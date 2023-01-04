Read full article on original website
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
4 Fun Indoor Adult Basketball Locations on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
natickreport.com
Business buzz: Shanti Yoga adding Natick studio; Residence Inn seeks to expand
Owner Jennifer Houghtaling opened the Hopkinton studio in 2017, and said via social media that she was thinking in late 2019 of opening a second studio, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Her Hopkinton studio, which offers hot yoga and hot strength classes, persevered over the past couple of years via a combination of online and in-person classes.
Opus in Salem closing its doors; new concept coming soon
SALEM, Mass — Opus a popular restaurant in Salem featuring the Underground music bar is closing its doors, but a new concept is coming soon under the same ownership. The restaurant announced on their social media pages that the final show in the Underground was on New Year’s Eve, and the restaurant will close its doors on January 7th.
The Swellesley Report
Business buzz: First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid; authors coming to Wellesley; Mature Caregivers provides help for elders
First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid. Wellesley-ites may have missed news of the recent opening of luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors at Natick Mall and this week’s debut of Natick’s first recreational cannabis dispensary—dubbed Redi—at Cloverleaf Mall. But believe me, the operators of these establishments are well aware of their neighbors in Wellesley—in fact, the CEO of Redi is a Wellesley resident.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
natickreport.com
Sneak peek at Redi, Natick’s first recreational cannabis dispensary
Victor Chiang, CEO and Co-founder of Natick’s first recreational cannabis dispensary, says one of Redi‘s big challenges as it opens its doors this Friday from noon-7pm at Cloverleaf Mall (321 Speen St.) “is just getting the word out.” Some traditional forms of marketing and advertising, such as TV and radio spots on federally-regulated networks, are forbidden in this new Massachusetts industry.
country1025.com
7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms
Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
Boston Native Edward Norton Learns of Shocking Relationship to Pocahontas
Actor Edward Norton has paved a successful career over the years, and while he grew up and formed his craft in Columbia, Maryland, his roots started in Massachusetts. Norton appeared on the latest episode of Finding Your Roots on PBS where he discovered his roots go much deeper than he imagined.
CBS News
1-to-3 inches of snow forecast across most of Massachusetts
BOSTON - There is a WBZ-TV NEXT Weather alert in effect for Friday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for interior locations. The heaviest precipitation will occur through mid-to-late afternoon on Friday. Temperatures will be borderline (near 32 degrees), making it a tough call as to where snow will be falling versus rain.
whdh.com
Dorchester man arraigned in deadly Boston crash
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges come nearly a...
nomadlawyer.org
MIT Chapel : One Of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts
Tourist Attractions: MIT Chapel, One of The Most Stunning And Mystical Structures In Massachusetts. Located in Cambridge on the MIT campus, Massachusetts is the MIT Chapel, one of the most impressive and beautiful churches in America. It is a non-denominational chapel. The MIT Chapel, while not being strictly religious, is meant to be a sanctuary for solace.
Boston Globe
Altar-ed states: What is it like to live in a ‘chondo’?
As more churches are converted into residential housing, do the owners feel they must be on their best behavior?. Erica Feldmann and her wife, Melissa Nierman, always wanted their home to be special. So when a 900-square-foot condo with towering columns and oversized windows popped up in their alerts, they went for it.
Hold the line: Shoppers await Jan. 13 opening of new Market Basket in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY — After delays, a new Market Basket supermarket — the main retailer at the one-time home of Edgemere Drive-In on Route 20 — will open next week. David McLean, operations director for the Tewksbury-based chain, confirmed that doors will open at 7 a.m. Jan. 13. The company had hoped to open the...
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket sold at Speedway
A $1 million scratch ticket was sold from a Speedway on Wednesday, and there were also three other $100,000 scratch tickets claimed in the state according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning $1 million ticket was from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money,” and the Speedway gas station...
Eater
Decadent Back Bay Party Spot Lolita Reawakens After Two Years With a $2.75 Million Makeover
Flashy Mexican restaurant Lolita is back in action after a two-year, $2.75 million renovation to crank up the volume again on the decadent, design-forward party spot. Fans of Lolita’s original location will notice some similarities. The taco-laden menu is the same, as is the overall layout of the space. Stepping into the restaurant still feels like descending into a (party-ready) underground lair. But COJE, the vibey restaurant group behind Lolita and other hits including speakeasy-style bar Yvonne’s, poured money into redesigning the 12-year-old restaurant to better match its swanky Fort Point sibling — and keep pace with the current, leveled-up state of dining out in Boston.
Firefighters battle fire at former home of missing Cohasset mom
COHASSET, Mass- — Firefighters responded to Jerusalem Road in Cohasset Friday afternoon after a large fire erupted at a home. Around 2:15 p.m., Cohasset Fire and Police responded to 725 Jerusalem Road and smoke was seen coming from the attic of the home. Cohasset crews struck a second alarm shortly after arriving on the scene.
Kray Plates popular takeout no longer a secret in Hyde Park
BOSTON - If you don't look closely, you might not even see it. There's a tiny takeout spot in Hyde Park that features Haitian and Jamaican food and has a cult following.Kray Plates is a takeout spot run out of another restaurant, Gourmet Fish. It is an underground, virtual movement of people who love Krayla Brice's cooking."Food is just like a big part of my family," she told WBZ-TV. "My mom is Haitian and then my dad is Jamaican."Krayla pairs that background to make Haitian-Jamaican-inspired dishes with Haitian Epis, garlic, herbs, parsley, scallion and seasonings."You blend it up and make...
Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023. In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers. The Modern Butcher said...
valleypatriot.com
Helicopters Over Lowell ~ KANE’S KORNER
Keeping the Lowell Community Positively Informed and Connected. On the evening of Monday November 27th, a post circulated on the 4.2k member Facebook page Helicopters Over Lowell asking for pet supplies and carriers for the occupants of senior housing being evacuated due to a water main break in downtown Lowell. Like all posts on this site the story started with, “Why is there a helicopter flying over Lowell?”
