavailable
Emotional unavailability refers to a pattern of difficulty connecting with one's own emotions or with others emotionally. An emotionally unavailable person may have trouble identifying and describing their emotions or may struggle to share feelings. Physical and emotional intimacy can be a challenge for people who are emotionally unavailable. Emotional...
MedicalXpress
Intestinal bacteria may be an important piece in the jigsaw puzzle of multiple sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis patients do not have the same bacteria in their intestines as healthy people. There are also differences in the composition and function of the bacteria in the intestines of multiple sclerosis patients, depending on whether their illness is active, and whether they are in treatment. This is the result of a major study of intestinal bacteria in multiple sclerosis patients and healthy control subjects, which was recently published in the journal Genome Medicine.
Psychiatric Times
Caffeine Intake and Levels in Smokers With Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder
Smoking and drinking (caffeine): Researchers analyzed caffeine intake and levels in smokers with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Ms P is a 52-year-old Caucasian female with bipolar I disorder, with her most recent episode involving depression with psychotic features. Her mood disorder has been stable on ziprasidone, with no psychiatric hospitalizations in the past 5 years. She has smoked 2+ packs of cigarettes per day over 30 years. Ms P also drinks a large quantity of caffeine daily: She routinely brings a 44-ounce cup of soda with her to clinic visits and states that she drinks at least 2 of these cups daily.
physiciansweekly.com
Pelvic Organ Prolapse: Treatment Using Total Autologous Fascia Lata Sacrocolpopexy
The following is a summary of “Total Autologous Fascia Lata Sacrocolpopexy for Treatment of Pelvic Organ Prolapse: Experience in Thirty-Four Patients” published in the December 2022 issue of Urology by Patel et al. For a study, researchers sought to create an approach for autologous fascia lata autograft-based open/robotic...
MedicalXpress
How inflammation in COVID-19 alters the smallest vessels in the heart
Severe courses of COVID-19 infection not only impair lung function, but can also cause life-threatening consequences for the heart. The spectrum ranges from acute inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) to chronic restriction of the heart's pumping function. The basic patterns of damage have not yet been completely proven. An...
Psychiatric Times
Trial of ADHD Medication with Fast Onset of Action, Entire Active Day Efficacy Initiated
The first phase 3 clinical trial of CTx-1301 for the treatment of ADHD has begun. Researchers recently initiated the first phase 3 clinical trial of CTx-1301—a novel, investigational, trimodal, extended-release tablet formulation of dexmethylphenidate, a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved compound for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)—on January 4, 2023. The phase 3 clinical trial seeks to assess the onset, efficacy, and safety of CTx-1301 in adults with ADHD compared with placebo.1.
