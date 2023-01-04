Read full article on original website
Some major pharmacies are planning to dispense abortion pills, but not in every state
After a change to US Food and Drug Administration rules, major pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens say they plan to seek certification to distribute abortion pills where legally allowed.
Abortion Pills Are Coming to Pharmacies. But Access Will Still Be Limited in Restrictive States
The problem of access probably won't improve as many supporters hope.
Washington Examiner
Anti-abortion groups look to states and lawsuits to restrict access to abortion pills
Anti-abortion groups are turning their attention to state lawmakers and a federal lawsuit to restrict access to abortion medication after the Food and Drug Administration said it would allow retail pharmacies to dispense an abortion-inducing drug to patients who have a prescription. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America indicated it will...
CVS, Walgreens Say They Will Offer Abortion Pills in Some States
FRIDAY, Jan. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Two major pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, plan to offer abortion pills in states that do not have restrictions that would prevent dispensing the medications. This likely won’t increase access in states that have made abortion illegal since a June decision by the...
The FDA Just Changed Its Rules on the Abortion Pill. What Does That Actually Mean?
Pharmacies will now be allowed to dispense the abortion medication mifepristone to patients with a prescription, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday. It’s a move that will further expand access to abortion for some—but not for those living in states with near-total abortion bans. “There are...
Here’s What a ‘Self-Managed’ Abortion Actually Means and Entails, According to a Certified Nurse Midwife
Following the Supreme Court’s historic reversal of Roe v. Wade, many states immediately banned or restricted access to abortion, eliminating a nearly 50-year precedent. Thirteen states passed near-total bans, and some states enacted bans after a certain gestational period, typically between eight to 15 weeks. But even in states where abortion is still legal, accessing safe reproductive healthcare can be challenging—which is where ‘self-managed’ abortions come into play.
Mic
You may soon be able to get abortion pills at your local pharmacy
As states with Republican-led anti-choice legislatures continue to chip away at what little reproductive freedoms remain after the Supreme Court’s devastating 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democratic lawmakers and leaders are working to expand access in new ways. For the first time ever in the United States, brick-and-mortar pharmacies will now be allowed to offer abortion pills (also known as medication abortion) thanks to a regulatory change made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Finally, some modest good news for abortion rights in America
There have been so few victories for the pro-choice movement over the past year that women’s rights advocates can be forgiven for taking pleasure in two moves that the Biden administration made this week. The first, from the Department of Justice (DoJ), was a statement meant to push back...
Abortion pills can be sold at US pharmacies, the Food and Drug Administration rules
Retail stores will now be able to sell abortion pills in the US for the first time as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made a regulatory change in a major move towards expanding access to abortion for more women. Mifepristone, the first pill used in the two-drug medication abortion regimen, will be available on retail shops and pharmacies that apply for certification to distribute the pill and can be bought with a doctor’s prescription. The FDA had first said it would be making those changes in December 2021 when it announced that it would relax some risk evaluation...
Walgreens, CVS say they will sell abortion pills after FDA rule change
Walgreens and CVS, the two largest drugstore chains in the U.S., told CBS MoneyWatch they intend to sell the abortion drug mifepristone after the Food and Drug Administration reversed a rule that had prevented retail pharmacies from dispensing the medication. The FDA on Tuesday announced it would allow pharmacies to dispense mifepristone to patients with a prescription […]
Justice Department clears Postal Service to carry abortion drugs into red states
The opinion offers limited assurances for activists seeking to work around abortion bans.
Harper's Bazaar
A New FDA Rule Expands Access to Abortion Pills—Here’s What We Know
Abortion pills may soon be available at your local pharmacy. Yesterday, the Food and Drug Administration installed a new regulatory change that allows retail pharmacies to offer mifepristone, one of the drugs commonly referred to as the "abortion pill" that can terminate an early pregnancy. The new FDA rule, as well as the United States Postal Service's recent clearance to deliver the drugs even in states with strict abortion bans, provides some limited relief to reproductive rights activists after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June.
Health Care — South Carolina abortion ban ruled unconstitutional
There is still no Speaker of the House. But for $218, you can be Speaker of the Pub. In health news, abortion rights advocates scored a major victory in South Carolina after the Supreme Court struck down the state’s six-week ban. Welcome to The Hill’s Health Care newsletter, where we’re following the latest moves on policy…
CBS News
Pharmacies nationwide allowed to dispense abortion pills to patients, FDA says
The US Food and Drug Administration is allowing certified pharmacies to dispense the abortion medication mifepristone to people who have a prescription. Mifepristone can be used along with another medication, misoprostol, to end a pregnancy. Previously, these pills could be ordered, prescribed and dispensed only by a certified healthcare provider. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the FDA allowed the pills to be sent through the mail and said it would no longer enforce a rule requiring people to get the first of the two drugs in person at a clinic or hospital.
Medical, surgical abortions are safe, effective, study shows
Both medical (pill-based) and surgical first-trimester abortions are safe and effective, although there were slightly more complications seen with medical abortion, a new study showed.
🎥Biden to migrants: Do not just show up at the border
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday the U.S. would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the border from Mexico illegally, his boldest move yet to confront the arrivals of migrants that have spiraled since he took office two years ago. (Click below to...
More women seek permanent contraception after Supreme Court abortion decision
More women are asking about permanent contraception in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that eliminated a federal right to abortion, according to the Southern California medical system.
