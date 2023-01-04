Read full article on original website
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
The Rare Case of a Child Whose Father Was Never BornAndrei TapalagaWashington, DC
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Basketball Returns to Philadelphia to host #1 Purdue in Sold-Out Palestra Sunday
PHILADELPHIA – The Penn State men's basketball team makes its return to Philadelphia Sunday evening to host #1/1 Purdue in a Big Ten battle inside the historic Palestra on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. General public tickets for the highly-anticipated matchup sold out within hours in early November.
Destin Log
Maryland at Rutgers odds, picks and predictions
The Maryland Terrapins (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) battle the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1) Thursday. Tip from Jersey Mike's Arena is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Maryland vs. Rutgersodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. The Scarlet Knights...
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Villanova and Delaware face off in their rivalry match up “THE BATTLE OF THE BLUE”
VILLANOVA, PA – On Saturday, November 19, Villanova University and Delaware University faced off in their last regular season game of 2022. The Villanova Wildcats were able to secure the win against the Delaware Blue Hens, beating them 29-26 for the “Battle of the Blue” trophy. Although Villanova did not make the FCS playoffs, winning the Battle of the Blue was a positive end to their 2022 season.
‘What’s next?’: Bishop McDevitt’s Stone Saunders wins Pa. Gatorade Player of the Year, but sophomore isn’t satisfied
Stone Saunders was out in San Antonio Friday throwing for the folks at the Adidas All-American Bowl when he glanced at his phone during a break. His family group text was going crazy, and the last message, from his dad, Baltimore Ravens strength coach Steve Saunders said, “Don’t tell Stone. He doesn’t know yet.”
MaxPreps
Pennsylvania high school boys basketball: statewide statistical leaders
Pennsylvania is one of the country's top states for high school basketball. Here's a look at this season's current boys basketball statewide leaders in points, assists, rebounds, steals, blocks, free throws and 3-pointers. Statistics are submitted to MaxPreps by coaches, athletic directors or program personnel. Coaches, ADs and staff who do not have current access may request their free account here.
Remembering East Norriton Sports Legend, a True Multitalent
Walter Buddy Harris Jr.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. Former East Norriton resident and Houston Astros’ pitcher Walter “Buddy” Harris Jr.’s accolades speak for themselves. He’s earned a spot at the Athletic Hall of Fame at what is now known as Thomas Jefferson University and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. Standing at six foot, seven inches as a student at Roxborough High School, he also won the Markward Memorial Basketball Club Award, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
Girls Basketball Top 20 for Jan. 5: Holiday tourney wins & upsets lead to shake-up
The holiday tournaments provided a hard look at the girls basketball landscape. A handful of teams played multiple in-and-out-of-state games, testing themselves against some of the top teams in the country. Others stayed in the Garden State, also playing against some top teams around New Jersey.
Destin Log
DeSantis aims to create 'Hillsdale of the south' with conservative overhaul of a Florida college's board
The six new members appointed by Florida's Republican governor include Christopher Rufo, who helped spur debate nationwide about critical race theory, and a dean of the conservative Hillsdale College. The transformation of the 11-member board is expected to be met with frustration, given that the school's faculty and students are...
Destin Log
DeSantis wants to know how much Florida colleges spend on 'trendy ideology'
Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked Florida colleges and universities to report costs associated with campus diversity, equity and inclusion programs, the latest move by state leaders to monitor how schools and higher education institutions teach about race. A Dec. 28 memo shared Wednesday by DeSantis spokesman Bryan Griffin requires the...
12 best cheesesteaks to eat in central Pa., one for each month of 2023 | Mimi’s picks
Philadelphia’s Pat’s King of Steak’s and Geno’s Steaks might lead in name recognition when it comes to great cheesesteaks. Some of the best “cheesesteaks” (and I use that term loosely to include wit wiz and other cheeses, as well as Italian and house-made rolls) can be found right in south central Pa.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Naturally, Gisele Wears Thrifted Dress to John’s Swearing In With Kamala
And she carried a purse from Center City resale shop Buffalo Exchange. Plus: Michael Nutter for mayor?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
Where Are the Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware?. Located near the Atlantic Ocean, Mariachi Restaurant is an authentic Spanish and Mexican restaurant. Its menu includes Latin American cuisine, such as ceviche and Sopa de lima. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Aside from the food, the restaurant also offers a selection of drinks. You can enjoy a glass of sangria or mimosa while enjoying your meal. The restaurant has an outdoor patio for customers who want to sit outside during warmer months. You can also take your meal home with you. The restaurant accepts major credit cards. It is a good choice for families dining out on a budget.
Unique iconic South NJ eatery still going strong
If you've never been to the Library II in Vorhees, you're missing out on one of the most unique dining experiences in the state. The place is dark and cozy inside and the walls are stocked with books. You can even sign to check one out and bring it back...
vista.today
Online Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breweries in Chester County
If you are looking for a nice place to enjoy a great beer with your friends, these are the five best breweries in Chester County you should not miss out on, writes Marilyn Sanders for PhillyBite Magazine. Stable 12 Brewing in Phoenixville recently moved its brewing operation into a former...
MedCity News
2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity
Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
Delaware launches speeding enforcement initiative after tying the state record for highway deaths in 2022
Delaware state police say they will start the 2023 year with zero tolerance for speeders after seeing the state tie its record for traffic fatalities in 2022 with 165 deaths, a level not reached in more than 30 years. Based on an analysis of completed investigation, the main factors in...
Destin Log
DeSantis seeks to transform Sarasota's New College with conservative board takeover
Gov. Ron DeSantis began the process Friday of transforming Sarasota's New College of Florida into a more conservative institution, appointing six new board members, including conservative activist Christopher Rufo, a dean at conservative Hillsdale College and a senior fellow at The Claremont Institute, a right-wing think tank. "It is our...
Up to 10,000 gallons of oil spill into Montgomery County creek
Emergency crews in Montgomery County responded to an oil spill in Central Perkiomen Valley Park in Schwenksville Friday morning. The Perkiomen Township Fire Company said up to 10,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled into Perkiomen Creek.
After 32 Years, One of Bensalem, Pa’s Most Popular Eateries Closes Forever
It had been open for 32 years, but at the start of the new year, a popular fast-food eatery in Bensalem (Bucks County), PA closed its doors. We were able to confirm the news on Friday that the Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Neshaminy Mall closed its doors on December 31st, 2022.
