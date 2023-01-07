ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Masked Singer: Who is Fawn?

By Isobel Lewis
The Masked Singer has returned for its fourth UK series, with a new batch of contestants attempting to sing their way through while remaining undetected.

The show kicked off on New Year’s Day, with the first six acts singing in disguise as the judges and viewers attempted to guess their identities.

The first contestan, Ghost, was unmasked and revealed to be football pundit Chris Kamara .

The remaining six contestants (Jacket Potato, Fawn, Rubbish, Pigeon, Piece of Cake and Rhino) will compete during Saturday (7 January) night’s show.

Fawn is a wide-eyed deer, who wears a brown and white spotted jacket and trousers and matching bow on their head, with furry leg warmers.

She asked for five sugars in her tea, before remarking: “Like a fawn, I admit that when I was young I was a bit awkward.”

The judges noted she was wearing a necklace that said “Sandy”.

“Call me a boffin, but maths was a passion... that my brain later helped me to win later in life,” she said.

“Now I’m grown up, I’m not awkward at all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24GJAX_0k3774oG00

Fawn sang “Tale as Old as Time” from the Disney musical Beauty and the Beast, wowing the judges with her voice.

Some viewers immediately suggested Carol Vorderman was behind the mask, given her former stint on Countdown.

Rita Ora guessed British actor Hannah Waddingham, while Mo Giligan thought it could be Kim Woodburn, but admitted he was struggling.

Jonathan Ross decided it was ex-chancellor of the exchequor Kwasi Kwarteng, while Davina McCall thought it was former Spice Girls singer Mel C.

“I live in a cottage, but not in a palace... I visited Wonderland, but my name isn’t Alice,” Fawn said for her riddle.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday 7 January at 7pm on ITV.

