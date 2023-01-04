A Greenville, South Carolina dad is going viral for dressing like buddy the elf while picking up his daughter and her fiance at the Greenville Spartanburg airport. Chip showed up at midnight to try and cheer up his daughter after her flight was delayed four hours from Chicago. He really put the work in too. He says he watched “Elf” twice in order to get into character. No word if he tried to use the escalator or not.

