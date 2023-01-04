A true challenge to the UFC's hegemony as the No. 1 organization in mixed martial arts? Many have tried and, so far, no one has succeeded. But things have just gotten a lot more interesting in the MMA landscape after social media influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul signed a multiyear contract with the Professional Fighters League that includes an equity stake in the company, per the New York Times' Kris Rhim. Paul will compete in PFL's "Super Fight" division, and his star power will undoubtedly bring attention to the organization.

1 DAY AGO