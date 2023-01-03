Read full article on original website
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead in first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant lead the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T. Joining James (West frontcourt) and Durant (East frontcourt) as top vote-getters at their respective position groups are the Golden...
"Obvious Who The Game Ball Goes To" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Houston
After a string of close games resulted in a five-game losing streak, the Jazz made sure there wouldn't be another close finish on Thursday night. Using a 19-3 run late in the fourth quarter, Utah ran away from Houston and picked up the 131-114 victory. "It's hard to maintain the...
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 5, 2023
New Orleans (24-14) opened a two-game homestand Wednesday with a 119-108 victory over Houston, building a big first-half lead, then keeping the Rockets at arm’s length for much of the second. Watch CJ McCollum highlights from his 28-point performance. Willie Green, McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas joined the media following...
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Who to add in Week 12
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
Celtics' Marcus Smart fined $35K for inappropriate language toward official
NEW YORK – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
Game Rewind: Pacers 126, 76ers 129 (OT)
Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. Two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference entered Wells Fargo Center, but only one could continue streaking – and it took all 48 minutes and more to determine which one. Unfortunately for the Indiana Pacers, it...
Chuck Checks In - 01.06.2023
GAME NIGHT FROM PHILADELPHIA: Bulls (17-21, 7-12 on the road) at 76ers (23-14, 16-5 at home). 6PM CT. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 5:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 6PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. 76ers: Embiid: 33 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS:...
Lillard 7th Among West Guards In First Round Of All-Star Starters Voting
The NBA released the returns from the first round of fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters Thursday and Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard comes in at seventh among guards and 14th among Western Conference players with 314,158 votes. Golden State’s Stephen Curry is the top vote-getter among...
Boston’s Marcus Smart Fined
NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and...
Magic Get Back on Winning Track With Victory Over Thunder
For the 12th time in franchise history and second time this season, eight Magic players scored in double figures on Wednesday night, including rookie Paolo Banchero, who recorded 25 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists in Orlando’s 126-115 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Amway Center.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets Postgame Quotes | 1/6/23
“You know you give credit to them. They came out in the second half they picked it up made more shots and got a bit more physical with us. I thought it affected our force and our pace in the second half.”. On Naji Marshall’s performance:. “Naji (Marshall), he...
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 6
This has been one of the craziest weeks of basketball I’ve ever seen. The massive stat lines are one thing, but it feels like we have numerous buzzer-beaters every night too. I’ve never seen so much talent in the NBA, and it’s awesome that I get to write about these special players every day! We have another large Friday card here, so let’s go ahead and get into it!
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 73
Greetings from Indianapolis. Despite getting into town late, your humble podcast crew of Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl, got up bright and early to record the 73rd edition of The Blazers Balcony, which you can listen and subscribe to below... Topics on this week's show include... • One more...
"He Was Fantastic" | Agbaji's Career Night A Product Of Impressive Mental Fortitude
On a night when Lauri Markkanen dropped a career-high 49 points — the most points scored by a Jazz player in the regular season in the past 30 years — it was a rookie who stole the headlines. After bouncing between the NBA and G-League for the season,...
Q&A: Bam Adebayo on his game and his farewell 'show' for veteran Udonis Haslem
Through both the team’s inconsistency and his own stellar play, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has leaned on a valuable resource. Adebayo often consults Heat forward Udonis Haslem, the valued 20-year NBA veteran and key member of the Heat’s three championship teams (2006, ’12, ’13) before taking a reduced role in recent seasons to mentor the team’s more prominent players.
Willy Hernangómez added to the injury report for Friday game against Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (25-13) Wednesday loss at Chicago. Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O'Neale, Nic Claxton. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Naji Marshall, Jonas Valanciunas.
Keys to the Game: Celtics 124, Mavericks 95
Boston put the Mavericks away over the final five-plus minutes of Thursday night's matchup in Dallas. The Celtics had controlled the contest trough the first 31 minutes but Dallas still remained within striking distance at 72-59 following Luka Doncic's cutting layup at the 5:16 mark of the third. It was at that moment that Boston put its foot down and pulled away for good.
Hornets Get Roughed Up By Grizzlies In Homestand Finale
Memphis Breaks Away for Good Late in 1st Quarter, Ball Reaches Historic Assist Milestone. Going against a Memphis Grizzlies squad they’ve had their fair share of troubles with in recent years, the Charlotte Hornets were simply no match once again in a 131-107 home defeat on Wednesday night at Spectrum Center.
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 119, Rockets 108
Pelicans (24-14), Rockets (10-28) When Houston previously paid a visit to the Crescent City on Nov. 12, full-strength New Orleans used a combined 46 points from Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram to secure a 13-point victory, after it was just a one-point margin through three quarters. Lacking both Williamson and Ingram due to injury, the Pelicans still had little trouble dominating the Rockets for much of Wednesday's divisional matchup. New Orleans brandished its impressive depth by building a 31-point lead in the first half, rolling to a 12th home win over the last 13 contests in the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans continue to look like a much-improved squad compared to the one that began the regular season 6-6 and was 7-6 after that mid-November triumph over the Rockets. New Orleans had six players register double-digit scoring, including a pair of reserves. “Collectively, this was a good team win for us,” head coach Willie Green said of receiving numerous contributions.
