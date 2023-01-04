Have you heard about radon? Do you wonder if your home is at risk for high radon levels? Would you like to learn more about radon and its risks? January is National Radon Action Month and Kansas Radon Action Month. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 12:15pm (Central Standard Time) Living Well Wednesday will offer an online webinar, “Know Your Risks”. The webinar will be presented by Brian Hanson, from the Kansas Radon Program. You can register online or scan the QR code found on the Cottonwood Extension Facebook Page. If you cannot watch on the 11th, the webinar will be recorded and placed on the KSRE Living Well Wednesday website.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO