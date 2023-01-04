ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Monthly drive-thru food distributions planned in North Charleston

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Azalea Drive Church of Christ will host drive-thru food distributions for the community starting in January.

The distributions will happen every third Thursday of each month, including these dates:

• January 19
• February 16
• March 16
• April 20
• May 18
• June 15
• July 20
• August 17
• September 21
• October 19
• November 16
• December 21

These distributions will happen at 3 p.m.

Azalea Drive Church of Christ is located at 3950 Azalea Drive in North Charleston.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

