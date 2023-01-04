Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
How Legendary Chef Hélène Darroze Runs a Three-Michelin-Starred London Restaurant
Three-Michelin-starred restaurant Hélène Darroze at the Connaught in London offers its tasting menu at lunch and dinner, meaning nearly all the day’s preparation must be done before noon. In this video going behind the scenes of one of the most exacting kitchens in the city, the staff...
Eater
The Best Galettes des Rois in London
Epiphany is an annual event not just in the Christian calendar, but in that of London’s best bakeries. It brings the opportunity to turn out golden, puffed, and sweet Galettes des Rois, one of the most famous — and finicky — French patisseries. Here are the best of the best in the city.
Eater
Outstanding Trinidadian Doubles and Dalpuri Shop Roti Joupa Is Open in Clapham Junction
One of London’s outstanding Trinidadian roti shops has reopened in Clapham Junction, with Roti Joupa relocating to the area after closing its premises in Clapham North in the summer of 2022. Eater has learned the new shop opened on Grant Road in the latter part of last year, and...
Eater
London’s Best Chicken Wings
When is a hot wing not a hot wing? When it comes with mayonnaise rather than blue cheese or ranch; when its skin is rendered soggy by too much sauce, too soon; when the wing is not separated into drum and flat; or when there is scant evidence of essential chilli heat. Exploring London’s world of wings may sound like fun but the duds far outweigh the doozies, particularly when it comes to buffalo.
British tourist in Australia shocked at common thing that would get her ‘punched in the face’ in the UK
A British tourist currently in Australia has spoken about the one thing she has noticed about life Down Under that's vastly different to here in the UK. TikToker @katpenkin said she'd noticed a 'wholesome' trait about Australians, that if she tried to recreate in London, would see her 'get punched in the face'.
Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’
Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
BBC
Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
BBC
Mark Cavendish left 'very distressed' by Essex knifepoint robbery
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish appeared "very distressed" when he opened his door to police after a knifepoint raid at his family home, a court has heard. Prosecutors said masked intruders broke into the house in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021, before making off with watches, suitcases and telephones. Appearing...
NME
The Specials’ Terry Hall laid to rest
Terry Hall has been laid to rest following his death last month. On December 19, The Specials announced that their frontman had passed away at the age of 63 after a “brief illness”. The band’s bassist, Horace Panter, subsequently confirmed that Hall had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer that had spread to his liver.
BBC
Billy Moore was gentle giant, say family
The family of a man who died after being found injured said he was a "gentle giant with a kind soul". Billy Moore died following an incident at an address in Yardley Avenue in Bewsey and Whitecross, Warrington, Cheshire, on 22 December. James Ireland, 41 of Lodge Lane, Bewsey and...
BBC
BBC TV weatherman Graham Parker dies aged 90
One of BBC Look East's first weather forecasters has died at the age of 90. Graham Parker died in hospital in Norwich on Christmas Eve following a bout of poor health. He started at the Met Office in the 1950s and was a national TV forecaster, before joining Look East in 1984 when he set up a weather centre in Norwich.
Eater
LA’s Hottest Nightclub Is a Boozy Boba Lounge Hiding in Little Tokyo
At first glance, Sip Boba Lounge in Little Tokyo looks like any other club. The 3,500-square-foot space has an intimate bar, dance floor, and patio section with views of Downtown Los Angeles and City Hall. The VIP tables with $2,000 minimums, DJs spinning ‘90s pop music, and bottle servers with sparklers wouldn’t seem out of place at many clubs across the city. But unlike other Los Angeles hotspots, Sip is the first nightclub in the world to serve exclusively alcoholic boba drinks.
Eater
Queens Moroccan Restaurant Is Targeted by Bizarre Harassment Campaign Led by Influencer
Moroccan restaurant Dar Yemma in Astoria found its ratings on Google have plummeted with hundreds of one-star reviews written in French due to a bizarre she said-they-said interaction, unleashed by a French influencer and her million-plus following on Snapchat. The conflict allegedly stems from a disagreement between the managers of...
BBC
England Netball: BBC to show England Roses series against Jamaica
Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica. Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January. Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. England take on Jamaica in a three-match series starting on...
Eater
Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings
Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
BBC
Birmingham: Revellers evacuated after city centre blaze
A large fire broke out in Birmingham city centre in the early hours of the new year. Emergency services cordoned off a section of Ladywell Walk near the Arcadian Centre - one of the city's nightlife areas - after a fire broke out among a pile of pallets and timber.
Eater
Ask Eater Dallas: Which Fancy Pizza Place Should I Try?
Dallas diners are well aware of the glut of Italian restaurants that debuted in the last year, with more on the horizon in 2023. But this fall, the city has also experienced a mini-deluge of new and relatively expensive pizza joints — more costly than a dollar slice place, at any rate. Eating at all of them is probably a no-go, so what’s a diner to do?
Eater
A Sleek Ice Cream Bar and Restaurant Opens From Contra and Hart’s Alums
When partners Jesse Merchant Zuñiga and Javier Zuñiga launched Bad Habit ice cream during the pandemic, initially they were just thinking of it as a hobby. But soon, they were delivering containers of ice cream in flavors like olive oil and chocolate honeycomb all over the city to specialty markets. Now, Bad Habit is opening a headquarters on Saturday, January 7, in the East Village: an ice cream bar by day, with savory small plates and drinks by night, under the name Caleta. The hybrid Caleta/Bad Habit restaurant and bar is located at 131 Avenue A, near St. Mark’s Place.
BBC
Abandoned Wiltshire village holds 'last-ever funeral'
A village, evacuated 80 years ago to make way for a military training ground, has held what is expected to be its last-ever funeral. Ray Nash, who died aged 87, was the last person to be christened at St Giles Church in Imber, Wiltshire, before it was evacuated in 1943.
Comments / 0