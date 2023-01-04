Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Police Blotter
Suspicious Person/Vehicle - At 12:01 am on Jan. 5, the reporting party advised of witnessing four subjects jumping over a fence at 844 N. Palm. Extra Patrol - At 5:34 am, the reporting party requested an extra patrol in reference to suspicious vehicle in the alley near 2008 N. 7th.
Police: Local bar, pool hall allegedly caught with people selling, using drugs & gambling inside
Two people affiliated with a local bar and pool hall near NW 36th Street and May Avenue are in jail Friday after police said they found evidence of illegal activity inside.
Two arrested for drug crimes outside east Tulsa motel, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Two men were arrested Wednesday after police say they found fentanyl pills and marijuana in their car. Tulsa police were patrolling the area near Clarion Inn & Suites near 31st and South Memorial, which is known to police to be a high crime area. Police said...
One dead after shooting in Logan County, investigation underway
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — One man is dead following a shooting in Logan County, Thursday, Jan. 5. The Logan County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the New Blaine area just east of Paris in Eastern Logan County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a verbal disturbance...
Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified
The suspect who led officers on a chase through parts of Jones and Oklahoma City has been identified by authorities. Hunter Eugene Berry, 22, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and shooting with intent to kill, as well as other charges. Law enforcement officers said besides...
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says information in affidavit was false
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County sheriff said on Friday that some information released by his office last month was false. The sheriff's office said a piece of information in a probable cause affidavit relating to a former Deer Creek teacher inappropriately messaging a student last month was not true. In the affidavit, an investigator claimed Deer Creek Public Schools threatened to cancel contracts between the office and the district in the past.
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for subject accused of practicing dentistry without a license
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Henry A. Miller, 35, Blackwell, who is charged with a felony count of practicing dentistry without a license, in Kay County District Court. The charge was filed by the Oklahoma Board of Dentistry on Dec. 20. Officer Michael Lowe, reports in the...
orangeandbluepress.com
Oklahoma Man Robbed A Store to Pay For His Home
A guy’s armed robbery ended in a very clumsy way a month after he allegedly entered a convenience store and stole items. Store Robbery Allegedly Done By A Man In Football-Shaped Mask To Pay For Storage Shed He Lived In. On Dec. 4 at around 5 a.m., a man...
Tulsa Police arrest two women accused of robbing Family Dollar
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has arrested two women accused of robbing a Family Dollar, according to TPD. In a social media post, TPD said they were called out to the Family Dollar near E. Admiral Pl. and S. Harvard Ave. around 2:00 p.m. on January 3.
Police Arrest Man Accused Of Robbing Ponca City Gas Station While Wearing Halloween Mask
Ponca City Police they have arrested a man accused of robbing a gas station while wearing an unusual disguise in December of 2022. The city shared a photo of the man who police say robbed the store with a gun while wearing a large Halloween mask, shaped like a football, that covered his entire head.
TPD: Man drives away after getting pulled over, ends up crashing seven blocks away
TULSA, Okla. — A California man was arrested after he drove off during a traffic stop, then ended up crashing into a vehicle seven blocks away, Tulsa police said. Hugo Gonzalez-Alvarez was driving 65-mph in a 40-mph zone near 66th and South Sheridan on Thursday when police pulled him over, according to an arrest report.
Live Updates: 1 In Custody After Pursuit Involving Multiple Agencies
One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon near northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street. Oklahoma City Police confirm that they...
OCPD Searching For Woman Behind Purchases Using Counterfeit Bills
Oklahoma City Police are looking a woman accused of using counterfeit money to buy lottery tickets. Police say she used fake $100 bills on two separate occasions. Investigators said she drove off in an older, silver van. Police are asking if you know who she is, to contact crimestoppers.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma couple accused of transporting 32lbs of pot
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two people from Oklahoma City were arrested on Saturday when authorities say they made a large drug bust during a traffic stop. A K-9 deputy stopped a car around 10 AM on New Year’s Eve at a Sarcoxie Kum and Go for a registration violation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Wylette Overton, 31, and Rodrick Richey, 33, both of Oklahoma City.
2 Arrested Following Drug Bust In Luther
Police arrested a man in Luther for allegedly transporting numerous narcotics and 16 pounds of marijuana. Cody Barnes was pulled over for traffic violations and admitted to transporting drugs. Barnes told police where he was headed, there police found a woman who had felony warrants out for her arrest. While...
okcfox.com
Man arrested after dog fight at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody on Monday after an incident involving dogs at an apartment complex. Police said a man and his dog were staying with friends at an apartment complex on Cherry Hill Lane on Monday when they opened the door to let cool air in. The man's dog got up and went outside onto a breezeway.
1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City
UPDATE: 11:35, Jan. 6, Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified. One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street.
Passing Driver Saves Toddler Who Wandered Out Of Del City Day Care
A toddler wandered out of a day care in Del City Thursday morning and was walking on the side of a busy road when a passing driver rescued her. Steve Thurmond, owner of Red Plains Plumbing, said he was driving to a client when he saw 2-year-old Riley Smith walking by herself on the grassy area along the edge of South Sunnylane Road in Del City.
KOCO
Two arrested after short pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two suspects into custody after they led police on a pursuit overnight in Oklahoma City. The chase started shortly after midnight Wednesday at 27th Street and Lindsay Avenue, and police said the passenger bailed from the vehicle. The driver continued a few more blocks before eventually giving up at Southwest 29th Street and Broadway, according to police.
KOCO
Woman accused of buying lottery tickets with counterfeit money, cashing in winnings
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are working to identify a woman they say has cashed in lottery ticket winnings after purchasing tickets with counterfeit bills at a convenience store in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said the woman was caught on camera buying four lottery tickets at a drive-thru window near...
