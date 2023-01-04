Read full article on original website
The "world's first truly wireless TV" will launch at CES 2023 – no wires, no ports, no problem?
The Displace TV concept sees one panel – or multiple panels that can create a display up to 110 inches with a 16K resolution – fix to a wall in a home.
eufy Announces Newest Hybrid Vacuum-Mop at CES 2023: Meet the X9 Pro
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Eufy has announced its newest robot vacuum as part of CES 2023 events. The annual consumer electronics show often sees companies reveal their new product lineup, and eufy didn’t disappoint, showing its new eufy Clean X9 Pro. New features in eufy X9 Pro hybrid vac-mop The X9 Pro is a dual-purpose vacuum and mopping robot and appears to be an upgrade over eufy’s current X8 and X8 Hybrid. While the X8’s specs show 2,000Pa of suction power, the X9 Pro will boast 5,500, potentially...
CES 2023: Startups aim to reduce global food waste
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Avocados can be tricky. Their ripeness window is so narrow that a slew of memes poke fun at the fine art of deciding when to eat them. Dutch entrepreneur Marco Snikkers aims to solve that problem with an avocado scanner unveiled this week at the CES tech show in Las Vegas and designed for use in supermarkets. It uses optical sensing and AI technology to determine ripeness, displaying on a screen whether an avocado is firm or ready to eat.
schleich® Announces Global Sustainability Initiative
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- schleich ®, a leading international toy manufacturer and supplier of realistic animal figures, today announces a new global initiative with the goal of producing figurines and playsets that are made exclusively of sustainable materials by 2027. To ensure resources are used for as long as possible, schleich ® is optimizing and certifying all products and packaging in accordance with the Cradle to Cradle ® sustainability principle through a close collaboration with the renowned consultancy institute and innovation partner EPEA GmbH. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005347/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
eLstar Dynamics and Morphotonics Collaborate to Achieve Flexible Spacer Design for Smart Glass Using Advanced Nanoimprinting Processes
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- eLstar Dynamics, a leading developer of smart adaptive glass, and Morphotonics, the leading large-area nanoimprinting equipment company, announce a successful collaboration using nanoimprinted (NIL) spacers as part of the smart glass fabrication process. This advanced manufacturing process is based on eLstar’s proprietary electrophoretic technology and Morphotonics’ unique Roll-to-Plate (R2P) nanoimprinting technology. By enabling flexibility in the spacer design, especially for large-area glass substrates, it allows more design versatility and lowered manufacturing costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005012/en/ eLstar and Morphotonics achieve new spacing capabilities as part of eLstar’s patented electrophoretic (ELM) glass fabrication process and Morphotonics’ unique Roll-to-Plate (R2P) nanoimprinting technology. (Photo: Business Wire)
Engadget
Goodyear shows off 90 percent sustainable tires and traction-tracking treads at CES 2023
Last CES, Goodyear dazzled the assembled crowds with a protype tire that derived some 70 percent of its recipe from sustainable sources. This CES, Goodyear is back with an impressive iterative improvement — 90 percent sustainable materials will go into this one! A full 20 percent more sustainment, huzzah!
CES 2023 Day 2: Top 9 new gadgets you need to see
From transparent OLED TVs to a health device that can examine your urine, these are the highlights from the second day at CES.
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
ZDNet
Samsung launches SmartThings Station to elevate your smart home experience
At a CES press conference on Wednesday, Samsung launched a new addition to its SmartThings smart home experience -- the SmartThings Station. The Station will function as a smart home hub for all your connected devices, letting you control them with the press of a button, while having the look and wireless charging functionality of a charging pad.
TrustedReviews
Best in Show: The finest tech from CES 2023 chosen by our experts
CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases. After CES 2022 was blighted by big names pulling out due to Covid surges at the time, CES 2023 seems to be back to its best with major players in the tech industry converging in the Las Vegas desert to show off new products and technological advances.
Digital Trends
The wildest electric motorcycle got wilder at CES 2023
Tron-style hubless electric motorcycles have made the rounds as concepts and Instagram clickbait for years, but like flying cars, they always seemed just out of reach. That changed last year when Verge (formerly RMK) began shipping its outrageous TS and TS Pro, and since then, the Finnish manufacturer hasn’t rested on its laurels. At CES 2023, Verge showed up with the TS Ultra, an upgraded version of the TS that pushes it to ever more unimaginable levels of power.
ZDNet
A health tracker for any watch: Baracoda's BHeart brings sustainability to the wearables industry
At CES on Wednesday, the health tech company Baracoda showcased its health tracker, the first to be universally interoperable with already existing wristwear. Baracoda's BHeart can be used with a compatible watch band. BHeart uses energy-harvesting technology to recharge its battery with motion, body heat, and environmental light. Sensors built...
TechCrunch
Here’s a roundup of the top AI-powered products we saw at CES 2023
As my colleagues on the ground traverse the show floor (I’m covering CES remotely this year), they’re highlighting the most interesting AI-powered tech they come across. I’ve compiled each into a handy list, which is far from definitive, but which aims to give an idea of the top AI trends this year at CES.
CNET
The Most Futuristic Tech at CES 2023
Folding phones. Ultralight laptops. Smart toilets. There's a lot of wild tech being shown at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, and a lot of it will hit the market sooner rather than later. But the show is also loaded with prototypes, designs and big ideas of fascinating products still to come. In many ways, this is where CES shines.
CES 2023: A truly wireless TV with rechargeable batteries and vacuum lock
The panel can be controlled using hand gestures and also offers facial recognition.
ZDNet
Best of CES 2023: 6 innovations that will shape the future
After scouring the world's biggest tech show for all the most innovative products we could find, we've settled on a list of the best ones from CES 2023. Our team found lots of gadgets that we were interested in and some that we might even buy or recommend later this year when they're officially released. But, for ZDNET's list of the best of CES 2023 we put the spotlight on six products that are innovative, unique, and likely to have the biggest and most positive impact. Here they are.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Three off-grid solar generators on display at CES
Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is among the largest tech events in the world, drawing over 3,000 exhibitors, 173 countries represented, and 323 of the Fortune 500 companies in attendance. This year featured many advancements in cleantech, and solar generators were no exception. Below are three solar generators that caught the...
ZDNet
The best TV announcements from CES 2023
Each year, CES impresses tech fanatics with eye-opening innovations like flying cars, color-changing appliances, or the new Ram EV pickup truck. And though this is all fascinating to see and makes for catchy headlines, it's the real-world innovations that we use every day that do it for me -- and the most innovative televisions fall squarely in that category.
Toyota Boshoku to Exhibit at CES 2023
KARIYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Toyota Boshoku Corporation will exhibit at CES 2023 to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA from January 5th (Thursday) to January 8th (Sunday), 2023. We have created new values as the “Interior Space Creator” by providing comfort, fun and convenience solutions based on the premise of safety and the environment. At the CES, we will feature vehicle interior space solutions for the MaaS market mated for autonomous technology in the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005063/en/
Infinitum Unveils Award-winning, Next-Gen Propulsion and Traction Electric Motor at CES 2023
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Consumer Electronics Show (CES) -Infinitum, creator of the breakthrough air core motor, today announced Aircore Mobility, an award-winning, next generation, axial flux propulsion and traction motor designed to sustainably power passenger and commercial electric vehicles, as well as aviation, marine, construction, agricultural machines and auxiliary applications. The Aircore Mobility motor delivers high power and torque density and operates with class-leading efficiency over a wide range of speeds and load conditions to maximize vehicle range, whether on road, off road, on water or in the air. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005139/en/ The Infinitum Aircore Mobility motor (Photo: Business Wire)
