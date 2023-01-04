Read full article on original website
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Homeless man knocks on woman’s door for food, says “None of your neighbors would help me.”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I would imagine that in some point in your life you have come across someone who is panhandling for money, whether it be with a sign on the edge of a highway, or while busking in the Subway, or loitering outside of stores and restaurants.
Urgent Costco warning after shopper left thousands out of pocket – how to keep yourself safe
A 75-year-old woman is reportedly out of $10,000 after thieves stole her purse in a Costco parking lot. The woman is now advising customers to keep track of their wallets and to remain diligent in conversations with strangers- especially during the holiday season. The theft is an example of the...
Hotel guest insists housekeepers finish her half-eaten leftovers: 'If you don't eat it, I'll just throw it in the trash'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked as a hotel housekeeper. The other housekeepers and I often took unopened food left behind in hotel rooms.
People are ‘scared to look’ in their sinks after seeing disturbing cleaning hack
Many of us pride ourselves on keeping large parts of our home nice and tidy - chores such as running the hoover around and washing up come as second nature. But there are some parts of the house a lot of us do not pay as much attention to when it comes to cleaning.
What happens to pets when their owners go to jail
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We often hear of people’s pets being seized by the authorities due to abuse or neglect. But one area rescue organization is having to remove pets for another reason–because their owners go to jail. In one case, Belmont County Hoof & Paw was called to an area hotel when a […]
