Walmart customers in Kansas who purchased food on Sunday, January 1st may need to check their receipts. The Kansas Department of Revenue released a statement that said customers with grocery purchases made on or after January 1 should have seen a 2.5% reduction in the state sales tax rate. If a customer did not see that reduction on approved grocery items, they should seek a refund for the excess tax charged. Walmart acknowledged the mistake, and refunds will be given.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO