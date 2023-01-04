Monthly drive-thru food distributions planned in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Azalea Drive Church of Christ will host drive-thru food distributions for the community starting in January.

The distributions will happen every third Thursday of each month, including these dates:

• January 19

• February 16

• March 16

• April 20

• May 18

• June 15

• July 20

• August 17

• September 21

• October 19

• November 16

• December 21

These distributions will happen at 3 p.m.

Azalea Drive Church of Christ is located at 3950 Azalea Drive in North Charleston.

