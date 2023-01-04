ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Providence Ministries to Take Part in First Annual Winter Walk

HOLYOKE — On Sunday, Feb. 5, the community is invited to walk, along with a team from Providence Ministries, to raise funds and needed awareness for the local homeless crisis by joining Winter Walk. Providence Ministries invites people to sign up to walk two miles throughout Springfield with participants, housed and homeless, in support of Winter Walk.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
January FIRST Friday Theme Emphasizes ‘Fresh Start’ with Wellness Activities

NORTH ADAMS — Community members and residents are invited to downtown North Adams today, Jan. 6, for the monthly FIRST Friday event. This month’s theme is “Fresh Start,” a time for residents, businesses, and visitors to reflect, prioritize, find new ways to stay physically active and mentally healthy, and come together as a community.
NORTH ADAMS, MA

