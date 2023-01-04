ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House Once Again REFUSES To Answer Questions About Hunter Biden, Accuses House Republicans Of Focusing On 'Political Division' Rather Than 'American Families'

By Connor Surmonte
 3 days ago
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre once again refused to answer questions about Hunter Biden this week during her first press briefing of the new year, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

On Tuesday, while addressing and answering questions from White House reporters for the first time in 2023, President Joe Biden ’s press secretary dodged a series of questions about the imminent House investigations into Hunter and his allegedly illegal overseas business dealings .

Instead, Jean-Pierre used the ongoing chaos on the House floor and the failure of House Republicans to successfully elect a new House Speaker to evade questions about Hunter and President Biden.

“House Republicans promised that fighting inflation during the midterms was going to be their number one priority,” Jean-Pierre said when asked about the soon-to-be new House Oversight Committee. “That's what they said was important to them.”

“But instead, what they're doing is wanting to do an investigation on the President and his family,” she continued. “They don't want to focus on the American people in their family. They want to focus on political division.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, House Republicans – led by incoming House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer – have vowed to investigate Hunter, Hunter’s overseas business deals and whether Hunter compromised or involved President Biden in those allegedly illegal deals.

“Our investigation is about Joe Biden,” Congressman Comer said in November after the GOP won back control of the House. “Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden’s business deals and is he compromised? That’s our investigation.”

Comer also vowed to launch a House Oversight Committee investigation into whether President Biden “is a security risk and whether he is compromised by foreign governments” as a result of his alleged involvement in Hunter’s “shady” overseas business dealings .

But as RadarOnline.com also reported, House Republicans cannot launch their promised investigations into the Biden family until they successfully elect a new House Speaker – something they failed to do on Tuesday after GOP House Rep. Kevin McCarthy failed to reach the needed 218 votes on three separate ballots.

“Not going to get involved,” Jean-Pierre said when asked about McCarthy’s failure to secure 218 votes to become the new House Speaker.

Jean-Pierre also indicated President Biden will not “insert himself in that process” regarding whom House Republicans will ultimately elect as the next Speaker of the House.

She also refused “to get involved” when asked whether she sees GOP House Rep. Steve Scalise as a potential substitute candidate instead of McCarthy.

