Las Vegas, NV

The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s End-of-Season Top 150

Stars aligned and shone brightly on college football's biggest stages. Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and TCU's Quentin Johnston saved some of their best football for bowl games and firmly established themselves as elite prospects. But the evaluation process for the 2023 NFL draft is far from complete....
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Jadeveon Clowney Sent Home from Browns Practice After Comments on Future with Team

Jadeveon Clowney's status for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is up in the air after the Cleveland Browns sent the defensive end home on Friday before practice. Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Browns coaches sent Clowney away after he made comments about being unhappy with his role on the team and said he was "95% sure I won't be back" with Cleveland next season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Early Predictions for the 2023 NFL Quarterback Carousel

In the NFL offseason, the quarterback carousel draws a lot of buzz, especially when big names have an opportunity to sign with new teams. We could see a seven-time Super Bowl champion, an All-Pro, Pro Bowlers and a former No. 1 overall pick on the move in 2023. On top of that, a team may trade a high-profile signal-caller who's ready for a change of scenery.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Saints' Cameron Jordan Says 'No Amount of Money' Could Make Him Play for Browns

Cameron Jordan is clearly not a huge fan of Cleveland. The New Orleans Saints defensive end said he would never play for the Browns in a tweet sent out Friday. Jordan did not elaborate on the reason behind his distaste for Cleveland. The seven-time Pro Bowler has played for the Saints his entire career since being drafted in 2011. He is under contract through the 2024 season, so any potential desire he may have to leave isn't in his hands.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Skylar Thompson to Start vs. Jets Amid Tagovailoa, Bridgewater Injuries

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday that rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson will start against the New York Jets on Sunday. McDaniel ruled out starter Tua Tagovailoa for the second consecutive week due to his placement in concussion protocol, while backup Teddy Bridgewater is questionable to suit up after suffering a finger injury in last week's loss to the New England Patriots.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love

Not all fantasy football champions have been crowned just yet. While many leagues have wrapped up already, some will conclude with Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. If your league falls into that bucket—a decent chance since you're still seeking out fantasy content—then you're in luck, as we're here to lay out our Week 18 rankings at the three marquee positions and spotlight a player with an exploitable matchup at each spot.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Owners Approve Modified AFC Playoffs with Possible Neutral Site Title Game

NFL owners have approved a resolution to modify the AFC playoffs, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted the proposal received 25 yes votes, with 24 needed. Three or four owners voted against the proposal, with the rest abstaining. The league announced on Thursday the...
Bleacher Report

Bills Announce Broadcaster John Murphy Is Recovering After Suffering Stroke

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that play-by-play broadcaster John Murphy is recovering at home after suffering a stroke last weekend. The team also noted Chris Brown will continue to fill in for Murphy on the Bills Radio Network. Buffalo previously announced that Murphy would miss Monday's game against the Cincinnati...
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 18 NFL Picks

NFL bettors face a unique challenge as they place wagers on Week 18 games. Some teams will play with a postseason spot up for grabs and seeding undecided, while other clubs will turn to backups to avoid risking injuries in a non-playoff campaign. As a result, we could see a few lopsided contests or spirited efforts to play spoiler.

