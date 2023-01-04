ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ponca City News

Police Blotter

Suspicious Person/Vehicle - At 12:01 am on Jan. 5, the reporting party advised of witnessing four subjects jumping over a fence at 844 N. Palm. Extra Patrol - At 5:34 am, the reporting party requested an extra patrol in reference to suspicious vehicle in the alley near 2008 N. 7th.
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says information in affidavit was false

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County sheriff said on Friday that some information released by his office last month was false. The sheriff's office said a piece of information in a probable cause affidavit relating to a former Deer Creek teacher inappropriately messaging a student last month was not true. In the affidavit, an investigator claimed Deer Creek Public Schools threatened to cancel contracts between the office and the district in the past.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
orangeandbluepress.com

Oklahoma Man Robbed A Store to Pay For His Home

A guy’s armed robbery ended in a very clumsy way a month after he allegedly entered a convenience store and stole items. Store Robbery Allegedly Done By A Man In Football-Shaped Mask To Pay For Storage Shed He Lived In. On Dec. 4 at around 5 a.m., a man...
PONCA CITY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma couple accused of transporting 32lbs of pot

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two people from Oklahoma City were arrested on Saturday when authorities say they made a large drug bust during a traffic stop. A K-9 deputy stopped a car around 10 AM on New Year’s Eve at a Sarcoxie Kum and Go for a registration violation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Wylette Overton, 31, and Rodrick Richey, 33, both of Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

2 Arrested Following Drug Bust In Luther

Police arrested a man in Luther for allegedly transporting numerous narcotics and 16 pounds of marijuana. Cody Barnes was pulled over for traffic violations and admitted to transporting drugs. Barnes told police where he was headed, there police found a woman who had felony warrants out for her arrest. While...
LUTHER, OK
okcfox.com

Man arrested after dog fight at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody on Monday after an incident involving dogs at an apartment complex. Police said a man and his dog were staying with friends at an apartment complex on Cherry Hill Lane on Monday when they opened the door to let cool air in. The man's dog got up and went outside onto a breezeway.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two arrested after short pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two suspects into custody after they led police on a pursuit overnight in Oklahoma City. The chase started shortly after midnight Wednesday at 27th Street and Lindsay Avenue, and police said the passenger bailed from the vehicle. The driver continued a few more blocks before eventually giving up at Southwest 29th Street and Broadway, according to police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

