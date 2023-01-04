ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

CBS Sports

How to watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

The #14 Wisconsin Badgers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Wisconsin and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Center. The Badgers haven't won a matchup against Illinois since Feb. 18 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Former five-star Skyy Clark leaving Illinois, he confirms in statement

Skyy Clark, the former No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is leaving the Illinois program, Clark confirmed to 247Sports. "I want to start by saying that I love the University of Illinois, my coaching staff, my teammates and the broader Illinois community. I made friendships in these few short months that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. This decision has nothing to do with basketball, but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family’s well-being.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood highlights importance of Illini regaining confidence, challenges 1 player to be aggressive

Brad Underwood knows the importance of a win for Illinois. The Fighting Illini are fighting for a winning record and relevancy this season. At 9-5 overall, and 0-3 in conference play Illinois sits almost dead last in the B1G, narrowly inching ahead of Minnesota. The Illini have lost 3 of their last five, including getting thumped by Northwestern 73-60 on Wednesday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Illinois freshman PG, former 4-star recruit via 2022 class, leaving basketball program

The Illinois men’s basketball team reportedly had a player leave the program on Friday. The news was reported on by Ryan Evan of 200Columns. Skyy Clark joined the Fighting Illini as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. Clark was the No. 6 PG and No. 9 prospect out of Florida in his class. The Montverde, Florida native is now no longer a part of the team based on Evan’s report.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

3 issues plaguing Illinois at the season’s midway point

There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. But sometimes that light is an oncoming train. No, I’m not saying this to be hyperbolic. This season for Illinois Men’s Basketball was once confusing. But now it’s coming into focus. And the conclusions aren’t all sunshine and rainbows.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois DL latest to hit transfer portal following 2022 season

Another member of the Illinois program is reportedly heading for the transfer portal. This time, it is a member of the defensive front. According to reports, defensive lineman Verdis Brown is heading for the transfer portal. Brown made the switch to the defensive line in 2021 after beginning his career as an offensive lineman.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Tarique Barnes, veteran Illinois LB, reveals decision on 2023 season

Tarique Barnes is a veteran linebacker and defensive leader for Illinois. On Thursday, Barnes revealed his plans for the 2023 season. In a brief statement on Twitter, Barnes wrote “Let’s ride Illini Nation,” along with a graphic that said “I’m back.” A member of the 2019 recruiting class, Barnes will play a fifth season for the Illini in 2023.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve

When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
freedom929.com

THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down this past Tuesday night in central Illinois, five of which occurred in and around the City of Decatur in Macon County, while the sixth twister touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage has been reported both both areas. The NWS says the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather outbreak since eight funnel clouds were reported on January 7th thirty-four (34) years ago, back in 1989.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Q985

3 Illinois Teens Hospitalized After Eating Too Many Pot Gummies

Teens in Illinois and marijuana edibles don't mix well and here's the perfect example of why. Three Teenagers In Illinois End Up In Hospital After Ingesting Cannabis Candy. Chicago police said three teenage girls were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon for a suspected overdose on cannabis edibles at their school in Rogers Park.
ILLINOIS STATE

