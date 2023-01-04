Read full article on original website
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
Judge on Influential Court DiesNews Breaking LIVEHappy Valley, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland weekend weather: rainy and warm
If you’re one of the rare Oregonians who use an umbrella, you’ll want it close at hand all weekend. The chance of rain in the Portland area is 100% percent for both Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday will have a high of around...
Portland’s parade of rainy days continues Friday and into the weekend
It’s not an atmospheric river, but Portland will be in the path of a parade of wet weather systems well into next week. While California deals with flooding and damage, Oregon gets the north end of several strong rain-making systems moving in from the Pacific. This will keep rain in the forecast for the foreseeable future.
kptv.com
Strong winds cause damage, power outages in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong winds are once again causing some problems and damage in Northeast Portland, leading to power outages for some. Wind hit nearly 50 mph Wednesday night causing trees to fall in Woodland and Vancouver, but on NE 44th Avenue in Portland, neighbors found a long-standing tree had fallen around 6 pm Wednesday evening.
Channel 6000
Easterly wind Thursday morning, rain and bigger waves later
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — East wind hangs on through the morning hours Thursday but speed decreases. When the front passes Thursday evening, the wind will flip from an easterly wind to a southerly wind. More rain is forecasted Thursday afternoon, about 0.20″. A wind advisory for the PDX...
centraloregondaily.com
Traffic Alert: I-84 closure in Portland
A traffic alert for anyone from Central Oregon headed to the Portland area. Interstate 84 will close in both directions at the Interstate 205 interchange. It’s for construction work on the TriMet MAX line. The closure will last from 10:00 p.m. Friday until 4:00 a.m. Sunday. I-84 west will...
What is a bomb cyclone? Wall of water headed for Portland as storm develops
Rain and wind are already starting to pour into the Portland area Wednesday afternoon due to the bomb cyclone rotating offshore. But what exactly is a bomb cyclone?
kptv.com
Beloved Portland tree falls during wind storm
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - During a windy day on Wednesday, some lost their power. However, one neighborhood not only lost that briefly but a beloved tree too. Before falling, Jim and Phyllis Fisher, who own the home where the tree sat, explained its roots in the community ran deep. “It...
Heavier rains return to Portland this week
Seasonal rainfall will move back into the Portland area on Tuesday after a mostly dry and somewhat sunny New Year’s weekend.
Channel 6000
Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
I-84 will be closed this weekend at I-205
PORTLAND, Ore. — Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend along a roughly 2-mile stretch where the freeway crosses Interstate 205 in east Portland, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure will give crews space to work on TriMet's Better...
Tolls for new I-5 bridge planned to begin on existing bridge during construction
PORTLAND, Ore. — Drivers who have been dreading the arrival of tolls on the planned replacement for the Interstate Bridge may have to start paying up to cross the Columbia River even sooner than they feared. The project's latest cost estimate hinted at a detail that the Interstate Bridge...
Over 13,000 people affected by power outages
Over 13,000 people are being affected by power outages across the Portland metro area.
KATU.com
Firefighters battle flames at encampment along I-5 southbound near Fremont Bridge offramp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters are responding to a fire along Interstate 5 southbound that has the Fremont Bridge offramp closed on Thursday. Crews were initially called out at about 1150 a.m. on reports of a grass fire along the freeway near the I-405 offramp to the Fremont Bridge. Police...
Steeple falls, historic stained glass shatters, as crews demolish fire-ravaged former Portland Korean Church
A crowd of onlookers at the corner of Southwest 10th Avenue and Clay Street shouted as a construction rig toppled the charred wooden steeple of the historic former Portland Korean Church shortly after noon on Friday – the first step in demolishing the building after it was ravaged by a fire Tuesday night.
Despite design update, climate advocates still slam I-5 Rose Quarter project
Despite favorable design upgrades, environmental advocates say the Oregon Department of Transportation’s plans to widen Interstate 5 in the Rose Quarter are inconsistent with the state’s own climate goals.
Driver strikes teenage girl near Prairie High School in Vancouver
A 14-year-old girl was knocked unconscious when a driver hit her near Prairie High School in Vancouver Friday afternoon, Washington State Patrol said.
Portland’s NOLA Doughnuts goes out of business
The Portland donut shop NOLA Doughnuts — known for its square, croissant-style “La’ssant” donuts and classic beignets — suddenly and permanently shuttered all of its locations on Jan. 5.
Woman struck, killed by driver in Southeast Portland
A woman died after she was struck by a driver on Southeast Division Street in Portland Friday evening, police said.
Detectives investigate after two people found dead on boat on Columbia River
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead on a boat on the Columbia River.
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
