Bomb City Radio aims to educate the community on multimedia

By Brad Pennartz
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
 3 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bomb City Radio is an initiative to help educate people in the community on how to use multimedia.

In addition, they aim to start a streaming service that will showcase local movies and projects created by locals. The service will also promote local artists on the app and radio station.

Whitaker said it’s all about showing people that no matter where they come from, they can use a variety of media formats to achieve their dreams.

For more information on Bomb City Radio, reach out to Kane at theofficialbombcityradio@gmail.com, quinnmediagroup45@gmail.com, or click here. Bomb City added that they are looking for sponsorships, along with partnerships at this time.

You can check it out on the Zeno Radio app on Google Play and the Apple Store.

