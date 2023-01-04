ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoPSUsports.com

Men’s Basketball Returns to Philadelphia to host #1 Purdue in Sold-Out Palestra Sunday

PHILADELPHIA – The Penn State men's basketball team makes its return to Philadelphia Sunday evening to host #1/1 Purdue in a Big Ten battle inside the historic Palestra on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. General public tickets for the highly-anticipated matchup sold out within hours in early November.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Destin Log

Maryland at Rutgers odds, picks and predictions

The Maryland Terrapins (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) battle the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1) Thursday. Tip from Jersey Mike's Arena is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Maryland vs. Rutgersodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. The Scarlet Knights...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
philadelphiasportsdigest.com

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Villanova and Delaware face off in their rivalry match up “THE BATTLE OF THE BLUE”

VILLANOVA, PA – On Saturday, November 19, Villanova University and Delaware University faced off in their last regular season game of 2022. The Villanova Wildcats were able to secure the win against the Delaware Blue Hens, beating them 29-26 for the “Battle of the Blue” trophy. Although Villanova did not make the FCS playoffs, winning the Battle of the Blue was a positive end to their 2022 season.
VILLANOVA, PA
MaxPreps

Pennsylvania high school boys basketball: statewide statistical leaders

Pennsylvania is one of the country's top states for high school basketball. Here's a look at this season's current boys basketball statewide leaders in points, assists, rebounds, steals, blocks, free throws and 3-pointers. Statistics are submitted to MaxPreps by coaches, athletic directors or program personnel. Coaches, ADs and staff who do not have current access may request their free account here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Remembering East Norriton Sports Legend, a True Multitalent

Walter Buddy Harris Jr.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. Former East Norriton resident and Houston Astros’ pitcher Walter “Buddy” Harris Jr.’s accolades speak for themselves. He’s earned a spot at the Athletic Hall of Fame at what is now known as Thomas Jefferson University and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. Standing at six foot, seven inches as a student at Roxborough High School, he also won the Markward Memorial Basketball Club Award, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Destin Log

DeSantis wants to know how much Florida colleges spend on 'trendy ideology'

Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked Florida colleges and universities to report costs associated with campus diversity, equity and inclusion programs, the latest move by state leaders to monitor how schools and higher education institutions teach about race. A Dec. 28 memo shared Wednesday by DeSantis spokesman Bryan Griffin requires the...
FLORIDA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware

Where Are the Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware?. Located near the Atlantic Ocean, Mariachi Restaurant is an authentic Spanish and Mexican restaurant. Its menu includes Latin American cuisine, such as ceviche and Sopa de lima. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Aside from the food, the restaurant also offers a selection of drinks. You can enjoy a glass of sangria or mimosa while enjoying your meal. The restaurant has an outdoor patio for customers who want to sit outside during warmer months. You can also take your meal home with you. The restaurant accepts major credit cards. It is a good choice for families dining out on a budget.
DELAWARE STATE
MedCity News

2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity

Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy