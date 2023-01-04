Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Related
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: January edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhoods. The news is getting better for renters looking for anything less than a three-bedroom apartment in many Boston neighborhoods. Studio prices are down nearly 6% in Allston, but the neighborhood has seen double-digit drops in asking prices for one- and two-bedroom apartments since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Wednesday.
A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket
According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
country1025.com
7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms
Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
Even More Strange Nighttime Sounds Heard in New Hampshire Recently
You might say 2022 went out with a bang in New Hampshire. Actually, there were several, according to residents, leaving some towns wondering what they were…and if they’ll feel them again. Residents in Freedom and Effingham reported hearing a loud bang just after Christmas, so powerful that it...
Why is a 19-Year-Old Mainer Riding a Unicycle from Maine to Florida?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I went to school in Burlington, Vermont, for a few years and there was a kid named Scott who used to ride a unicycle everywhere he went. If you saw a unicycle in the distance, then you knew Scott was on the move.
20 of the Oldest Restaurants in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Still Going Strong
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. Whether you prefer a certain location, atmosphere, or...
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
NECN
Short-Staffed ‘Boston Police Department Is in a Dire Position,' Commissioner Says
The Boston Police Department is in what its leader is calling a "dire" need to fill positions, as he asks neighbors for help. Commissioner Michael Cox is asking other departments to consider lateral transfers before the busy summer season, a request that hasn't happened in more than 15 years. "I...
nomadlawyer.org
MIT Chapel : One Of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts
Tourist Attractions: MIT Chapel, One of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts. Located in Cambridge on the MIT campus, Massachusetts is the MIT Chapel, one of the most impressive and beautiful churches in America. It is a non-denominational chapel. The MIT Chapel, while not being strictly religious, is meant to be a sanctuary for solace.
CBS News
1-to-3 inches of snow forecast across most of Massachusetts
BOSTON - There is a WBZ-TV NEXT Weather alert in effect for Friday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for interior locations. The heaviest precipitation will occur through mid-to-late afternoon on Friday. Temperatures will be borderline (near 32 degrees), making it a tough call as to where snow will be falling versus rain.
hot969boston.com
Best Public Schools in the Country, You’ll NEVER Guess Where Massachusetts Lands!
Now this is a pleasant surprise for a Friday morning. The website FinanceBuzz.com has analyzed the public school systems nationwide and has determined that Massachusetts has a dang good one. They base their findings on a number of factors including performance, graduation rates, and more. In regards to Massachusetts, they say the quality of education and safety rate very high. They also take into account ACT scores. If you live in Brookline, even better. According to FinanceBuzz.com, “the Public Schools of Brookline in Norfolk County rank the best.”
Who Knew the Colorful, Interactive World of Dr. Seuss is in Massachusetts?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I had no idea, did you? There is an actual Dr. Seuss museum, including interactive stations, right here in New England. What a perfect family getaway with the kiddos any time of year, but most definitely in the winter.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man injured, trapped in collision between cement truck and box truck
At approximately 8:00am on Thursday, Maine State Police responded to a report of an accident on the Maine Turnpike Mile Marker 1 southbound in Kittery. Upon arrival, first responders found that a box truck driven by Manuel Depina-Gonolves, 22, of Boston was traveling south when he rear-ended a fully loaded cement truck driven by Peter Macdonald, 59, of South Berwick, Maine.
whdh.com
Neighbors gather to greet Gov. Charlie Baker as he returns to his Swampscott home
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time. The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the...
New Hampshire Dairy Queen Ranks #1 in Sales in 2022
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New Hampshire may have never gotten the giant blizzard many anticipated in December. But plenty of customers in Manchester did. A Dairy Queen located on Second...
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0