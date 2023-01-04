ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

One arrested following hostage incident in Independence, Kansas

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KOAM) - Multiple agencies responded to a hostage situation in Independence, Kansas early Friday morning. According Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison, officers responded to the 200 block of West Magnolia Street just before 3 a.m. following a 911 hang-up. Harrison said officers spoke with a woman who was...
INDEPENDENCE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

More shoplifting charges levied against former Galena school resource officer

MIAMI, Okla. – Prosecutors file more shoplifting charges against a former Kansas school resource officer. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, is facing eight citations for multiple shoplifting incidents at a Miami Walmart since September. Corbit does not have a published telephone number. Efforts to reach Corbit by social...
MIAMI, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Seen on Strangulation Charge

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on a charge alleging domestic abuse by strangulation. Raymond Earl Lowe II was arrested back in October of 2022 after a call was made to police about a possible domestic situation. According to affidavit, police arrived to the 1300 block on...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kggfradio.com

Caney PD Trying to Identify Two Men

The Caney Police Department is looking to identify two men caught on surveillance footage. The two men were seen on camera footage at a Caney business yesterday. Caney PD is unable to provide any additional information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Caney PD at (620)879-2141.
CANEY, KS
kggfradio.com

Defective Tail Lamp Results In Arrest

A Coffeyville woman is arrested in Caney during a traffic stop for a defective tail lamp. Late last week Vanessa Reed of Coffeyville was cited for a defective tail lamp and after an investigation, officers with the Caney Police Department arrested Reed for alleged possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Seen On Multiple Felony Charges

James Anthony Clark II was seen in Washington County Court earlier this week on multiple felony charges. According to an affidavit, officers showed up to the hotel Clark II was staying at. When they knocked on the door a man answered asking who it was. The officers then identified as Bartlesville Police department and requested entry and were let inside.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
pittks.org

MEDIA RELEASE – Contributing to Child’s Misconduct Arrest

PITTSBURG, KANSAS – On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, law enforcement officers from the Pittsburg Police Department took a report of a misappropriated vehicle from a Yvonne Timko, regarding her son, 18-year-old Rylie M. Timko, of Pittsburg, taking her vehicle without permission. The vehicle was reportedly taken from Mrs. Timko’s residence on E. Carlton St., in Pittsburg.
PITTSBURG, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Woman Spits Blood on Officer

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging public intoxication, and placing bodily wastes or fluids upon a government employee or contractor. According to an affidavit, Nicole Becerra was arrested around 3 am on a public intoxication on January 1st. While being searched in...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Woman Seen on Trafficking Charges

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court today on charges alleging trafficking controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia. According to an affidavit, Cascia Stockton had been contacted in relation to a shoplifting incident with Walmart. The officer had located a vehicle where Stockton had stashed stolen items from Walmart.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Seen On Domestic Abuse

A Bartlesville Man was seen in Washington County Court Wednesday for Domestic Abuse. According to an affidavit, Benjamin Grant Barnes allegedly held down the victim with his forearm across the victim’s chest and neck while striking the victim’s head. Barnes took the victim’s phone and attempted to take her car keys as well.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

70-year-old Woman Seen on Domestic Abuse Charge

A 70-year-old Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on a charge of domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon. Naomi Austin was arrested on New Year’s Eve after an officer responded to a domestic call. According to an affidavit, Austin charged into the victim’s room with a paring knife.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Afton woman sentenced to 15 years for beating her toddler

JAY, Okla. – An Afton woman pleaded guilty to child neglect involving the beating of her daughter that left the girl’s eye swollen shut. Tabetha Townsend, 26, and Chandler Blackwell, 26, were charged in Jan. 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect for the beating of Townsend’s 21-month-old daughter.
AFTON, OK
KRMG

Bartlesville teen reunited with family after four days

BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Update (01/05; 9:33 p.m.) — The missing Bartlesville teen has been reunited with his family, his sister confirmed. According to family, Gideon saw the reports of him missing on television and went home on his own accord. Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Pittsburg crash damages signal – drivers beware

PITTSBURG, Kans.— A traffic crash today (1/04) at the intersection of East Cleveland Ave and South Broadway Street damaged a traffic signal. The intersection has been converted to a three-way stop in all directions while crews work to restore the signal lights. The City of Pittsburg released a statement...
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

9-year-old pinned in semi crash; Transported to Mercy Joplin by EMS

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - A 9-year-old was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin after they were pinned as a result of a crash. Just after 1:40 P.M. on Monday, January 2nd, Police responded to a personal injury collision approximately 7 miles north of Afton, Oklahoma. While on the scene, officers...
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy