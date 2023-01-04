Read full article on original website
B/R MMA Roundtable: Could Jake Paul Lead PFL to Challenge UFC's Dominance in 3 Years?
A true challenge to the UFC's hegemony as the No. 1 organization in mixed martial arts? Many have tried and, so far, no one has succeeded. But things have just gotten a lot more interesting in the MMA landscape after social media influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul signed a multiyear contract with the Professional Fighters League that includes an equity stake in the company, per the New York Times' Kris Rhim. Paul will compete in PFL's "Super Fight" division, and his star power will undoubtedly bring attention to the organization.
NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 Sets Record with Kenny Omega, Rumors of Sasha Banks' Debut
Wednesday's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event was the most-watched New Japan Pro-Wrestling show ever on the NJPW World streaming service. New Japan announced Friday that a record 92,409 unique users watched Wrestle Kingdom live, 30 percent of whom watched from overseas despite a significant time difference. Wrestle Kingdom 17 was headlined...
WWE Update on Sasha Banks; Latest Rumors on Naomi's Contract and WWE Eyeing NJPW Star
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. In a likely sign that Sasha Banks is officially gone from WWE, her WWE.com profile has been moved to the alumni section. While moving Superstars to the alumni section has been done accidentally or for storyline advancement...
