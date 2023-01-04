Read full article on original website
Bitcoin and ether down; Silvergate plunges 40%
Bitcoin was trading around $16,800, relatively unchanged over the past day. Altcoins were less steady, with Polygon’s MATIC and Ripple’s XRP both down. Silvergate and Coinbase were both lower, with the former shedding 42%. Crypto prices steadied while stocks tied to digital assets sank on ratings news and...
This week in markets: Bitcoin, crypto prices inch higher as Silvergate woes worsen
Bitcoin was trading at about $16,900 on Saturday, up 2% over the past week. It was a blood bath for Silvergate and Coinbase, while Block and MicroStrategy traded higher. Crypto prices rose over the past week as equities fell on a plethora of negative news. Bitcoin was changing hands for...
Coinbase shares drop 10% as Cowen downgrades stock and slashes price target
Cowen analysts downgraded Coinbase to market perform, reducing 2023 revenue expectations and cutting its price target to $36. Coinbase shares opened down 11% today. The stock was buoyant yesterday, gaining around 12%. Coinbase shares fell shortly after the open as Cowen analysts downgraded the stock and cut their price target,...
Bankman-Fried tells FTX debtors to leave his Robinhood shares alone
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed a court action seeking to block debtors from taking control over his $450 million stake in brokerage Robinhood. The disgraced exchange boss says the shares do not belong to any of the FTX-related entities now in bankruptcy proceedings. FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed...
Regulators say not so fast to Binance US acquisition of Voyager Digital
Regulators, including the SEC, filed motions asking a judge to halt Binance.US’s acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital until the company discloses more about its finances and relationship with its global parent company. The federal and state agencies that objected cited the possibility that assets could be moved...
Aptos-based multisig wallet Msafe raises $5 million led by Jump Crypto
Aptos-based wallet Momentum Safe (MSafe) raised $5 million in seed funding led by Jump Crypto. The round featured participation from Superscrypt, Circle Ventures, Coinbase Ventures and Shima Capital, among others. MSafe CEO Wendy Fu was formerly an engineer for Meta’s crypto payment wallet Novi. Aptos-based wallet startup Momentum Safe...
French central banker pushes mandatory crypto firm licensing for 2023
Bank of France governor François Villeroy de Galhau called for switching to a mandatory licensing regime for crypto firms in 2023. The central banker wants to be ahead of EU-wide crypto regulation, which is expected to start rolling out in 2024. Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau...
Digital Currency Group's transfers to Genesis draw US investigations: Bloomberg
Federal prosecutors are looking at transfers between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending unit, according to Bloomberg. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also reportedly started a probe. U.S. authorities are investigating the flow of funds between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending subsidiary, according to a report...
NFT protocol Collection creates DEX for instant NFT trading: Exclusive
NFT protocol Collection launched an NFT DEX protocol for instant buying and selling of NFTs. It allows people to create pools based on the type of NFT they wish to trade. NFT protocol Collection launched an NFT DEX protocol that allows users to create liquidity pools for NFTs that target specific criteria.
Immunefi researcher saves $200 million from potential theft on three Polkadot parachains
An Immunefi security researcher found a critical vulnerability on three Polkadot parachains. The researcher, known as pwning.eth, was awarded a $1 million bounty. A security researcher discovered a software vulnerability that could have been exploited to steal as much as $200 million from three Ethereum-compatible parachains on Polkadot — Moonbeam, Astar Network and Acala.
Balancer warns $6.3 million of funds at risk, urges LPs to remove liquidity
Balancer has warned its liquidity providers to withdraw funds from five pools where there is $6.3 million at risk. It appears to be part of a larger potential exploit from which other pools have been protected. Decentralized exchange Balancer warned its liquidity providers to withdraw funds from five pools where...
TON blockchain launches decentralized file-sharing solution
The TON Foundation has announced the launch of TON Storage — a decentralized file-sharing and data storage solution — on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. The move marks the “next piece of the puzzle” for the TON Foundation’s decentralized internet goals. The TON Foundation, a...
Mt. Gox repayments timeline pushed back by two months
Mt. Gox creditors will have an extra two months to provide crypto exchange and banking details for repayments. Creditors will also have to wait a further two months to receive the first tranche of repayments. Correction: Mt. Gox payments will start from March and will continue up until the September...
Animoca halves fundraising target for web3 fund to $1 billion: Bloomberg
Animoca Brands chair Yat Siu said as recently as November that he wanted to amass $2 billion for the fund. He spoke of a “challenging market” in a Twitter Spaces interview on Jan. 5. Animoca Brands has cut in half the amount it hopes to corral for a...
DeFiLlama's new DEX Aggregator is showing early signs of adoption
DeFiLlama’s new DEX aggregator currently has the second highest volume among all applications that use 0x’s liquidity aggregation technology. DeFiLlama claims its aggregator allows users to trade privately across multiple chains for the best price, and charges zero fees. The aggregator is still in beta, and opened up...
Celsius ruling shines light on crypto user agreement fine print
Experts say a judge’s ruling this week underscores the importance of the fine print in crypto user agreements. A judge ruled that assets in Celsius yield-bearing accounts belonged to Celsius, not the investors. Experts say a judge’s recent ruling that assets in a yield-bearing account belong to Celsius, not...
Illuvium kicks off 2023 with release of third blockchain game
Holders of Illuvium’s land NFTs will be able to access Illuvium: Zero from tomorrow. It is the third title the company has released. But it has plans for six more over the next two decades. Australia-based blockchain gaming studio Illuvium will release an alpha version of Illuvium: Zero tomorrow.
Evmos adds auto-conversion for swaps between Ethereum and Cosmos tokens
Evmos’ version 10.0 upgrade has added auto-conversion for token swaps between Ethereum and Cosmos-based tokens. The update aims to provide a more streamlined experience for moving between the two ecosystems. The latest upgrade for the Evmos blockchain has introduced automated conversions for token swaps in and out of its...
Genesis cuts 30% of staff in latest round of layoffs
Genesis cut 30% of staff today, a source familiar with the matter told The Block. The firm’s interim CEO said it needs more time to address issues with its troubled borrowing and lending unit. Genesis Trading began a new round of layoffs, reducing its workforce by 30%, a source...
SuperRare cuts 30% of staff, citing bear market
SuperRare is the latest company to announce job cuts, reducing its staff by 30%. CEO John Crain in the announcement that he takes “full ownership” of the move. NFT platform SuperRare will reduce staff by nearly 30%, said CEO John Crain in a message he posted on Twitter.
