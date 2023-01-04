ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

natickreport.com

Business buzz: Shanti Yoga adding Natick studio; Residence Inn seeks to expand

Owner Jennifer Houghtaling opened the Hopkinton studio in 2017, and said via social media that she was thinking in late 2019 of opening a second studio, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Her Hopkinton studio, which offers hot yoga and hot strength classes, persevered over the past couple of years via a combination of online and in-person classes.
NATICK, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Opus in Salem closing its doors; new concept coming soon

SALEM, Mass — Opus a popular restaurant in Salem featuring the Underground music bar is closing its doors, but a new concept is coming soon under the same ownership. The restaurant announced on their social media pages that the final show in the Underground was on New Year’s Eve, and the restaurant will close its doors on January 7th.
SALEM, MA
The Swellesley Report

Business buzz: First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid; authors coming to Wellesley; Mature Caregivers provides help for elders

First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid. Wellesley-ites may have missed news of the recent opening of luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors at Natick Mall and this week’s debut of Natick’s first recreational cannabis dispensary—dubbed Redi—at Cloverleaf Mall. But believe me, the operators of these establishments are well aware of their neighbors in Wellesley—in fact, the CEO of Redi is a Wellesley resident.
WELLESLEY, MA
natickreport.com

Sneak peek at Redi, Natick’s first recreational cannabis dispensary

Victor Chiang, CEO and Co-founder of Natick’s first recreational cannabis dispensary, says one of Redi‘s big challenges as it opens its doors this Friday from noon-7pm at Cloverleaf Mall (321 Speen St.) “is just getting the word out.” Some traditional forms of marketing and advertising, such as TV and radio spots on federally-regulated networks, are forbidden in this new Massachusetts industry.
NATICK, MA
country1025.com

7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms

Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

1-to-3 inches of snow forecast across most of Massachusetts

BOSTON - There is a WBZ-TV NEXT Weather alert in effect for Friday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for interior locations. The heaviest precipitation will occur through mid-to-late afternoon on Friday. Temperatures will be borderline (near 32 degrees), making it a tough call as to where snow will be falling versus rain.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Dorchester man arraigned in deadly Boston crash

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges come nearly a...
BOSTON, MA
nomadlawyer.org

MIT Chapel : One Of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts

Tourist Attractions: MIT Chapel, One of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts. Located in Cambridge on the MIT campus, Massachusetts is the MIT Chapel, one of the most impressive and beautiful churches in America. It is a non-denominational chapel. The MIT Chapel, while not being strictly religious, is meant to be a sanctuary for solace.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston Globe

Altar-ed states: What is it like to live in a ‘chondo’?

As more churches are converted into residential housing, do the owners feel they must be on their best behavior?. Erica Feldmann and her wife, Melissa Nierman, always wanted their home to be special. So when a 900-square-foot condo with towering columns and oversized windows popped up in their alerts, they went for it.
BOSTON, MA
Eater

Decadent Back Bay Party Spot Lolita Reawakens After Two Years With a $2.75 Million Makeover

Flashy Mexican restaurant Lolita is back in action after a two-year, $2.75 million renovation to crank up the volume again on the decadent, design-forward party spot. Fans of Lolita’s original location will notice some similarities. The taco-laden menu is the same, as is the overall layout of the space. Stepping into the restaurant still feels like descending into a (party-ready) underground lair. But COJE, the vibey restaurant group behind Lolita and other hits including speakeasy-style bar Yvonne’s, poured money into redesigning the 12-year-old restaurant to better match its swanky Fort Point sibling — and keep pace with the current, leveled-up state of dining out in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Kray Plates popular takeout no longer a secret in Hyde Park

BOSTON - If you don't look closely, you might not even see it. There's a tiny takeout spot in Hyde Park that features Haitian and Jamaican food and has a cult following.Kray Plates is a takeout spot run out of another restaurant, Gourmet Fish. It is an underground, virtual movement of people who love Krayla Brice's cooking."Food is just like a big part of my family," she told WBZ-TV. "My mom is Haitian and then my dad is Jamaican."Krayla pairs that background to make Haitian-Jamaican-inspired dishes with Haitian Epis, garlic, herbs, parsley, scallion and seasonings."You blend it up and make...
BOSTON, MA
valleypatriot.com

Helicopters Over Lowell ~ KANE’S KORNER

Keeping the Lowell Community Positively Informed and Connected. On the evening of Monday November 27th, a post circulated on the 4.2k member Facebook page Helicopters Over Lowell asking for pet supplies and carriers for the occupants of senior housing being evacuated due to a water main break in downtown Lowell. Like all posts on this site the story started with, “Why is there a helicopter flying over Lowell?”
LOWELL, MA

