SPRINGFIELD — What is long COVID? How widespread is it? How is it being studied? What can be done to help people who have it?. To answer these questions and more, the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts (PHIWM) will present a webinar on Friday, Jan. 20 from noon to 1 p.m. featuring Dr. Bruce Levy from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School and Linda Sprague Martinez from Boston University. The webinar will be co-moderated by state Rep. Mindy Domb and Jessica Collins, executive director of PHIWM. There will be a Q&A session after the speakers’ presentations. Attendees may submit questions during registration or ask them live at the event.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO