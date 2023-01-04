ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

healthcarenews.com

Webinar on Jan. 20 to Tackle Long COVID

SPRINGFIELD — What is long COVID? How widespread is it? How is it being studied? What can be done to help people who have it?. To answer these questions and more, the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts (PHIWM) will present a webinar on Friday, Jan. 20 from noon to 1 p.m. featuring Dr. Bruce Levy from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School and Linda Sprague Martinez from Boston University. The webinar will be co-moderated by state Rep. Mindy Domb and Jessica Collins, executive director of PHIWM. There will be a Q&A session after the speakers’ presentations. Attendees may submit questions during registration or ask them live at the event.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
healthcarenews.com

Providence Ministries to Take Part in First Annual Winter Walk

HOLYOKE — On Sunday, Feb. 5, the community is invited to walk, along with a team from Providence Ministries, to raise funds and needed awareness for the local homeless crisis by joining Winter Walk. Providence Ministries invites people to sign up to walk two miles throughout Springfield with participants, housed and homeless, in support of Winter Walk.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
healthcarenews.com

January FIRST Friday Theme Emphasizes ‘Fresh Start’ with Wellness Activities

NORTH ADAMS — Community members and residents are invited to downtown North Adams today, Jan. 6, for the monthly FIRST Friday event. This month’s theme is “Fresh Start,” a time for residents, businesses, and visitors to reflect, prioritize, find new ways to stay physically active and mentally healthy, and come together as a community.
NORTH ADAMS, MA

