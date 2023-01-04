Read full article on original website
'We don't really have a job yet': Rep. Salinas, one of three Oregon US lawmakers, waiting to be sworn in
PORTLAND, Oregon — The House floor remained a place of disorder and dysfunction on Thursday, divided over who should be the next speaker of the House. For Oregon Congresswoman-elect Democrat Andrea Salinas — all she could do was laugh. "Many of us were saying we don't really have...
KATU.com
Oregon hospitals struggle financially, ask lawmakers to plan for possibility of closures
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems is sounding the alarm on the economic situation facing hospitals across the state. With lawmakers preparing to submit bill drafts ahead of the 2023 legislative session, the OAHHS is asking them to start planning for the worst-case scenario.
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Oregon insiders: Who's who in and around state government
Lisa Taylor, chief of staff for retiring Senate President Peter Courtney, left this week to become government relations manager for the Oregon Office of Public Defense Services. Taylor had served in various roles for Courtney since 2014, with the exception of 15 months as a legislative assistant in Washington state.
opb.org
After leading Oregon through nonstop crises, Gov. Kate Brown leaves office with a complicated legacy
Your browser does not support the audio element. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is likable. Before COVID-19 shuttered the state Capitol, she was known for cruising the hallways, making friendly conversation with lobbyists, Republicans and reporters as she went. She would compliment someone’s new glasses. She would take the time to write a handwritten note of congratulations for the birth of a baby. She’s affable; a people person who sometimes spiced up her talk of legislative agenda with quirky colloquialisms — like warning people to wear their “metal underpants” when times get tough and promising her constituents she’ll “GSD” – Brown-speak for “get stuff done.”
Oregon dispensaries face financial issues due to lack of banking options
Financial regulators in Oregon are investigating an alternative banking business in town that advertised itself as a solution for cash-heavy cannabis companies
opb.org
Oregon had the nation’s highest turnout rate in the November 2022 election
For the first time ever, Oregon had the highest voter turnout rate in the nation for last November’s election. Former Oregon Secretary of State Phil Keisling now leads a national effort to expand voting from home. He says the state just barely came out on top, when measuring turnout...
Overtime law was supposed to help California farmworkers. Many make less money now
As a 2016 California law requiring agricultural employers to pay overtime continues to roll out in 2023, farmworkers and employers alike say the policy is costing them money. “Last year was one of the worst years that we ever had financially,” said Marco Mendoza, a farmworker based in the Fresno County city of Kerman in an interview with The Bee/Fresnoland on Tuesday.
Oregon teen’s activism could lead to lower voting age
A 15-year-old’s political activism could result in Oregon legislators considering lowering the state voting age to 16. Devon Lawson-McCourt, a sophomore at McKenzie River Community School in Blue River, has volunteered for political campaigns since fifth grade but is still several years away from being allowed to vote. Lawson-McCourt recently secured a promise from Rep. […] The post Oregon teen’s activism could lead to lower voting age appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
WWEEK
Fagan Will Fine Oregon Democrats for FTX Donation
More than a month after WW’s initial inquiry, the Democratic Party of Oregon still won’t say what it plans to do with a $500,000 contribution made in the name of Nishad Singh, former director of engineering at FTX, the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried. Among other...
opb.org
Oregon Republican leaders are expected to soon choose a replacement for former state Sen. Dallas Heard
On Saturday, three to five people will be nominated to fill the seat recently vacated by Sen. Dallas Heard. Heard announced his resignation in mid-December, saying he wants to spend more time with his family. But his term doesn’t end until 2025, so on Saturday, Precinct Committee People (PCPs) will...
KXL
An Oregon Judge Is Doing The Right Thing To Ensure YOUR 2A Rights
A single Judge has preserved the firearms rights of four million Oregonians. State officials, all of them gun-hating liberal democrats, had planned to strip citizens of their rights December 8th…after the passage of ballot measure 114. Late yesterday, Harney County Judge Robert Raschio extended his Temporary Restraining Order against...
focushillsboro.com
Rob Wagner Is Getting Ready To Become The First New Senator From Oregon Since 2003
Rob Wagner: Rob Wagner originally entered the Oregon Capitol as an intern for a Portland Democrat. Wagner will become Senate president in January when Gov. Kate Brown leaves office. Wagner, the Senate’s Democratic leader, had a convoluted path to the top seat. Wagner claims he worked for at least two weeks as a Senate intern, however, Brown maintains he barely lasted a day.
nwlaborpress.org
Judge tosses lawsuit against heat/smoke rules
A federal judge has dismissed a business group lawsuit that challenged new rules protecting Oregon workers from heat and smoke. Oregon Manufacturers and Commerce, Associated Oregon Loggers Inc. and the Oregon Forest Industries Council filed the suit June 15 in the U.S. District Court in Medford, saying the rules were too vague to be reasonably enforced.
2022 cannabis sales: This Oregon county is No. 1 for a third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — It might take actually moving the Oregon-Idaho border west to end Malheur County’s reign as Oregon’s top pot spot. Despite a 6.4% sales decline, the border county was Oregon’s per capita leader in cannabis sales in 2022, its third straight year at No. 1.
WWEEK
State of Oregon Struggles With Transition to New Payroll System
Legacy computer systems can create big headaches, as the state of Oregon learned when the Employment Department’s failed during the early days of the pandemic. The latest glitch is far smaller and affects only state employees, rather than the general public, but is nonetheless significant. On Dec. 1, according...
Oregon schools chief Colt Gill to depart this summer, Gov.-elect Tina Kotek will conduct national search for new leader
Oregon schools chief Colt Gill, who led the state’s 1,300 public schools through the disruptions of the pandemic era, will retire at the end of the upcoming legislative session, Gov.-elect Tina Kotek announced Friday. The Kotek administration plans a national search to find Gill’s replacement, her transition team said....
Idahoans Only Want The Marijuana From Oregon, Not The Responsibility
BOISE, Idaho - The campaign continues throughout the state of Oregon as two more counties before the end of the year voted to support the movement called "Greater Idaho" which would extend Idaho's western border. The Greater Idaho movement started in 2020 and according to their website greateridaho.org "we prompt...
SAIF says data breach may have compromised Social Security numbers, medical information
Oregon workers compensation insurer SAIF Corp. suffered a data breach last fall that may have exposed some policyholders’ Social Security numbers and medical information. Much of the information was at least two decades old, according to the organization, but some who filed claims in September and October may have had medical information compromised.
WWEEK
The State Elections Director Advocated for Compliance and Investigations. Her Boss Says She “Didn’t Get It.”
Three weeks after state elections director Deborah Scroggin abruptly resigned, emails and interviews with involved parties reveal a deep disconnect between Scroggin and her supervisors, including Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. Scroggin’s Dec. 9 resignation came 18 months after Fagan hailed her hiring from the city of Portland’s Elections Office...
kmvt
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties from Oregon into Idaho is gaining some momentum. The discussions about the possibility of relocating the border are likely to be brought up this legislative session. Greater Idaho spokesman Matt McCaw said his organization has continued...
