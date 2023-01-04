There’s also a way of teaching history that treats the past as the thing that frames our present — rather than seeing Brown v. Board as that thing that happened in 1965, maybe I’d have been more interested if it was explicitly said that I was part of only the second generation of kids participating in the experiment of attending desegregated public schools. That little girl who was the subject of that iconic desegregationist school girl picture? Ruby Bridges? It didn’t even click in my child brain that she was an actual person! Yeah, it would have felt much closer to home if the teacher elaborated that she was still alive and just about my aunt’s age. Thinking about history in this way, it makes me feel lucky to be able to witness some of the ways that our history has changed for the better.

