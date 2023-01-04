Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Qrvey Ranked #1 Vendor in Dresner Advisory Services 2022 Embedded BI Market Study Report
Qrvey, the first and only embedded analytics platform built specifically for SaaS companies, announced that it came in first place in the Dresner Advisory Services 2022 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study. This comprehensive study rated 19 different vendors based on a wide array of parameters both technical and functional. Qrvey enables SaaS companies to create a modern analytics layer that delivers rich capabilities for a wide array of users more quickly than using traditional BI, while actually lowering development and deployment costs. Qrvey’s unique architecture deploys directly into their customers’ cloud environments so they’re always in total control of their data and infrastructure. This complete platform, combining data access, data management, advanced analytics, and automation, gives SaaS firms the ability to truly differentiate their products from their competition.
salestechstar.com
Dimensional Insight Receives a High Overall Rating in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Report
Dimensional Insight receives overall rating of 4.4 out of 5; Places as a “Strong Performer”. Dimensional Insight, an award-winning enterprise analytics provider, today announced that it was recognized by customers in the Gartner Peer Insights ’Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report*, published earlier this month. In the report, Dimensional Insight received an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5, based on 76 reviews as of June 30, 2022.
salestechstar.com
Coupa Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Travel and Expense Application for Midmarket 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment
Coupa’s user-friendly design, prescriptive community insights, and co-innovation with customers are among the strengths recognized. Coupa Software, a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), has been positioned in the Leaders Category in both the Enterprise and Midmarket IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Travel and Expense Applications. This...
salestechstar.com
HCLTech and The ODP Corporation Announce Agreement for IT and Digital Transformation Services
HCLTech selected as primary IT partner for ODP to support its business strategy. HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced that The ODP Corporation, a leading provider of products, services and technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, has selected the company as its primary IT partner. HCLTech will be the IT partner for ODP for end-to-end IT operations and enterprise-wide digital transformation to support ODP’s business strategy in its Office Depot, ODP Business Solutions and Veyer business units.
salestechstar.com
LogRhythm Enhances Security Analytics with Expanded Security Operations Capabilities
New platform features and integrations enable analysts to quickly detect and remediate threats. LogRhythm, the company empowering security teams to navigate the ever-changing threat landscape with confidence, announced a series of expanded capabilities and integrations for its security operations solutions. The updates propel LogRhythm’s ability to be a much-needed force multiplier for overwhelmed security teams who are expected to confidently, effectively, and efficiently defend against cyberattacks.
salestechstar.com
CData Software Releases Certified Power BI Connector for CData Connect Cloud
CData Connect Cloud provides frictionless, real-time data access to hundreds of cloud applications, databases, and APIs from within Power BI service. CData Software, the global leader in real-time data connectivity, announced the certification of a new Power BI Connector for CData Connect Cloud, expanding access to hundreds of data sources and destinations for Power BI users in the cloud.
salestechstar.com
New Extended Warehouse Management Product Launch by Crave InfoTech
Crave InfoTech has launched a new product for Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) called cEWM. Built utilizing SAP BTP, it is cross-platform; streamlining warehouse processes while online or offline. Warehouse operations get bogged down by mismanagement leading to a loss of time and productivity. Many times, the traditional Internet-ported apps used...
salestechstar.com
Parascript Adds A New Patent To Its Portfolio – Methods and Systems for Signature Verification
Parascript, a Colorado-based company dedicated to creating AI-powered solutions for document processing automation, has been awarded a patent (US 11521428 B1) on December 6th, 2022. The patent is for Methods and Systems for Signature Verification. Parascript’s patent for Methods and Systems for Signature Verification can help companies that wish to...
salestechstar.com
CallTower Welcomes CallTower App for Zoom to its Portfolio of Cloud-Based Enterprise Solutions
CallTower delivers a unified, simplified, high-quality CallTower App for Zoom (BYOC) experience. CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class c, contact center and collaboration solutions, adds BYOC through the CallTower App for Zoom, a cloud-based enterprise voice solution, to its host of UCaaS solutions. CallTower continues to...
salestechstar.com
Deck Commerce Recognized in The Order Management System (OMS) Landscape, Q4 2022 report by Independent Research Firm
Direct-to-consumer retailers can lean on an order management system to solve omnichannel strategies. Deck Commerce, the leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, announces that the company is included in Forrester’s, a leading global research and advisory firm, The Order Management System (OMS) Landscape, Q4 2022. The report covers small, medium, and large technology players in the order management space and describes each vendor’s geographic focus, industry focus, and type of offering.
salestechstar.com
Voltron Data Named One of the Hottest Big Data Startups of the Year
Voltron Data is Building a More Modular and Composable Data Analytics With Apache Arrow, an Open Source Computing Framework With More Than 67 Million Monthly Downloads Which Doubled in 2022, Ibis and Substrait. Voltron Data, the company accelerating standards in data analytics and the largest corporate contributor to Apache Arrow,...
salestechstar.com
Zappix Announces Significant Business Growth and Record-Setting Usage in the Year 2022
Zappix reports significant business growth during 2022 with close to 100% growth year over year, over a dozen new brands signing up for Zappix solutions, onboarding new clients via strategic partnerships, and record-setting usage by clients. Zappix, the leading provider of Visual Self-Service Solutions, has announced significant growth during 2022....
salestechstar.com
FetchGoat Announces Strategic Partnership with Industry Titan Mark Tuchmann
Long-time industry executive to serve as a key board member and lead team of strategic advisors for logistics software provider. FetchGoat, a B2B Supply Chain SaaS (Software as a Service) company, has formed a strategic partnership with and received investment from an advisory group led by logistics industry titan Mark Tuchmann. Mark founded BeavEx in 1989 and served as Chairman and CEO until 2014. Under Mark’s leadership, BeavEx grew to a $300M+ organization with 4,000 drivers, creating one of the largest same-day transportation providers in the United States. Mark continued his work in the industry Co-Founding ClearConnect Solutions and consulting through his LLC, Million and Associates. He now is the CEO/Partner of TIP National, a leading MGA in the Insurance industry, as well as serving on multiple Advisory Boards with companies such as CXT Software, ROVA HQ, and numerous other Logistic Organizations, Mezzanine Lenders, and Private Equity Firms.
salestechstar.com
Gondola Teams up With Zoom Video Communications, Inc. To Help Users Optimize Live Customer Meetings
Sales and Service Professionals Improve Customer Relationships and Turn Every Meeting into a Repeatable Win with Meeting Playbooks Now Available in Zoom. Gondola, a sales enablement platform that boosts deal momentum by facilitating productive sales conversations, announced that it has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. as part of Zoom curated Essential Apps. Sales and service professionals using Zoom can now enjoy more productive conversations and improved customer relationships with Playbooks from Gondola, resulting in an optimized experience and an overall increase in customer conversions.
salestechstar.com
Sellers 111% More Likely to Use Content Recommended by a High-Performing Peer According to New Allego Data
Sales enablement platform provider analyzed B2B sellers’ willingness to use content when shared by sales leader, product manager, and high performer and best approach to get buy-in Allego, the leading sales enablement platform provider, announced new research on sales content in partnership with B2B DecisionLabs, a B2B research and...
salestechstar.com
Softeon to Feature Enhanced Fulfillment Suite for Order Orchestration at NRF Big Show 2023 in New York City
Orchestrating Success at the Network and DC Levels with DOM and New Warehouse Execution Solutions. Softeon, a global supply chain software provider with the industry’s best record of customer success, will be demonstrating its powerful suite of fulfillment software solutions at the National Retail Federation’s “Big Show” at the Javits Center in New York City on Jan. 15-17, 2023, at booth #4383.
salestechstar.com
MojoAuth Celebrates Record-Breaking Year with Customer Growth and Product Innovation
The innovative passwordless authentication provider, is celebrating an exceptional year of growth and achievement. MojoAuth, the leading provider of innovative authentication solutions, is proud to announce a record-breaking year of growth and success. To continue meeting the demands of their expanding customer base, the company is thrilled to welcome several new team members and unveil their latest product offerings.
salestechstar.com
NIX United Announces NIX United Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
NIX United’s customers can benefit from continually improved expertise in delivering customized Salesforce solutions to keep businesses running smoothly. NIX United announced it launched NIX United Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to connect with the right Salesforce-accredited consulting professional for their specific business needs. NIX United has been creating Salesforce-powered...
salestechstar.com
UKG Celebrates 2022 Technology and Service Partners of the Year
UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced the recipients of its annual Technology and Service Partners of the Year Awards. With more than 315 technology and service partners in the UKG Partner Network, award winners are recognized for creating truly exceptional experiences for mutual customers throughout the year.
salestechstar.com
Freight Technologies, Inc. projects for 2023 Revenue to grow over 40% vs. 2022
Freight Technologies, Inc., a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process and providing its Fr8App platform for B2B cross-border shipping in the USMCA region, announces guidance for revenue for 2023. The company projects 2023 revenue to be between $36 to $42 million, compared to preliminary...
Comments / 0