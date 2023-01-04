Read full article on original website
Kansas Walmart Receipts May Be Incorrect
Walmart customers in Kansas who purchased food on Sunday, January 1st may need to check their receipts. The Kansas Department of Revenue released a statement that said customers with grocery purchases made on or after January 1 should have seen a 2.5% reduction in the state sales tax rate. If a customer did not see that reduction on approved grocery items, they should seek a refund for the excess tax charged. Walmart acknowledged the mistake, and refunds will be given.
