Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas man captured for rape of a minor after barricading himself, refusing officers
CHERRYVALE, Kans. — Law enforcement agencies attempted to serve a warrant for felony rape of a minor and criminal threat to a residence in Kansas that led to the subject barricading himself, refusing to come out. Montogomery County detectives and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations arrive at the residence...
koamnewsnow.com
One arrested following hostage incident in Independence, Kansas
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KOAM) - Multiple agencies responded to a hostage situation in Independence, Kansas early Friday morning. According Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison, officers responded to the 200 block of West Magnolia Street just before 3 a.m. following a 911 hang-up. Harrison said officers spoke with a woman who was...
fourstateshomepage.com
More shoplifting charges levied against former Galena school resource officer
MIAMI, Okla. – Prosecutors file more shoplifting charges against a former Kansas school resource officer. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, is facing eight citations for multiple shoplifting incidents at a Miami Walmart since September. Corbit does not have a published telephone number. Efforts to reach Corbit by social...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Seen on Strangulation Charge
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on a charge alleging domestic abuse by strangulation. Raymond Earl Lowe II was arrested back in October of 2022 after a call was made to police about a possible domestic situation. According to affidavit, police arrived to the 1300 block on...
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Trying to Identify Two Men
The Caney Police Department is looking to identify two men caught on surveillance footage. The two men were seen on camera footage at a Caney business yesterday. Caney PD is unable to provide any additional information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Caney PD at (620)879-2141.
kggfradio.com
Defective Tail Lamp Results In Arrest
A Coffeyville woman is arrested in Caney during a traffic stop for a defective tail lamp. Late last week Vanessa Reed of Coffeyville was cited for a defective tail lamp and after an investigation, officers with the Caney Police Department arrested Reed for alleged possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
More Arrests Expected In Connection To Murder Of Man Found In Field, Sheriff Says
We are learning new details about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars in this case, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Sheriff Virden said this is the most complex investigation he’s worked in...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Seen On Multiple Felony Charges
James Anthony Clark II was seen in Washington County Court earlier this week on multiple felony charges. According to an affidavit, officers showed up to the hotel Clark II was staying at. When they knocked on the door a man answered asking who it was. The officers then identified as Bartlesville Police department and requested entry and were let inside.
pittks.org
MEDIA RELEASE – Contributing to Child’s Misconduct Arrest
PITTSBURG, KANSAS – On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, law enforcement officers from the Pittsburg Police Department took a report of a misappropriated vehicle from a Yvonne Timko, regarding her son, 18-year-old Rylie M. Timko, of Pittsburg, taking her vehicle without permission. The vehicle was reportedly taken from Mrs. Timko’s residence on E. Carlton St., in Pittsburg.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Spits Blood on Officer
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging public intoxication, and placing bodily wastes or fluids upon a government employee or contractor. According to an affidavit, Nicole Becerra was arrested around 3 am on a public intoxication on January 1st. While being searched in...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Seen on Trafficking Charges
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court today on charges alleging trafficking controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia. According to an affidavit, Cascia Stockton had been contacted in relation to a shoplifting incident with Walmart. The officer had located a vehicle where Stockton had stashed stolen items from Walmart.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Seen On Domestic Abuse
A Bartlesville Man was seen in Washington County Court Wednesday for Domestic Abuse. According to an affidavit, Benjamin Grant Barnes allegedly held down the victim with his forearm across the victim’s chest and neck while striking the victim’s head. Barnes took the victim’s phone and attempted to take her car keys as well.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man pleads guilty to his second homicide in 30 years – how long will his sentence be this time?
TULSA, Okla. – An Ottawa County man pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge in connection to the death of Toni Elizabeth Moran. Jimmy Gene Kelly Jr., 53, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Tulsa to second-degree murder in Indian Country and felon in possession of a firearm.
Kansas runaway found in trunk of stolen car – Pittsburg teen arrested
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A 14-year-old girl who ran away from home is back with her family and her 18-year-old boyfriend is under arrest after police say he stole his mom’s car and was hiding the girl. Two days after Christmas Pittsburg Police took a report of a stolen car from a woman who said her […]
bartlesvilleradio.com
70-year-old Woman Seen on Domestic Abuse Charge
A 70-year-old Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on a charge of domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon. Naomi Austin was arrested on New Year’s Eve after an officer responded to a domestic call. According to an affidavit, Austin charged into the victim’s room with a paring knife.
fourstateshomepage.com
Afton woman sentenced to 15 years for beating her toddler
JAY, Okla. – An Afton woman pleaded guilty to child neglect involving the beating of her daughter that left the girl’s eye swollen shut. Tabetha Townsend, 26, and Chandler Blackwell, 26, were charged in Jan. 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect for the beating of Townsend’s 21-month-old daughter.
Bartlesville teen reunited with family after four days
BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Update (01/05; 9:33 p.m.) — The missing Bartlesville teen has been reunited with his family, his sister confirmed. According to family, Gideon saw the reports of him missing on television and went home on his own accord. Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg crash damages signal – drivers beware
PITTSBURG, Kans.— A traffic crash today (1/04) at the intersection of East Cleveland Ave and South Broadway Street damaged a traffic signal. The intersection has been converted to a three-way stop in all directions while crews work to restore the signal lights. The City of Pittsburg released a statement...
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg Police: Broadway partially closed due to accident Thursday morning
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KOAM) - Broadway Street in Pittsburg is partially closed Thursday morning due to an accident involving power lines. Pittsburg Police posted to its Facebook page that Broadway is closed from Ford to Carlton. A photo posted by the department shows a semi-truck under power lines at Cleveland and...
koamnewsnow.com
9-year-old pinned in semi crash; Transported to Mercy Joplin by EMS
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - A 9-year-old was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin after they were pinned as a result of a crash. Just after 1:40 P.M. on Monday, January 2nd, Police responded to a personal injury collision approximately 7 miles north of Afton, Oklahoma. While on the scene, officers...
Comments / 0