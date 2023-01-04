ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Portland weekend weather: rainy and warm

If you’re one of the rare Oregonians who use an umbrella, you’ll want it close at hand all weekend. The chance of rain in the Portland area is 100% percent for both Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday will have a high of around...
kptv.com

Strong winds cause damage, power outages in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong winds are once again causing some problems and damage in Northeast Portland, leading to power outages for some. Wind hit nearly 50 mph Wednesday night causing trees to fall in Woodland and Vancouver, but on NE 44th Avenue in Portland, neighbors found a long-standing tree had fallen around 6 pm Wednesday evening.
Channel 6000

Easterly wind Thursday morning, rain and bigger waves later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — East wind hangs on through the morning hours Thursday but speed decreases. When the front passes Thursday evening, the wind will flip from an easterly wind to a southerly wind. More rain is forecasted Thursday afternoon, about 0.20″. A wind advisory for the PDX...
centraloregondaily.com

Traffic Alert: I-84 closure in Portland

A traffic alert for anyone from Central Oregon headed to the Portland area. Interstate 84 will close in both directions at the Interstate 205 interchange. It’s for construction work on the TriMet MAX line. The closure will last from 10:00 p.m. Friday until 4:00 a.m. Sunday. I-84 west will...
kptv.com

Beloved Portland tree falls during wind storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - During a windy day on Wednesday, some lost their power. However, one neighborhood not only lost that briefly but a beloved tree too. Before falling, Jim and Phyllis Fisher, who own the home where the tree sat, explained its roots in the community ran deep. “It...
Channel 6000

Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
KGW

I-84 will be closed this weekend at I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. — Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend along a roughly 2-mile stretch where the freeway crosses Interstate 205 in east Portland, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure will give crews space to work on TriMet's Better...
