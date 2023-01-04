Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Who Is Looking For Our Missing Women and Girls In Chicago's South Land?South Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Residents Protest Lightfoot’s Plan For Moving Migrants Into WoodlawnJake WellsChicago, IL
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Related
CBS Sports
How to watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The #14 Wisconsin Badgers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Wisconsin and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Center. The Badgers haven't won a matchup against Illinois since Feb. 18 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
247Sports
Former five-star Skyy Clark leaving Illinois, he confirms in statement
Skyy Clark, the former No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is leaving the Illinois program, Clark confirmed to 247Sports. "I want to start by saying that I love the University of Illinois, my coaching staff, my teammates and the broader Illinois community. I made friendships in these few short months that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. This decision has nothing to do with basketball, but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family’s well-being.
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood highlights importance of Illini regaining confidence, challenges 1 player to be aggressive
Brad Underwood knows the importance of a win for Illinois. The Fighting Illini are fighting for a winning record and relevancy this season. At 9-5 overall, and 0-3 in conference play Illinois sits almost dead last in the B1G, narrowly inching ahead of Minnesota. The Illini have lost 3 of their last five, including getting thumped by Northwestern 73-60 on Wednesday.
Northwestern beats Illinois for first time in last nine tries
Chase Audige scored a game-high 21 points and Boo Buie chipped in 15 to guide Northwestern to a 73-60 win
Illinois basketball news: Terrence Shannon Jr. makes massive guarantee after shock loss vs Northwestern
It has been a topsy-turvy ride this season so far for the Illinois Fighting Illini. That adventure continued Wednesday night, with Illinois basketball losing to the red-hot Northwestern Wildcats on the road to the tune of a 73-60 score. The challenging season the Fighting Illini are having isn’t making a...
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Illinois freshman PG, former 4-star recruit via 2022 class, leaving basketball program
The Illinois men’s basketball team reportedly had a player leave the program on Friday. The news was reported on by Ryan Evan of 200Columns. Skyy Clark joined the Fighting Illini as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. Clark was the No. 6 PG and No. 9 prospect out of Florida in his class. The Montverde, Florida native is now no longer a part of the team based on Evan’s report.
thechampaignroom.com
3 issues plaguing Illinois at the season’s midway point
There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. But sometimes that light is an oncoming train. No, I’m not saying this to be hyperbolic. This season for Illinois Men’s Basketball was once confusing. But now it’s coming into focus. And the conclusions aren’t all sunshine and rainbows.
Nebraska Football: Illinois WR transfer could be just what the doctor ordered
The Nebraska football team is very clearly looking high and low when it comes to players to bring in this off-season. Matt Rhule and company are playing the transfer portal hard. Especially in the last few days. Who they have gone after so far in the portal is certainly a...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois DL latest to hit transfer portal following 2022 season
Another member of the Illinois program is reportedly heading for the transfer portal. This time, it is a member of the defensive front. According to reports, defensive lineman Verdis Brown is heading for the transfer portal. Brown made the switch to the defensive line in 2021 after beginning his career as an offensive lineman.
saturdaytradition.com
Tarique Barnes, veteran Illinois LB, reveals decision on 2023 season
Tarique Barnes is a veteran linebacker and defensive leader for Illinois. On Thursday, Barnes revealed his plans for the 2023 season. In a brief statement on Twitter, Barnes wrote “Let’s ride Illini Nation,” along with a graphic that said “I’m back.” A member of the 2019 recruiting class, Barnes will play a fifth season for the Illini in 2023.
Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve
When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down this past Tuesday night in central Illinois, five of which occurred in and around the City of Decatur in Macon County, while the sixth twister touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage has been reported both both areas. The NWS says the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather outbreak since eight funnel clouds were reported on January 7th thirty-four (34) years ago, back in 1989.
Eighth tornado confirmed, damaged Bellflower farm
This is the eighth tornado confirmed in Central Illinois from Tuesday's tornado outbreak.
Very Popular Illinois Joint Makes Best Diners, Drive Ins and Dives List
To anyone who has ever sat and stuffed their face at this joint, known for serving the most influential burger of all time, this news comes as no surprise. I don't know that Guy loves Illinois, but given the fact that neither Guy nor I have missed many meals, Illinois is a state east to love for its food.
Former White Sox player now selling his $3M West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
3 Illinois Teens Hospitalized After Eating Too Many Pot Gummies
Teens in Illinois and marijuana edibles don't mix well and here's the perfect example of why. Three Teenagers In Illinois End Up In Hospital After Ingesting Cannabis Candy. Chicago police said three teenage girls were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon for a suspected overdose on cannabis edibles at their school in Rogers Park.
Illinois Lottery Player Wins Massive Prize to Ring in 2023
One Illinois lottery player will be ringing in 2023 with some added excitement. The Illinois Lottery announced a Chicago woman won the biggest Fast Play jackpot in the iLottery ever. The $923,796 prize was won with Twenty 20s, a "$20 progressive Fast Play game." The jackpot starts at $50,000 and...
This Illinois County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
NWS: At least 6 tornadoes reported in Illinois Tuesday
Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.
Unique new discount store coming to Illinois
If you're a fan of discount stores, finding great deals, and treasure hunting, you may be excited to learn that a unique new discount retail store will be opening soon in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
Comments / 0