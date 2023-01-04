Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Majority of the Americans Don't Support President Biden
Photo byDoor The White House - P20210615CS_CW23444, Publiek domein,. Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, has seen a decline in popularity since taking office in January 2021. Despite facing a number of challenges, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a deeply divided political landscape, President Biden has struggled to maintain high approval ratings among the American people.
MSNBC
GOP 'disinterested and incapable' of governing, says House Dem
Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Col., weighs in on the House GOP infighting over who should be the next speaker and why he says the party is disinterested and incapable of governing.Jan. 5, 2023.
MSNBC
Sen. Cortez Masto: House Republicans aren't listening to the American people
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
newsnationnow.com
Sinema changed her party affiliation. So did these politicians
(NewsNation) — Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has changed her party affiliation. The onetime Democrat has registered as an independent, she announced Friday. Still, Sinema does not plan to caucus with Republicans, and will maintain her committee assignments with the Democrats, she told NewsNation. Sinema isn’t alone in changing...
Liz Cheney sits with Democratic colleagues ahead of Zelensky address to Congress
Outgoing Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney was seen seated next to Democrats as she attended Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the Congress on Wednesday.Mr Zelensky is on his first visit to the US since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.In his address, he thanked the American people for supporting Ukraine and invoked the US military triumphs.He also urged the Congress to make decisions that will save “millions of lives” as Ukraine fights its own war of independence.Ahead of his speech, Ms Cheney was seen seated next to Democrats and not with her Republican colleagues.“Representative Liz Cheney, Republican of...
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Chuck Schumer And Nancy Pelosi Asserted That Joe Biden Should Run For 2024 Election
Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, is resigning from the Democratic leadership after the Republicans secured the majority. Senator Chuck Schumer is still serving as the majority leader of the Senate, which is still under Democratic control.
msn.com
Trump, McConnell, Schumer respond after Kevin McCarthy wins historic, dayslong House Speaker bout
Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House early Saturday morning, following a dayslong debate process and a dramatic pair of votes late Friday evening, drawing comments from President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Senate Leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, and others. "That was easy. I never thought...
Adam Kinzinger joins CNN days after leaving Congress, sparking viral mockery: 'Nobody saw this coming'
CNN announced that former anti-Trump Rep. Adam Kinzinger is joining the liberal network as a senior political commentator, sparking mockery on social media.
Matt Gaetz Threatens To Quit Congress On Fox News And Twitter Has Thoughts
The far-right Florida lawmaker's pledge got critics wisecracking.
MSNBC
Donald Trump just keeps losing
Donald Trump is not a complicated man. He hates losing, but what he fears most is irrelevance. Trump grasps so relentlessly and desperately for the spotlight because he is haunted by the possibility that he might be … ignored. Which means this was a very bad week for the...
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to a GOP rebel amid the House speaker crisis. Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the House in the early hours of Saturday morning, ending days of chaos. Reports said that Trump made several calls to McCarthy's...
Trump rival and renowned U.S. House member Jamie Raskin has been diagnosed with cancer
Jamie Raskin, a well-known Democratic legislator in the United States who presided over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives, said on Wednesday that he had been given a cancer diagnosis.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard says value of public service is missed on many in Congress today
Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said too many of those entering public service, particularly government, are in it for the wrong reasons. “We have too many who are focused on serving themselves, serving their own selfish ambitions, and abusing those positions of power and responsibility,” Gabbard told Fox News’s Trey Gowdy.
MSNBC
A 'very small group' is disrupting the business of the people: House GOP member
Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., joins Morning Joe to discuss why he's voted for Kevin McCarthy in all six votes for Speaker so far and why he will vote for Rep. McCarthy for as long as it takes.Jan. 5, 2023.
MSNBC
In Mar-a-Lago case, DOJ wins another dispute over Trump’s lawyers
It was about a month ago when Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal effectively returned to its starting point, following an unfortunate legal misadventure. The former president filed an odd lawsuit, which led to an even stranger ruling from a Trump-appointed judge, followed by the appointment of a special master. Four...
MSNBC
House Republican gets Democrat cheers backing Black speaker
Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., spoke on the House floor to nominate Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., to serve as speaker of the House but drew cheers and chants from Democrats for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y, after he suggested his party could have elected the first Black speaker of the House.Jan. 5, 2023.
MSNBC
How Stephanie Murphy's refugee roots led her to Congress — and the Jan. 6 committee
Amid the stalemate this week in the U.S. House to elect a speaker – and thus swear in the new Congressional class – outgoing Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) prepared to hand over her seat to incoming Republican Rep.-elect Cory Mills, after serving in that role for three consecutive terms.
