Manhattan commissioner selected to complete Hawk's Senate term
TOPEKA — Democrats selected a 10-year member of the Manhattan City Commission to fill the Kansas Senate seat to be vacated by retirement Sen. Tom Hawk. Usha Reddi, who served twice as mayor of Manhattan, ran for the U.S. Senate in 2020 before suspending that campaign as the COVID-19 pandemic expanded its reach in Kansas.
Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat will be held in Manhattan
Regional information and updates will be provided during the Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 12-13. at the Manhattan Conference Center. Speakers will range from Kansas State University President Richard Linton to Kansas Lt. Gov. David Toland. Discussion and update topics will go from regional attraction projects to a housing panel. The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce is on the agenda at 2:45 p.m. Thursday followed by a Fort Riley Update at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Holiday break comes to an end in USD 475
Geary USD 475 students return to the classroom on Monday following their holiday break. Dr. Reginald Eggleston, Superintendent of Schools, said he thought the District was in a good place. "When you think about it we only have five months of school left and a lot that needs to take place between now and preparation for our state assessments, graduation that happens in May, so a lot of things that need to take place between now and the end of the year."
Sundown Salute will move to Labor day weekend
Sundown Salute is moving from the Fourth of July time frame to Friday - Sunday, Sept. 1-3 in 2023. Tricia Verschage, Director, explained that the decision to actually make that change was made before the 2022 celebration, which was also held in Milford. Verschage noted that Milford is in Geary...
Community updates are planned for the next MAC Breakfast
Updates from the Military Affairs Council, City, County and Fort Riley are on the agenda for the MAC Breakfast on Jan. 26 at the Geary County Convention Center. Doors will open at 7 a.m. and the breakfast is scheduled from 7:30 - 9 a.m. Cost to attend for civilians and...
Florida woman caught transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 3p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to...
Two Kansas house fires on Thursday started by trespassers
SHAWNEE COUNTY— Fire crews worked two house fires on Thursday afternoon in Topeka that were intentionally started by trespassers. Just before noon, crews responded to a house fire located at 722 SW Buchanan Street, according to city of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The fire was extinguished, but not before...
Main Street schedules a Taste of JC
Junction City Main Street is planning a Taste of JC spring event May 5-6. Executive Director Michaela Joyce said it will begin on Friday night, May 5. "It will be a drink around downtown." Joyce added that each business will have a different country. "So for example, if Maple and Birch were able to take on Mexico they would have some lovely margaritas in the store, or if someone is doing German we might have some delicious beer. "
South Washington Street roundabout project is updated
There will be an upgrade in the future to the South Washington Street Roundabout. According to Junction City Public Works, KDOT has moved the bid letting date to March of this year due to the construction of the E. 6th Street bridge and to coincide with KDOT’s plan to reconstruct I-70 from Exit 296 to Exit 301. Kaw Valley has final design plans into to KDOT.
Stormont Vail Health says thank you to Manhattan Surgical Hospital and Irwin Army Community Hospital
Stormont Vail Health has thanked their peers at Manhattan Surgical Hospital and Irwin Army Community Hospital for assisting when the sterilizer equipment at the Stormont Vail Flint Hills Hospital failed earlier this week. Through some collaboration, they were able to get needed surgical instruments sterilized and still maintain the surgical schedule.
Operation Santa Claus wraps up a successful run
Operation Santa Claus - Fort Riley, KS wrapped up a record breaking year, and the elves were recognized by Fort Riley Garrison Commander, Col. Michael Foote this week at an awards ceremony. The Army said that the program supported more than 500 families over this holiday season, and their efforts led to more than 1,169 children receiving gifts for the holidays.
Junction City employees are honored
The City of Junction City Employee Engagement Committee has congratulated the January Employment Anniversary recipients.
Geary County unveils a financial page
Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano said the county has added a finance page to their web site. "It has all the audit reports, our annual budget, finance policies and the levies. We also put a new budget format on there." Giordano said the county's finance director, Tami Robison, put together...
RCPD: Kansas felon jailed in Manhattan on drug charges
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just after 10p.m. Tuesday, police arrested 47-year-old Jason Smith of Salina for his two outstanding failure to appear warrants through Riley County District Court, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The first warrant...
RCPD: Junction City man faces new accusations of violent crime
MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities investigating suspects in an alleged kidnapping in Manhattan have learned two of them were involved in a separate incident. According to the Riley County Police Department, on Jan. 1, Zane Thomas, 27, Junction City and Joseph Varvel, 25, of Manhattan, were involved in an incident with the same victim as the January 2, 2023, kidnapping on Gatlinburg Way in Manhattan.
Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will be Jan. 16
The local Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration Committee has announced that the Junction City-Geary County 38th annual Commemoration & Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be Monday, January 16 at 10:00 AM at the C.L. Hoover Opera House. The theme for the event is “Good Trouble; Why We...
RCPD: Suspect allegedly swung butcher knife at victim
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged violent incident involving a butcher knife. Just before noon Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 51-year-old man reported a...
Geary County Commission will reorganize on Monday
Election of a chair and vice-chair will be part of the reorganization of the Geary County Commission on Monday. That action is scheduled at approximately 1:30 p.m. at the County Office Building. At noon Commissioner Trish Giordano and Treasurer Sherri Childs will take their oaths of office for new terms.
Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 6
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been p0sted. Photos are unavailable. Tavon Goodman, DUI-liquor / drugs, Possession of marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia,...
JCPD will accept applications for the Citizens Police Academy
Junction City police are accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens Police Academy that starts on Jan. 19. Applications are available at the JCPD or on the city's website at www.junctioncity-ks.org The Academy is an experience of a behind the scenes look at the police department. The 12-week course course meets one night per week on Thursdays and on one Saturday.
