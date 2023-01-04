Read full article on original website
Cubs agree to deal with ex-World Series champion slugger
The Chicago Cubs’ splashy offseason continues. Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Cubs have agreed to a free agent deal with veteran slugger Eric Hosmer. Rogers notes that the Cubs will only be paying Hosmer the minimum salary since the San Diego Padres are still on the hook for the final three... The post Cubs agree to deal with ex-World Series champion slugger appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB insider proposes what the Braves are looking for right now
The Braves made a blockbuster trade this offseason, but in free agency, they have been dead silent, spending just over $3 million on roster depth. With not much left on the market and a depleted farm system, I’m not expecting much else before the start of the season. However, there remains plenty of time for a worthwhile move or two.
Report: Padres, Marlins, Reds interested in veteran Cueto
Johnny Cueto's market is beginning to take shape. The San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins, and Cincinnati Reds are all interested in signing the veteran right-hander, sources told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Cueto would be a welcome addition for all three clubs, who are searching for depth at the back...
Cubs, First Baseman Eric Hosmer Agree to Deal
Cubs agree to deal with Eric Hosmer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are adding a veteran first baseman to the mix, having agreed to a deal with Eric Hosmer, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Wednesday. It’s a low-risk move for the Cubs, who are only on the hook...
Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Pitcher to Milwaukee Brewers for Cash
The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash in a trade Wednesday, the Brewers announced on Twitter.
Rangers Among MLB Offseason Winners
The New York Post named the Texas Rangers as one of seven winners of the Major League Baseball offseason. The Rangers joined the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels on the list. The Rangers have spent their offseason remaking...
Phillies Sign Jake Jewell To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have signed right-hander Jake Jewell to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Jewell, 30 in May, has 31 games of MLB experience, scattered over the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons with the...
White Sox sign outfielder Jake Marisnick to minors deal
The White Sox have added to their outfield depth, and in the process, have created a larger battle for their fourth outfielder spot. According to Kenny Van Doren of Inside the Astros, the White Sox have signed Jake Marisnick to a minor-league deal. Should he make the MLB roster, Marisnick would be paid $1.3 million.
