Here’s What a ‘Self-Managed’ Abortion Actually Means and Entails, According to a Certified Nurse Midwife

Following the Supreme Court’s historic reversal of Roe v. Wade, many states immediately banned or restricted access to abortion, eliminating a nearly 50-year precedent. Thirteen states passed near-total bans, and some states enacted bans after a certain gestational period, typically between eight to 15 weeks. But even in states where abortion is still legal, accessing safe reproductive healthcare can be challenging—which is where ‘self-managed’ abortions come into play.
You may soon be able to get abortion pills at your local pharmacy

As states with Republican-led anti-choice legislatures continue to chip away at what little reproductive freedoms remain after the Supreme Court’s devastating 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democratic lawmakers and leaders are working to expand access in new ways. For the first time ever in the United States, brick-and-mortar pharmacies will now be allowed to offer abortion pills (also known as medication abortion) thanks to a regulatory change made by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Abortion pills can be sold at US pharmacies, the Food and Drug Administration rules

Retail stores will now be able to sell abortion pills in the US for the first time as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made a regulatory change in a major move towards expanding access to abortion for more women. Mifepristone, the first pill used in the two-drug medication abortion regimen, will be available on retail shops and pharmacies that apply for certification to distribute the pill and can be bought with a doctor’s prescription. The FDA had first said it would be making those changes in December 2021 when it announced that it would relax some risk evaluation...
Walgreens, CVS say they will sell abortion pills after FDA rule change

Walgreens and CVS, the two largest drugstore chains in the U.S., told CBS MoneyWatch they intend to sell the abortion drug mifepristone after the Food and Drug Administration reversed a rule that had prevented retail pharmacies from dispensing the medication. The FDA on Tuesday announced it would allow pharmacies to dispense mifepristone to patients with a prescription […]
A New FDA Rule Expands Access to Abortion Pills—Here’s What We Know

Abortion pills may soon be available at your local pharmacy. Yesterday, the Food and Drug Administration installed a new regulatory change that allows retail pharmacies to offer mifepristone, one of the drugs commonly referred to as the "abortion pill" that can terminate an early pregnancy. The new FDA rule, as well as the United States Postal Service's recent clearance to deliver the drugs even in states with strict abortion bans, provides some limited relief to reproductive rights activists after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June.
Health Care — South Carolina abortion ban ruled unconstitutional

There is still no Speaker of the House. But for $218, you can be Speaker of the Pub.  In health news, abortion rights advocates scored a major victory in South Carolina after the Supreme Court struck down the state’s six-week ban.   Welcome to The Hill’s Health Care newsletter, where we’re following the latest moves on policy…
Pharmacies nationwide allowed to dispense abortion pills to patients, FDA says

The US Food and Drug Administration is allowing certified pharmacies to dispense the abortion medication mifepristone to people who have a prescription. Mifepristone can be used along with another medication, misoprostol, to end a pregnancy. Previously, these pills could be ordered, prescribed and dispensed only by a certified healthcare provider. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the FDA allowed the pills to be sent through the mail and said it would no longer enforce a rule requiring people to get the first of the two drugs in person at a clinic or hospital.
🎥Biden to migrants: Do not just show up at the border

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday the U.S. would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the border from Mexico illegally, his boldest move yet to confront the arrivals of migrants that have spiraled since he took office two years ago. (Click below to...
