Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
Florida Attorney Used Proceeds Of COVID Loan Scam To Pay Trump Golf Club
Florida attorney Derek Acree was sentenced to 41 months in prison for a scheme where he, and at least one co-conspirator, filed fraudulent COVID loan (Economic Injury Disaster loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans) applications for $1.6 million. Of that total, authorities say Acree kept ~$870,000 for his personal use.
Trump's Lawyers Argue That Rape Is Not A 'Distinct Injustice' In E. Jean Carroll Assault Case
Donald Trump’s sparklemagic legal team has done it again! They’ve managed to get their famous client’s name in the news next to Jeffrey Epstein’s, while at the same time taking the position that rape is not a “distinct injustice.”. Slow freakin’ clap. This unfortunate...
Trump Attorney That's About To Take Over As A Law School Dean Gets Some Curious Support
Back in June, it was first revealed that High Point University — a private school in North Carolina affiliated with the United Methodist Church that plans on opening up a law school in 2024 — had selected Mark D. Martin as its law school dean. While he has some nifty quals on his CV — Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina, Associate Judge on the North Carolina Court of Appeals, dean and professor of law at Regent University School of Law — there was one glaring issue. Martin lent his… legal expertise to Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 election.
Alex Jones's Lawyer Norm Pattis Suspended From Practicing Law, Discovers There's Something Worse Than Losing A Billion Dollars For Your Client On Live TV
Yesterday, Alex Jones’s infamous defense lawyer Norm Pattis was suspended from the practice of law for six months after he failed to safeguard the Sandy Hook plaintiffs’ personal records. Or, as he put it, he got “deleted.”. Umm, sir, the correct term is “cancel culture.”. Connecticut...
New York Judge Threatens To Sanction Trump Lawyers If They Don't Stop Shouting WITCH HUNT
Here’s something you never want to be on the receiving end of:. Upon thoroughly reviewing the papers in support of some defendants’ pending motions to dismiss, this Court is considering imposing sanctions for frivolous litigation against attorneys from Habba Madaio & Associates LLP; Continental PLLC; and Robert & Robert PLLC, for setting forth the same legal arguments that this Court previously rejected (i.e., standing to sue, capacity to sue, the Mazars’ disclaimers, and the “witch-hunt” argument). As this Court alluded to at the oral argument on the preliminary injunction, said defendants are making the same arguments based on the same facts and the same law, and thus would appear to be subject to issue and/or claim preclusion (law of the case).
'Shell-Shocked': Sonia Sotomayor Shares How She Felt After Supreme Court Overturned Abortion Rights
I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going. It’s not an option to fall into despair. I have to get up and keep fighting. It may take time but I believe we will get back on the right track. — Justice Sonia Sotomayor,...
Trump Lawyer Cleta Mitchell Let Her Freak Flag Fly In Jan. 6 Committee Deposition
Representative democracy is fine, but let’s not carried away here. That appears to be the stance taken by Trump lawyer Cleta Mitchell in her acrimonious interview with the January 6 Select Committee on May 18, 2022. Mitchell, who was swiftly un-personned from Foley & Lardner after her involvement with the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn President Biden’s Georgia win, seemed largely unconcerned with the expressed wishes of the voters.
The Legality Of President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is Headed To The Supreme Court
Student loans are a heavy burden. Biden’s initial relief offering came like an oasis in the desert. And it’s been drying up ever since. It seemed that the big issue would be the switch from blanket forgiveness to the reduced graces of $10-$20k. Now, we may not see...
Am Law 20 Firm Begins Layoffs
Unfortunate news to kick off 2023. Goodwin Procter, positioned at 17 in last year’s Am Law 100 with just a shade under $2 billion in revenue, appears to be in the early stages of a layoff. We’ve already had layoff news out of Cooley LLP and Gunderson and even...
The Am Law Top 50 Compensation Scorecard: Bonuses (2022)
In the world of Biglaw, the most sought-after firms reside within the top tier of the Am Law 100. What does bonus compensation look like at these prominent firms? (We already maintain our comprehensive scorecard of all the bonus information we receive from our sources here.) Today, we are compiling...
Top Vendors With Whom Lawyers Should Nurture Connections
In order for lawyers to perform their best work, they often need to assemble a solid team, which usually includes seasoned lawyers, trained paralegals, and other professionals. However, lawyers should also nurture relationships with solid vendors in order to complete good work for clients. Although there are all kinds of vendors in the legal industry, lawyers should especially nurture relationships with a few kinds of companies since they can have a substantial impact on the work lawyers perform for their clients.
This Newly Sworn In Justice's Commitment To Due Process Is Already Generations Strong
There’s also a way of teaching history that treats the past as the thing that frames our present — rather than seeing Brown v. Board as that thing that happened in 1965, maybe I’d have been more interested if it was explicitly said that I was part of only the second generation of kids participating in the experiment of attending desegregated public schools. That little girl who was the subject of that iconic desegregationist school girl picture? Ruby Bridges? It didn’t even click in my child brain that she was an actual person! Yeah, it would have felt much closer to home if the teacher elaborated that she was still alive and just about my aunt’s age. Thinking about history in this way, it makes me feel lucky to be able to witness some of the ways that our history has changed for the better.
Judge orders proposed Rio Grande decree to be made public
A U.S. judge serving as special master in the legal battle over management of the Rio Grande, one of North America’s longest rivers, has cleared the way for a proposed settlement to be made public. The federal government had sought to keep details of the agreement reached by Texas, New Mexico and Colorado sealed, but the judge rejected that request. Under an order issued Friday, the proposal and associated briefs and exhibits will be made public next week as the states and federal attorneys prepare for an upcoming hearing on the merits of the proposal. The case has been...
