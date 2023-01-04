Read full article on original website
Related
Ponca City News
Billy “Bill” Stieber
Billy “Bill” Stieber, 90, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Brother was called to his eternal resting place on January 3, 2023. He entered this world on August 12, 1932, in Meeker, Oklahoma, born to William Rudolph and Hazel Lucille Sanders Stieber of Ponca City. Graveside services will be...
Ponca City News
Connie Avery
Connie Avery, 86, long time Ponca City businessman, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Viewing will held Monday, January 9, 2023, from 9:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. at Trout Funeral Home in Ponca City. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Trout Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Michael Taylor officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Those unable to attend the Funeral Ceremony, may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website, www. troutfuneralhome.com and click on the live-stream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 1:45 PM.
Ponca City News
United Way of Ponca City officially changes name
Body The United Way is very excited to announce that they have officially changed their name from the United Way of Ponca City to the United Way of North Central Oklahoma. Since the formation of the organization in 1938, the role of the United Way has expanded from supporting programs, families, and organizations in Ponca City to supporting programs, initiatives and programs throughout North Central Oklahoma. In the past several years, they have worked to improve education, health & safety, and financial stability not just in Ponca City, but also in Newkirk, Tonkawa, Blackwell, Kildare, Peckham, Kaw City, Shidler, Burbank & Fairfax.
Ponca City News
John “Johnny” W. Williams Sr.
Body John “Johnny” W. Williams Sr. born November 21, 1947, in Pawnee, OK Died December 22, 2022, at his home in Grayhorse, OK. He was the son of Lester Earl “Pete” Williams and Mary M. Webster Williams (Grayhorse District), he is of the Ponca Peacemaker clan. He graduated from Fairfax High School in 1966, and from there he attended his freshman year of college at Northeastern State in Tahlequah, OK. He then transferred to Oklahoma State University for his 2nd semester, when he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1967 while being drumkeeper for the Grayhorse district. John was a decorated Vietnam Veteran (1969-1970), his occupation during that conflict was Special Forces Green Beret Combat Medic. He married his wife of 53 years, Frances A. West Williams on June 10, 1969 before he accepted his assignment to be deployed to Vietnam.
Ponca City News
Joyce Marie Stingley
Joyce Marie Stingley, former resident of Ponca City, OK, died at her home in Yukon, OK, Thursday, January 5, 2023. Joy, as she was known, was born on December 17, 1947 at Ponca City Hospital. She was the first child born to Jim and Betty Stingley, of Ponca City. She was later joined by siblings Jimmy and Suzy. Joy graduated from Ponca City High School in 1967, and then attended Oklahoma State University graduating with a degree in history in 1972. She was a lifelong OSU alumni member, member of the Elvis Presley Fan Club and Ambucs’ Charity Angels.
Ponca City News
Darlene Ruth Reed
Darlene Ruth Reed, 87 passed away on January 5, 2023. On Monday, January 9th, 2023, at 11:00 AM a funeral mass will be held in her honor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 707 East Ponca Ave., Ponca City, Oklahoma, 74601. Darlene was born in Blackwell Oklahoma on September 7,...
Ponca City News
Girls win, boys lose in tournaments
Body In the first round of separate basketball tournaments Thursday, the Ponca City Lady Cats won their opening game while the boys varsity lost its first game. At the Chickasaw Nation East Central Oklahoma Classic at Ada High School, the Lady Cats defeated the Oklahoma City Storm 49-45. They advanced to the semifinal round of the championship bracket and was scheduled to play Ada on Friday night.
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Ponca City News
Downtown Winter Blues Sales this weekend
Body The annual Winter Blues Sale is happening downtown this weekend on Friday, Jan. 6 and Saturday Jan. 7, at participating merchants. The Winter Blues Sale is an opportunity for shoppers to snag all those items on the Christmas list that didn’t make it under the tree. Instore deals, events and hours will vary with each participating merchant. Shoppers are encouraged to check with their favorite local merchants to see what exciting offers are up for grabs to start the new year off in style.
Ponca City News
Cookshack Expansion Project completed
Body Ponca City, OK - In 2017, Cookshack relocated from an older building on Ash Street to the second Ponca City Development Authority (PCDA) built spec building at 2405 Sykes Blvd. This move allowed for additional manufacturing space and a newer building. As manufacturing and industry accelerated after the pandemic in late 2021, this forwardthinking company saw the need for expanded facilities at their Sykes location. PCDA Trustees agreed and the expansion process began in mid 2022.
Ponca City News
School Board leaders recognized in January
Body Dedicated to public education, school board members across the state are committed to providing every opportunity possible to students in their community. January is School Board Recognition Month, providing local schools and communities the chance to honor Oklahoma’s more than 2,700 elected school board members for their dedication and service.
Ponca City News
Happenings
FLY-IN BREAKFAST The Ponca City Aviation Booster Club will hold their monthly fly-in breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 7. The breakfast is sponsored by the Ponca City Aviation Foundation, and the club works to try and get people, both young and old, interested in aviation and the airport. The breakfast is...
Ponca City News
Ride for the Kids helps families and children
Body A group of area people who share a love for riding horses gathered for a special event called Ride for the Kids to help area families have a better holiday season. The entry fee for the event was the donation of a new toy or game with a value of at least $10. All toys were given to children of some of the struggling families in the area.
Ponca City News
PCDA tax extension vote will be held on Jan. 10
Body An election will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the Ponca City Development Authority (PCDA) sales tax extension. This is a 1/2 cent sales tax that helps to fund PCDA’s operation. PCDA is a trust of Ponca City under the direction of the City Commission and their...
Ponca City News
Raymond Keith Locke
Raymond Keith Locke of Newkirk went to his eternal resting place on December 31, 2002, with his family by his side. He was 83 years of age. Keith was born November 26, 1939, on the John Reeves farm in Kay County to Myrl and Josephine Wiseman Locke. Funeral services will...
Ponca City News
The Christmas tree recycling program available until Jan. 21
Body Now that the holidays are over, it is the perfect time to remember that the city of Ponca City is offering their services on recycling Christmas trees. Across the street from the drop-off Recycling Center on W Prospect Ave., the community is able to drop-off their Christmas tree for this season to be recycled.
Ponca City News
Cowgirls fall to Kansas State in first Big 12 road game of season
Body Jan. 5—When the Oklahoma State women’s basketball made the trip north to play Kansas State on Wednesday night, the Cowgirls were in search of their first Big 12 Conference win of the season. They entered the contest less than a handful of days removed from their Big...
Ponca City News
Richardson heads to transfer portal after two seasons at OSU
Body Jan. 4—The Oklahoma State football team lost another member of its receiving corps on Tuesday afternoon. Cowboys sophomore wideout John Paul Richardson has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Cody Nagel of 247Sports and has since been confirmed to the News Press. Richardson’s time...
More Arrests Expected In Connection To Murder Of Man Found In Field, Sheriff Says
We are learning new details about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars in this case, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Sheriff Virden said this is the most complex investigation he’s worked in...
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for subject accused of practicing dentistry without a license
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Henry A. Miller, 35, Blackwell, who is charged with a felony count of practicing dentistry without a license, in Kay County District Court. The charge was filed by the Oklahoma Board of Dentistry on Dec. 20. Officer Michael Lowe, reports in the...
Comments / 0