Kansas Gas Service helps users save on utilities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gas Service is going city to city to help people in Northeast Kansas secure affordable utilities. The Kansas Gas Service and Evergy were at the Salvation Army in Topeka today to help people fill out their applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). This federally funded program is in […]
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
Kansas water experts are warning that farmers and ranchers in the state’s western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk an economic collapse.
Kansas farmers, ranchers plant seeds of change to erode stigma of mental illness
Three Kansans familiar with mental health challenges facing farmers and ranchers share insights into getting help and overcoming lingering stigma. The post Kansas farmers, ranchers plant seeds of change to erode stigma of mental illness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas AG, Sedgwick County DA fine home warranty company $850k
Following a joint investigation between the Kansas Attorney General's Office and Sedgwick County District Attorney's office, a home warranty company has been given an $850,000 consent judgment.
Reduced food sales tax rate in Kansas leads to some confusion with shoppers
After a reduced food sales tax rate went into effect in Kansas on Jan. 1, some shoppers are confused about what they're seeing on their receipts.
Local legislators would favor property tax relief as session set to start Monday
The 2023 Kansas legislative session will kick off Monday in Topeka with several local legislators saying they would like the body to address property tax relief. Rep. Barbara Wasinger, R-Hays, will be on the taxation committee this session and said she would like to see further tax relief for Kansans.
KOERNER: Detecting radon in your home
Have you heard about radon? Do you wonder if your home is at risk for high radon levels? Would you like to learn more about radon and its risks? January is National Radon Action Month and Kansas Radon Action Month. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 12:15pm (Central Standard Time) Living Well Wednesday will offer an online webinar, “Know Your Risks”. The webinar will be presented by Brian Hanson, from the Kansas Radon Program. You can register online or scan the QR code found on the Cottonwood Extension Facebook Page. If you cannot watch on the 11th, the webinar will be recorded and placed on the KSRE Living Well Wednesday website.
This Day in Weather History: The Great Kansas Blizzard of 1886
In 1886, the Great Kansas Blizzard struck with little warning. The blizzard actually raged from Iowa and Nebraska, then south across Kansas to Oklahoma and Texas. The astonishing event lasted NEARLY A WEEK. For much of this period, winds averaged around 40 mph and reduced visibilities to as low as 15 feet. In Kansas, an estimated 80 percent of the cattle perished with heavy losses in the other states. In Kansas, between 50 and 100 people froze to death, while 20 reportedly died in Iowa.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps reset this weekend, tracking early wintry mix
After a mild Friday, temperatures will reset for the first half of the weekend as a weak disturbance tracks through the region. With the pressure drop, any aches and pains will be magnified until this moves away from us. Clouds have been filtered with sunshine today. Later tonight, areas of...
kiowacountysignal.com
Low-Income Energy Assistance Program to continue heating homes this winter
TOPEKA – Colder temperatures and winter weather has arrived in Kansas. The dropping temperatures and necessity of raising the thermostat are leaving some families vulnerable when it comes to covering their heating bills. The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), implemented in the state by the Kansas Department for Children...
How you can fight for better internet access in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is asking residents to challenge the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for better internet access. With the release of new broadband maps from the FCC, county and state officials are urging local residents to do their part in getting faster internet options for Kansas. The newly released maps show where exactly […]
WIBW
Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been called to challenge a federal map that outlines broadband needs as it may not be accurate and that could affect funding allocated to the state. At the Thursday, Jan. 5, Shawnee County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials said the Federal Communications Commission recently...
Government Technology
Kansas Cities, Counties React to Governor’s TikTok Ban
(TNS) — A ban on TikTok on state-owned devices doesn't immediately affect cities and municipalities that create content on the social media platform. Gov. Laura Kelly signed an executive order banning the use of TikTok on all state-owned devices Wednesday. The ban, which goes into effect immediately, affects Kansas executive branch agencies, boards, and commissions and their respective employees, and prohibits access on the state network.
WIBW
Kansas Farm Bureau to honor 100-, 150-year-old family farms in 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Farm Bureau will honor family farms that have been in the trade for 100 to 150 years in 2023, and applications for consideration have now opened. The Kansas Farm Bureau says in 2023 it will continue its recognition of Sesquicentennial Farms as well as its...
Kansas’ top election officer releases plan for new legislation, emphasizes voter security
TOPEKA — Kansas election laws may be overhauled again this year with new legislation geared toward clearing up confusion with state voting processes. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, the state’s top elections officer, said he planned to introduce legislation to update state election codes and simplify state election laws this year, following confusion over rules […] The post Kansas’ top election officer releases plan for new legislation, emphasizes voter security appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
New program hopes to grow homeownership in rural Kansas
The Home Loan Guarantee for Rural Kansas is a new initiative from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation.
kggfradio.com
Kansas Walmart Receipts May Be Incorrect
Walmart customers in Kansas who purchased food on Sunday, January 1st may need to check their receipts. The Kansas Department of Revenue released a statement that said customers with grocery purchases made on or after January 1 should have seen a 2.5% reduction in the state sales tax rate. If a customer did not see that reduction on approved grocery items, they should seek a refund for the excess tax charged. Walmart acknowledged the mistake, and refunds will be given.
KVOE
Medical marijuana, taxes, education funding all potential key points for Longbine with 2023 legislative session set to begin
State lawmakers always have a lot of topics to comb through during legislative sessions, and the official work begins Monday. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine of Emporia was KVOE’s Newsmaker 2 guest Wednesday as KVOE continued its legislative previews. A topic likely to see a lot of discussion is medical marijuana policy, especially with several neighboring states approving medical marijuana and testimony through a special committee in the Kansas Legislature last year. Longbine was on the committee, and he says lawmakers are considering a 500-page bill as the session begins.
Taxed twice? What to look for on your grocery receipt with new Kansas sales tax
TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re seeing two lines on your grocery receipt, it’s not a mistake. Kansas shoppers are navigating changes with the new, reduced sales tax at the grocery store. The reduced 4% state sales tax rate launched this week and only applies to certain food items. This includes basic grocery items like produce, […]
Snowfall totals: As much as 7 inches in some areas
The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.
