MSBA Rejects Framingham’s Plan For New South Side School For Second Time; School Committee To Discuss Next Steps Tonight

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Red Sox Come To Agreement With Star PlayerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Lincoln-Sudbury Graduate & Legislative Staffer Simon Announces Candidacy For School Committee
SUDBURY – Ravi Simon, a Lincoln-Sudbury graduate and legislative staffer for State Representative Carmine Gentile, today, January 6, announced his candidacy for Lincoln-Sudbury School Committee. “My experience in the public schools, especially Lincoln-Sudbury, profoundly shaped the person I have become including my career in public service,” said Simon. “I...
After Decade With Framingham, Director of Elder Services Resigning
FRAMINGHAM – After a decade with Framingham, the City’s Director Elder Services has submitted her resignation letter. Hired in December 2011 by the Town of Framingham, Grace O’Donnell’s told the City of Framingham she will leave in February 2023. O’Donnell started working with the Town of...
Downtown Framingham Inc. Hires New Executive Director
FRAMINGHAM – Downtown Framingham Inc. (DFI) will get its third director since 2021. In spring of 2021, Courtney Thraen resigned from her position as head of DFI, a non-profit organization that promoted downtown and its businesses. Anthony Lucivero was hired to replace Thraen. He resigned in fall 2022. SOURCE...
MetroWest Medical Center Diverting Ambulances Again
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center is diverting ambulances again from Framingham Union Hospital, due to a lack of nurses on staff. During the last two holiday weekends of 2022, MetroWest Medical Center requested local ambulance companies and MetroWest Fire Departments divert ambulances. SOURCE media broke the news Christmas weekend and New Year’s Day weekend, and was the only media outlet that published the news.
Framingham High Principal Extends Her Leave & Will Not Return
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay announced this afternoon, January 4, Framingham High Principal Banach has decided to continue her “leave throughout the remainder of the school year due to personal reasons and will not be returning to Framingham High School.”. “In light of this decision,...
Koutoujian Sworn In For 3rd Term as Middlesex County Sheriff
WALTHAM – Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian was sworn in today, January 6, for his third term as Middlesex County Sheriff. Koutoujian was elected to another 6-year term in November of 2022. Koutoujian was appointed in January 2011 by former Governor Deval Patrick to finish the term of the late...
Petition Calls For Middlesex District Attorney Ryan To Decrease Number of Incarcerated Women at MCI Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – As elected officials across the Commonwealth begin their new terms this week, Families for Justice as Healing, The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls delivered a letter to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan asking her to use her power to reduce the number of women incarcerated at MCI-Framingham.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough, church sign new lease for Union Common
MARLBOROUGH – The city will get to use Union Common for the next 10 years. During the City Council meeting on Dec. 19, the city signed off on a new lease agreement with First Church of Marlborough Congregational. “I would like to thank City Solicitor Jason Grossfield for his...
Advocates & Family Continuity Affiliation Went Into Effect January 1
FRAMINGHAM – The affiliation of Advocates and Family Continuity, two leading nonprofit human services organizations, officially took effect on January 1, 2023. The two agencies announced the intended affiliation in August 2022, citing their shared goal of increasing access to high-quality behavioral health care across eastern and central Massachusetts. Together, the two providers will provide services to more than 40,000 adults, children, and families annually.
Framingham Mayor Sisitsky Administration Submits Re-Organization of Planning & Community Development With Focus on Economic Development
FRAMINGHAM – When Framingham became a City in 2018, the Charter called for a reorganization of the Planning & Community Development departments. Former Mayor Yvonne Spicer submitted a couple of plans, but they were rejected by the 11-member City Council. In April of 2022, the City Council unanimously approved...
Main Framingham Library’s New Pearl Street Ramp & Entrance Complete
FRAMINGHAM – The entrance to the main Framingham Public Library, on the Pearl Street side, has re-opened in the new year. The entrance was closed to allow for the construction of a new American With Disabilities Act (ADA) complaint ramp. The new entrance to the main Framingham Public Library also includes a new stone wall, and multiple benches.
FraminghamSOURCE
Robert J. St. Andre, 84
RFRAMINGHAM – Robert J. St. Andre, 84, a longtime resident of Framingham and Franklin, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2023, with family at his side. He was the loving husband of 44 years to the late Joyce (Pepi) St. Andre of Framingham. Born and raised in Framingham, he...
Wrong Turn and Car Struck by MBTA Train in Ashland
ASHLAND – MBTA Police said an adult male driver took a wrong turn in Ashland on Thursday night at 7 and ended up on the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The driver was unable to get off the tracks on Front Street in Ashland, and was struck by a train.
nshoremag.com
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor
On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
capecoddaily.com
Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding
HYANNIS – A grant application requesting $1.882 billion in federal funding for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge replacements has been denied, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The money, requested by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who maintain the bridges, would have been provided by the first round of the Bridge Investment Program, […] The post Bridge Replacement Project Denied Federal Funding appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Helen (Thomas) Bryne, 99, World War II Naval Veteran & Union House Hostess
FRAMINGHAM – Helen S. (Thomas) Byrne, 99, of Framingham and formerly of Milford died Tuesday morning (January 3, 2023) at St. Patrick’s Manor in Framingham, after a period of declining health. Helen was born in Roullet ND, the daughter of the late Oral Clyde Thomas and the late...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, January 4, 2023
1 Due to New Year’s Day holiday, curbside trash collection is on a one-day delayed collection for the rest of the week. Which means if you normally put your barrels out on Wednesday morning, they should go out Thursday morning. Christmas tree curbside collection will take place next week.
Vincent J. Stuart, 90, U.S. Naval Veteran & Master Electrician
FRAMINGHAM – Vincent J. Stuart, 90, a longtime resident of Framingham died Saturday, December 31, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Boston to Irish immigrants, Vincent & Gertrude (Hartney) Stuart, he was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen (Hennessy) Stuart. In the 1950’s Vincent...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Bethany & Winthrop Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash at Bethany Road and Winthrop Street, yesterday afternoon. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 1:13 p.m. on January 5, at an intersection that used to be one of the 10 worst in the city, until a new 4-way stop sign was installed a couple of years ago.
