This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenSalem, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
The 5 Best Places to See South Carolina Fall FoliageHeather RaulersonGreenville, SC
CBS Sports
Georgia vs. TCU odds, prediction: 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game picks by top expert
TCU coach Sonny Dykes can become just the fourth head coach in the poll era to win college football's national championship in his first full season with a team when he leads the TCU Horned Frogs into the CFP championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. With a win on Monday the 53-year-old Dykes would join Bennie Oosterbaan (Michigan, 1948), Dennis Erickson (Miami, 1989) and Larry Coker (Miami, 2001) as the only coaches to win the national title in his first full season at a program. On Monday Dykes squares off against Georgia's Kirby Smart, who is trying to win back-to-back national championships at his alma mater.
247Sports
How did Virginia Tech’s Recruiting Class Stack Up Against the ACC?
In December, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry signed his first full-cycle recruiting class for the Hokies. The Hokies signed 25 prospects with one still technically outstanding (TE Zeke Wimbush who is currently a gray shirt candidate). As a whole, the class was the No. 5 recruiting class in the...
WYFF4.com
Clemson stays perfect in conference play, beats Virginia Tech on the road, 68-65
PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson both scored 13 points, and the Clemson Tigers survived Virginia Tech on the road Wednesday night, 68-65, to remain perfect in conference play. The Tigers (12-3, 4-0 ACC) have started 4-0 in league games for just the third time in program history, and the first since the 1996-97 season, when Rick Barnes was head coach. Both of the previous two instances ended with the Tigers in the NCAA Tournament.
More good news as another starter announces return
Clemson got more good news on Thursday, as another starter announced his return. Senior cornerback Sheridan Jones announced via social media that he is coming back to Clemson for his fifth season in 2023. (...)
Westside hires Lane as new head football coach
Westside High School has hired Brian Lane as their new head football coach.
WYFF4.com
Man in South Carolina wins $300,000 with lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The saying “the early bird gets the worm” holds true for a South Carolina lottery player. Early one morning a Greenville man brought home a lottery ticket to scratch and won $300,000. He says he woke up his still sleeping wife with the exciting...
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
country1037fm.com
Greenville, South Carolina Dad Going Viral For Dressing Like Buddy The Elf
A Greenville, South Carolina dad is going viral for dressing like buddy the elf while picking up his daughter and her fiance at the Greenville Spartanburg airport. Chip showed up at midnight to try and cheer up his daughter after her flight was delayed four hours from Chicago. He really put the work in too. He says he watched “Elf” twice in order to get into character. No word if he tried to use the escalator or not.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Best Restaurants in Brevard NC for Foodies
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. We’ve visited 40 to 50 towns in the Blue Ridge Mountains over the past two years, from like Asheville and Roanoke to tiny burghs like Burnsville NC and Hiawassee GA. But as...
thelocalpalate.com
A First Look at Greenville’s First Dim Sum Restaurant
Former pop-up Sum Bar opens doors in its new brick-and-mortar space. Khailing Neoh’s much-loved dim sum pop-up, Sum Bar, enters its next chapter on January 21, 2023, in its own brick-and-mortar space on Washington Street in Greenville, South Carolina. As a full-service dim sum restaurant, Sum Bar pairs the small Chinese dumplings traditionally reserved for brunch with signature craft cocktails and a sophisticated evening setting.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Duke Tea Room
The coming of the Ottaray Hotel to North Main Street in 1909 was a momentous occasion for Greenville. Not since the Mansion House was built at Court Square in the 1820s had a hotel with such grandeur, presence and elegance graced Main Street. Nearly a century after Greenville’s first great hotel was built, the city could now boast its new architecturally unique hotel. The hotel sat at the highest point in the city on the northeast corner of North Main and Oak streets at the end of a residential section of town lined with big Victorian homes.
gsabusiness.com
Fast-growing Spartanburg restaurant group sets new goal
a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain based in Spartanburg, is way ahead of its 2021 goal to double what was then a 50-restaurant company. With deals underway for 60 new locations, the company has 150 Eggs Up Grills open, under development or under commitment by franchise partners, according to a news release from the company. The new goal is to exceed 200 restaurants by 2026.
If you're looking for a restaurant that will add a little excitement to your meal, look no further than this wacky little spot located out in the northwest corner of the state in a small town known as Salem.
WYFF4.com
Does thunder in winter mean snow in 7-10 days? We take a look at the weather folklore
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Wednesday, many of us woke up toloud thunder and heavy rain. Later that morning, Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus posted this message on Facebook that had us all saying: Is this for real?. "Thunder in the winter…snow in 7 days! You know my grandparents swore by...
Soldier from the Upstate dies during deployment
A soldier from the Upstate who died during deployment is being brought back to the area to be laid to rest. Specialist River Lee Bowling of Six Mile, died December 18th while deployed in Washington, DC.
FOX Carolina
BBB: Reports of fireplaces bought online from Upstate store not delivered
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers after receiving reports regarding fireplaces bought online from an Upstate store not being delivered. Ethanol Fireplaces, located at 201 SC Elastic Road in Landrum, currently has 11 closed, unanswered complaints within the past year,...
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Roanoke County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Roanoke County is now worth $1 million, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Clearbrook Mini Mart at 5469 Franklin Road. The winning numbers for the January 3 drawing were 25-29-33-41-44, and the Mega Ball...
wspa.com
Soldier flown back to the Upstate to be buried after tragic death
PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA)- A young soldier from the Upstate, 21-year-old River Bowling, lost his life while serving in the National Guard. Tuesday, his body was brought back home to Pickens County where he will be buried. Bowling was born in Greenville and was a graduate of Daniel High School,...
FOX Carolina
Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding
Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. Weather Aftermath. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Rise of anit-semitism across the...
