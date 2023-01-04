ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Mike Woodson sounds off on Fran McCaffery technical foul confusion

IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was visibly upset and animated Thursday night when asked about a second-half situation involving Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. With 53 seconds remaining in the Hawkeyes' eventual 91-89 win over the Hoosiers, a dead-ball was called following a foul against Iowa's...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball can’t keep this up

If you’re trying to win a game, going up 28-7 in the first half is a great start. If you’re trying to lose a game — well, just ask Indiana men’s basketball. To be fair, Indiana’s 91-89 loss to Iowa on Thursday night wasn’t what you’d call an abject disaster. Winning a Big Ten road game after a 13-day hiatus is a tall order.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: Q&A with 2024 target Liam McNeeley

Class of 2024 5-star forward Liam McNeeley played in Indiana this week when his Montverde Academy team traveled to LaPorte for an NIBC event. The Daily Hoosier caught up with McNeeley on Thursday evening in LaPorte to get the latest on his recruitment after Montverde rallied to defeat fellow national power Sunrise Christian. McNeeley made four straight late game free throws to help Montverde clinch the win.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Awful Announcing

Indiana’s Mike Woodson on Iowa’s Fran McCaffery not being ejected: ‘That’s bullshit’

Tempers flared during No. 19 Indiana’s 91-89 loss to Iowa on Thursday evening. Those tempers kept flaring at the post-game press conference as well. It’s understandable that Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson wouldn’t be too happy after watching his team blow a 21-point lead. However, his post-game outburst wasn’t so much about the score but Read more... The post Indiana’s Mike Woodson on Iowa’s Fran McCaffery not being ejected: ‘That’s bullshit’ appeared first on Awful Announcing.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Bailey Smith Leaving WEHT/WTVW: Where Is the Sports Anchor Going?

Sports reporter Bailey Smith has been keeping Tri-State residents up to date on the latest happenings. But now they have to say goodbye to this young anchor. Bailey Smith announced that she is leaving WEHT/WTVW’s Eyewitness News in January 2023. Viewers have mixed feelings about this news, which has spurred many questions. They want to know why Bailey Smith is leaving WEHT and where she is going next. The sports anchor has answered most of their questions. Here’s what Smith had to say about her departure from WEHT/WTVW.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
103GBF

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
Southside Times

Lives Remembered: Southside residents who made an impact in their community before their passing

“The song is ended but the melody lingers on.” — Irving Berlin. In this edition, The Southside Times is not only looking ahead to all 2023 has to offer but reflecting back the past year. Lives Remembered pays tribute to the lives of Southside residents who have passed away in the last year, highlighting a handful of residents who had an impact in their community. From lives taken too soon to leaders who paved the way to a better community for everyone else, the Southside lost many great people in this past year. These community members were chosen to represent different areas of the Southside, with a variety of ways they impacted the lives of those around them. To all of our readers who are going through a loss, we wish you comfort in this hard time.
BEECH GROVE, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Carmel HS student taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into building

CARMEL, Ind. – A Carmel High School student was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing a car into a building Friday morning. According to the Carmel Police Department, officers responded around 5:20 a.m. after a vehicle crashed into the Olivia on Main building at the southwest corner of Main Street and Old […]
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy