Winston-salem, NC

wfmynews2.com

North Carolina A&T hires Vincent Brown as Head Football Coach

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Aggies have a new football coach. North Carolina A&T State University Athletics announced Friday that Vincent Brown will lead the football program as the new head coach. Brown becomes the 22nd head coach in the program's history. We'll hear more from the new coach during...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Score In Duke Game

Duke got off to an awful start this Wednesday night against NC State. Though it sounds too crazy to be true, the Blue Devils had just four points through the first 11 minutes. We're not kidding. NC State held a 22-4 lead over Duke with a little over eight minutes remaining in the first half.
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

4 injured in crash that left Northbound I-77 near Davidson closed

DAVIDSON, N.C. — All northbound lanes of I-77 near Davidson were shut down because of a crash Tuesday evening that left four people injured. According to the DriveNC map, the crash on the highway happened around 5 p.m. near the exit to Davidson. The scene was on part of the highway that spans across Lake Norman, specifically over Gambles Creek.
DAVIDSON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Rock band 'Eagles' add Greensboro tour date

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Welcome to Hotel....Carolina?. Eagles add more Hotel California tour dates in Tampa, Columbia, Knoxville, Newark, and Greensboro. The Eagles will be flying to Greensboro on April 4 and will be performing at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets go on presale on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m....
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Final piece of Greensboro Urban Loop could open this month

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you live or traverse northern and eastern Greensboro, you will have a much faster available route in the very near future. The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop, aka Interstate 840 – the decades-in-the-making necklace that unites the pearls of Interstates 73, 40 and 85 with U.S. 421, U.S. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Health’s Hospitals Experiencing Post-Holiday COVID Surge

COVID-19 cases within the UNC Hospital system are climbing, according to a recent report. Alan Wolf, Director of News for UNC Health, told Chapelboro Wednesday that COVID patients had quadrupled at the health system’s hospitals from about 80 in mid-November to about 320 this month. “Our physicians expect that...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
travelnowsmart.com

Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina

When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s Rice Toyota announces name change

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rice Toyota, a longtime staple of the Greensboro community, announced a name change on Thursday. The business will be changing its name to “Toyota of Greensboro” effective immediately after spending nearly 60 years under the Rice name. The Rice family says that the name change reflects their commitment to the Greensboro […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Car crashes into Durham house

DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
DURHAM, NC

Community Policy