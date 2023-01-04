ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
WATCH: Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, and More Country Stars Hilariously React to 2022 New Year’s Resolutions

Country music fans and stars alike are gearing up for Nashville’s Big Bash airing later tonight, New Year’s Eve. However, before we kick off the party, we’re checking in with some of our favorite artists, including Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and more regarding last year’s New Year’s resolutions and how they think they did heading into 2023. Unsurprisingly, their reactions to 2022’s resolutions are beyond hysterical. Check it out.
Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger”

Lainey Wilson isn’t done just yet… With 2023 just days away, she dropped two new singles (which are only available on Spotify at the moment), the first being a super cool and funky cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” in addition to a refreshed version of her 2018 original song “Middle Finger.” “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” was written by Rick Derringer, and first recorded in Johnny Winter in 1970 with his band Johnny Winter And, of which […] The post Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Miranda Lambert Gave Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep” Some Country Twang

We all know that Miranda Lambert can conquer any song out there – whether it is United States’ biggest crossover hit in the past decade, “Rolling In The Deep.”. The bluesy-gospel breakup anthem was one of the country star’s choices of songs during the 2011 Cause For the Paws event in Tyler, Texas – where she delivered a performance that kept her fans on their feet and filled with thrill.
