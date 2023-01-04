ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says

Damar Hamlin 's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night.

Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator."

"People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said. "I know those prayers are helping because he's definitely recovering ... God got a mission for him and that's why he's still here."

The Bills said Tuesday that Hamlin remained in critical condition .

Glenn was watching the Bills-Bengals game with family members in Pittsburgh when he saw his nephew collapse.

"We went from trying to console his little brother, to the whole living room was crying. We were all in tears," Glenn said.

On the field, medical personnel quickly began CPR, before taking Hamlin to the hospital.

"If not for what they did, my nephew would be dead right now," he added.

The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. He remains in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Around Cincinnati on Tuesday, fans gathered for the 24-year-old. A vigil outside the hospital took a moment of silence at 8:55 p.m. — the time Hamlin collapsed on Monday.

Get It
3d ago

I'm sending prayers to him and his family. I know GOD is able and his words are true!! I pray that GOD continues to give him and his family healing during this difficult time

DeeGee
2d ago

God has already decided how this is gonna go. Young athletic Damar is in God's hands. Any of us, at any time can just drop. Will we be ready? After seeing so much hate in our country, the love I see is greater! May God bless Damar with a testimony. Nevertheless, keep the love for the human family strong... keep it going; Love ye one another, Amen!

Ricky Hawkins
2d ago

Yeah God have a mission for him be our savior Jesus Christ is a healer above all and a doctor above all doctors God is a on time God we can call him up anytime because he's 24/7 Let us all throughout this entire world keep on praying for Mr.Harlin

