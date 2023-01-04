ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Opinion: The Majority of the Americans Don't Support President Biden

Photo byDoor The White House - P20210615CS_CW23444, Publiek domein,. Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, has seen a decline in popularity since taking office in January 2021. Despite facing a number of challenges, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a deeply divided political landscape, President Biden has struggled to maintain high approval ratings among the American people.
MSNBC

Sen. Cortez Masto: House Republicans aren't listening to the American people

TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
newsnationnow.com

Sinema changed her party affiliation. So did these politicians

(NewsNation) — Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has changed her party affiliation. The onetime Democrat has registered as an independent, she announced Friday. Still, Sinema does not plan to caucus with Republicans, and will maintain her committee assignments with the Democrats, she told NewsNation. Sinema isn’t alone in changing...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Liz Cheney sits with Democratic colleagues ahead of Zelensky address to Congress

Outgoing Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney was seen seated next to Democrats as she attended Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the Congress on Wednesday.Mr Zelensky is on his first visit to the US since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.In his address, he thanked the American people for supporting Ukraine and invoked the US military triumphs.He also urged the Congress to make decisions that will save “millions of lives” as Ukraine fights its own war of independence.Ahead of his speech, Ms Cheney was seen seated next to Democrats and not with her Republican colleagues.“Representative Liz Cheney, Republican of...
WYOMING STATE
MSNBC

Donald Trump just keeps losing

Donald Trump is not a complicated man. He hates losing, but what he fears most is irrelevance. Trump grasps so relentlessly and desperately for the spotlight because he is haunted by the possibility that he might be … ignored. Which means this was a very bad week for the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

In Mar-a-Lago case, DOJ wins another dispute over Trump’s lawyers

It was about a month ago when Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal effectively returned to its starting point, following an unfortunate legal misadventure. The former president filed an odd lawsuit, which led to an even stranger ruling from a Trump-appointed judge, followed by the appointment of a special master. Four...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

House Republican gets Democrat cheers backing Black speaker

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., spoke on the House floor to nominate Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., to serve as speaker of the House but drew cheers and chants from Democrats for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y, after he suggested his party could have elected the first Black speaker of the House.Jan. 5, 2023.

