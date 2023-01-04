ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: January edition

Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhoods. The news is getting better for renters looking for anything less than a three-bedroom apartment in many Boston neighborhoods. Studio prices are down nearly 6% in Allston, but the neighborhood has seen double-digit drops in asking prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
B98.5

A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket

According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
MAINE STATE
country1025.com

7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms

Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?

I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Seacoast Current

Why is a 19-Year-Old Mainer Riding a Unicycle from Maine to Florida?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I went to school in Burlington, Vermont, for a few years and there was a kid named Scott who used to ride a unicycle everywhere he went. If you saw a unicycle in the distance, then you knew Scott was on the move.
MAINE STATE
nomadlawyer.org

MIT Chapel : One Of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts

Tourist Attractions: MIT Chapel, One of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts. Located in Cambridge on the MIT campus, Massachusetts is the MIT Chapel, one of the most impressive and beautiful churches in America. It is a non-denominational chapel. The MIT Chapel, while not being strictly religious, is meant to be a sanctuary for solace.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS News

1-to-3 inches of snow forecast across most of Massachusetts

BOSTON - There is a WBZ-TV NEXT Weather alert in effect for Friday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for interior locations. The heaviest precipitation will occur through mid-to-late afternoon on Friday. Temperatures will be borderline (near 32 degrees), making it a tough call as to where snow will be falling versus rain.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!

Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

Who Knew the Colorful, Interactive World of Dr. Seuss is in Massachusetts?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I had no idea, did you? There is an actual Dr. Seuss museum, including interactive stations, right here in New England. What a perfect family getaway with the kiddos any time of year, but most definitely in the winter.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts man injured, trapped in collision between cement truck and box truck

At approximately 8:00am on Thursday, Maine State Police responded to a report of an accident on the Maine Turnpike Mile Marker 1 southbound in Kittery. Upon arrival, first responders found that a box truck driven by Manuel Depina-Gonolves, 22, of Boston was traveling south when he rear-ended a fully loaded cement truck driven by Peter Macdonald, 59, of South Berwick, Maine.
KITTERY, ME
Seacoast Current

New Hampshire Dairy Queen Ranks #1 in Sales in 2022

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New Hampshire may have never gotten the giant blizzard many anticipated in December. But plenty of customers in Manchester did. A Dairy Queen located on Second...
MANCHESTER, NH
WSBS

UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy