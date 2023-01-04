ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Roy Place, Eastchester, NY 10709, Eastchester, NY 10709 - $738,000

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WngbJ_0k373DWi00
Photo Credit: Park Sterling Realty

EASTCHESTER, N.Y. — A property at 6 Roy Place, Eastchester, NY 10709 in Eastchester is listed at $738,000.

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6224182
  • 1693 Square Feet
  • Built in 1953
  • 3 Bedroom
  • 1 Bathroom
  • 1 Half Bath
  • Estimated Taxes: $20,871
  • School District: Eastchester Union Free School District

The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.

The source of the displayed data is either the property owner or public record provided by non-governmental third parties. It is believed to be reliable but not guaranteed.

Information Copyright 2023, OneKey™ MLS. All Rights Reserved. Data displayed may be a portion of, and not a complete set of all listings published in the MLS. The listing broker’s offer of compensation is made only to participants of the MLS where the listing is filed.

