FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Indianapolis
Indianapolis might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Indianapolis.
earnthenecklace.com
Bailey Smith Leaving WEHT/WTVW: Where Is the Sports Anchor Going?
Sports reporter Bailey Smith has been keeping Tri-State residents up to date on the latest happenings. But now they have to say goodbye to this young anchor. Bailey Smith announced that she is leaving WEHT/WTVW’s Eyewitness News in January 2023. Viewers have mixed feelings about this news, which has spurred many questions. They want to know why Bailey Smith is leaving WEHT and where she is going next. The sports anchor has answered most of their questions. Here’s what Smith had to say about her departure from WEHT/WTVW.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
The central Indiana landmark that was named the coolest offbeat attraction in the state
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — Some U.S. landmarks are known all over the world: the Golden Gate Bridge, the Gateway Arch, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. A new list is celebrating American attractions on the opposite end of the spectrum. The latest episode of Mental Floss’ The List Show series has combed the country far […]
Southside Times
Lives Remembered: Southside residents who made an impact in their community before their passing
“The song is ended but the melody lingers on.” — Irving Berlin. In this edition, The Southside Times is not only looking ahead to all 2023 has to offer but reflecting back the past year. Lives Remembered pays tribute to the lives of Southside residents who have passed away in the last year, highlighting a handful of residents who had an impact in their community. From lives taken too soon to leaders who paved the way to a better community for everyone else, the Southside lost many great people in this past year. These community members were chosen to represent different areas of the Southside, with a variety of ways they impacted the lives of those around them. To all of our readers who are going through a loss, we wish you comfort in this hard time.
1 dead, another injured in shooting outside mall in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile boy was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night outside a shopping mall in Indianapolis, officials say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said, according to The Associated Press, that a shooting happened Tuesday just before 8 p.m. outside of the Castleton Square Mall.
Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
wfyi.org
Now two Republican Indianapolis mayoral candidates in the race for the primary
Republican John L. Couch is now the fifth candidate to enter the May primary seeking a nomination to run in Indianapolis’ November mayoral election. He will face pastor James Jackson in the Republican primary. Couch describes himself as a Republican with “independent views.”. “We all can work together...
985theriver.com
Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ restaurant in Indiana, according to Mashed
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best?
8 Indy developments to watch out for in 2023
Keep up with Indy's ever-changing landscape.
Carmel HS student taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into building
CARMEL, Ind. – A Carmel High School student was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing a car into a building Friday morning. According to the Carmel Police Department, officers responded around 5:20 a.m. after a vehicle crashed into the Olivia on Main building at the southwest corner of Main Street and Old […]
