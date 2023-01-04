ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well+Good

7 Smoothie Ingredients You Should Be Buying at Trader Joe’s

By Lauren Wicks
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2negmc_0k36gNe300

Grocery stores seem to have reached a new level of fandom in recent years, but none have star power quite like Trader Joe’s. Whether you go for the affordable prices, stellar nut butter selection, skin care products, or friendly, Hawaiian shirt-clad crew members, TJ’s is always buzzing with customers and exciting new products.

While some of our all-time favorite items to shop at Trader Joe’s are their seasonal options (Gluten-Free Pumpkin Coffee Cake, anyone?), nothing quite beats the simple, nourishing staples that we can't go a week without buying.

Speaking of which, know that Trader Joe’s is an especially great destination for those who enjoy daily or at least regular smoothies. While we’ve all seen plenty of $20 celebrity smoothie recipes on social media, shopping at Trader Joe’s helps us save money on our smoothie habit instead of hemorrhaging it. Read on to discover the top Trader Joe's smoothie ingredients that will help ensure that your morning or post-workout smoothie is as delicious, nutrient-rich, and affordable as possible.

1. Organic Seeds

Enhancing your smoothie with seeds such as chia, flax, and hemp is a great way to up the omega-3, protein, fiber, vitamin, and mineral content, plus it also brings some more longevity-boosting antioxidants to your blender. Trader Joe’s is a top place to stock up on these often pricey products as you’ll likely be able to find organic versions for cheaper than the conventional stuff at your local health food store. Pro tip: Make sure to add more liquid if you’re trying them out in your go-to recipe to keep it from getting overly thick.

2. Wild Blueberries

Berries have long been heralded for their antioxidant and fiber content, but wild blueberries seem to take top prize for helping us stave off inflammation. They offer 33 percent more anthocyanin, the powerful antioxidant responsible for giving berries their vibrant colors, than traditional blueberries and have a punchier, tangier taste to boot. Trader Joe’s sells them in the frozen section for an impressive $3.49 per 12-ounce bag for boosting the flavor, texture, and nutrient density of your morning smoothie.

3. Frozen Acai Packets

We love an acai bowl as much as the next person, but not all the added sugar that goes into the base at some of the local juice spots. (Some acai outposts actually use “sorbet” or sugar-laden powders instead of the pure frozen fruit.) Thankfully, TJ’s has us covered with packets of organic, unsweetened acai puree in the freezer aisle. A 14-ounce bag of four acai puree pouches will set you back just $4.49. Simply blend two packets with a banana, milk of choice and any favorite powders and you have a cost-effective, nutritious base for creating a colorful bowl of goodness.

4. Yogurt

Whether you prefer a fat-free Greek, a full-fat European style, or a non-dairy yogurt, Trader Joe’s has plenty of options for every smoothie lover. Prices start at just 99 cents for five-ounce containers of yogurt and there are plenty of affordable organic options as well. Using yogurt—particularly Greek and Skyr—will up the protein content and creaminess of your morning smoothies without having to rely on expensive powders that often come with strange aftertastes. Plus, yogurt offers a host of health benefits, including boosting your gut, heart, and bone health.

5. Nut Butters

If you've ever been burned by a $15 price tag when buying a jar of almond butter, you know all too well that this stuff can get pricey—but not when you buy it at Trader Joe's. From classic crunchy peanut butter to creamy cashew, TJ's has a pretty impressive range of nut butter options for whatever you’re craving. We especially love the brand’s creamy raw almond butter which sets you back less than $6.50 per jar, and you can find the regular stuff for $4.49—less than half of what most other generic store brands offer. Adding a big spoonful of your go-to nut butter will not only add creaminess and delicious flavor, but you’ll enjoy a boost of healthy fat, protein, fiber, plus an array of vitamins and minerals depending on which nut you choose.

6. Organic Spices

Adding spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger to morning smoothies is a great way to sneak in some longevity-boosting goodness without having to have a roster of expensive functional foods and powders. Spices are one of the most polyphenol-rich foods in the world, helping to fight free radicals, stave off inflammation, and even protect the health of our brains. You can shop organic versions at Trader Joe’s for around $2 per jar.

7. Bananas

Bananas offer an electrolyte boost from potassium and magnesium, plus they're a good source of vitamin B6, and they feature prebiotic fiber to support a healthy gut. Plus, the magnesium and tryptophan content can help support restorative sleep patterns. Trader Joe’s is famous for offering incredible deals on the fruit, often selling them for as little as 19 cents per pound, so stock up on your next trip, and slice up several for the freezer to ensure extra-creamy smoothies and that no banana goes unused before it turns black.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Here’s What a ‘Self-Managed’ Abortion Actually Means and Entails, According to a Certified Nurse Midwife

Following the Supreme Court’s historic reversal of Roe v. Wade, many states immediately banned or restricted access to abortion, eliminating a nearly 50-year precedent. Thirteen states passed near-total bans, and some states enacted bans after a certain gestational period, typically between eight to 15 weeks. But even in states where abortion is still legal, accessing safe reproductive healthcare can be challenging—which is where ‘self-managed’ abortions come into play.
Well+Good

I’m a Trained Chef and Pasta Snob, and This New Gut-Friendly, Bone Health-Boosting Alternative Pasta Changed My Life

It seems like every time I visit the grocery store, I come across a new alt-pasta brand featuring nutrient-rich ingredients that go way beyond your standard durum wheat semolina (chickpea, brown rice, soy, lupini bean, or sorghum pasta, anyone?). Of course, as a big fan of both pasta and the wonders of a well-balanced gut microbiome, I’m always eager to check out the newest kid on the shelf—which has led me to Solely’s brand-new organic green banana fusilli pasta. And I must say, it definitely exceeded my expectations.
Well+Good

It’s Gross Seeing How Much Gunk This ‘Pore Vacuum’ Sucks From My Skin—And Also Deeply Satisfying

As a skin-care lover, I’m ashamed to admit how often I’d poke, prod, squeeze, and simply examine my pores. Blackheads have been my enemy ever since hormones kicked in. (As if middle school wasn’t bad enough.) Even with a regimented face washing routine, decades later I still wasn’t able to nix the bumps on my forehead and the little black spots on my nose.
Well+Good

Here’s How Your Body Is Telling You You’re Not Getting Enough Vitamin K

When it comes to vitamins, some tend to hog the spotlight more than others in terms of popularity. Vitamin C, for example, comes straight to mind as we inch closer to winter, aka cold season (in terms of temperature and those agonizing nasal infections). However, we should ensure that we’re getting enough of all vitamins to stay in good health year round—vitamin K included.
Well+Good

4 Telltale Signs That You Should Be Lifting Heavier Weights, According to a Trainer

When it comes to resistance training, there are several different types of strength you could be trying to build: muscular endurance, max strength, or power, just to name a few. But the one thing they all have in common is that, in order to continue seeing improvement and gains, you've got to apply a concept called "progressive overload" to your workout plans. A big part of that is figuring out when it's time to start lifting heavier weights.
Well+Good

Start the New Year on the Right Foot With the Best Podiatrist-Approved Shoes of 2022

The only thing we love more than a good end-of-year recap is shoes, and to say we've covered a lot of them in 2022 would be a major understatement. If you can think it, chances are we've written about it (or are planning to very soon.) From the most supportive slippers and the comfiest clogs, to orthopedic sandals and sneakers that address foot pain, we've worn 'em all, and won't settle for anything less than comfortable and supportive.
TEXAS STATE
Well+Good

The FDA Will Allow Abortion Pills To Be Sold at Retail Pharmacies for the First Time—Here’s What To Know

Mifepristone, one of two medications used for a medication abortion will soon be accessible via prescription at certified pharmacies across the U.S. in states where abortion remains legal—either in-store or by mail order. Medication abortion is the administration of two pills to terminate a pregnancy 10 weeks or earlier. The second medication, misoprostol, has uses beyond medication abortion and was already available by prescription at retail pharmacies.
Well+Good

‘I’m a Chef, and These Are the 4 Pieces of Cookware Every Kitchen Should Be Stocked With’

Sure, you shared your holiday wishlist with your loved ones to spare them the pressure of trying to buy you something you’ll actually like, but let's be honest: There’s always an item or two that slips through the cracks anyway. Fortunately for us, several retailers are still offering great deals on some of the items we wanted most last month—which means now is a great time to finally fill your kitchen with the last few items you were eyeing to start your new year cooking routine off right.
Well+Good

Pro Makeup Artists Swear by These Hydrating Serums That Prep Skin for Flawless Makeup Application

Everyone knows that great makeup starts with your skin. But with winter in full swing and dry, flaky, irritated skin to contend with, how is anyone supposed to slay in these conditions? Sure, there’s plenty we can do to switch up our skin care during the wintertime—from infusing nourishing ingredients into our regimens and swapping our regular moisturizer routine to ‘French girl slugging’—but it stands to reason that your makeup application should get an update, too.
Well+Good

This Dietitian’s Cozy Coconut Milk and Vegetable Stew Recipe Is a Goldmine of Gut Health Benefits

If you look into any chef’s pantry, you’ll likely find a vast array of herbs and spices—which are some of their (many) secret ingredients for making restaurant-worthy meals at home. And for those following along with Well+Good's 2023 ReNew Year program, you already know that sprinkling vegetable-forward dishes with flavorful spices is one way that Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN, owner of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition and cookbook author of Eating from Our Roots (which comes out January 24, 2023), loves to craft delicious, nutrient-rich recipes at home.
Well+Good

Why You Should Always Put a Used Book in the Freezer Before Reading It

Much like shopping for secondhand clothes, buying old books at stoop sales, online, or at used book stores brings its own brand of excitement. There’s the thrill of happening upon a book that you’ve been wanting to read or letting spontaneity take over, choosing whatever calls to you. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that it saves money and a perfectly readable tome from ending up in a landfill. The one thing you might have to contend with is removing the dust, dirt, and grime that has built up on the covers and between the pages of an old book. Fortunately, learning how to clean old books is often easier than removing the inscriptions left behind by previous readers.
Well+Good

Could Your Skin Concerns Be Linked To Your Mental Health? ‘Psychodermatology’ Is the Study of Exactly That

Ever notice that pimples often pop up during especially busy times at work? Or that you sometimes break out in a rash before a first date? Or that when you're super-stressed (like, say, during a global pandemic), your skin looks dull and discolored? Well, none of these things are coincidences. In the past 20 years, researchers in a young field of science called psychodermatology have found evidence to suggest that your skin is having a perfectly normal reaction, given the conditions it is under.
Well+Good

‘I’m a Ceramicist, and This Is My Exact Routine for Restoring Moisture in My Dry, Clay-Covered Hands’

Winter weather does frightful things to skin, often causing it to dry out and become prone to cracking, flaking, itching, and more—but that's actually not the reason why I have dry hands this season. Sure, dry heat and icy temps contribute to my mitt's lack of moisture, however, they’re merely a supporting act in the hydration heist that occurs on a daily basis.
Well+Good

I’m a Health Writer With ADHD, and These Are the Noise-Canceling Headphones I Swear By To Help Me Focus

As a health writer with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), sometimes I really need to get down to business and focus. (Note: ADHD can make it difficult to focus, get organized, and complete tasks.) But with distractions in every corner of my apartment, I set out on a personal mission to find the best noise-canceling headphones in existence to help me concentrate. Needless to say, there are a lot of them on the market, and many are quite the pretty penny. So in my search, I did a combination of testing headphones in-store, buying a pair when my interest was piqued, and testing samples that were sent to me. Through all of that, there was one brand that consistently impressed me: The Sony WH XM005 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones ($348).
Well+Good

For the Sleep of Your Dreams, Understanding the (Very) Different Ways That Melatonin and Magnesium Impact Your Circadian Rhythm Is Key

If you get high-quality shuteye night after night, consider yourself (incredibly) lucky. But for the rest of us, we’re often required to seek and test out new ways to optimize our sleep, such as through healthy pre-ZZZ lifestyle habits and behaviors, finding ways to manage stress better in the daytime, and via food and supplements.
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy